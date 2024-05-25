- Home
- Nicolas Eatery - Beverly Hills - 8500 Beverly Blvd,
Beverage
N/A Beverages
- coke$5.00
- diet coke$5.00
- sprite$5.00
- shirley temple$5.00
- Grapefruit Soda$7.00
- To Go Soda$3.00
- orange juice$5.00
- lemonade$5.00
- arnold palmer$5.00
- cranberry juice$5.00
- grapefruit juice$5.00
- tomato juice$5.00
- Mocktail$10.00
- iced tea$5.00
- chamomile tea$4.00
- rose back tea$4.00
- matcha tea$4.00
- mint tea$4.00
- Earl Grey$4.00
- Green Tea$4.00
- Chai Tea$4.00
- americano$4.50
- Latte$4.50
- Cappucino$4.50
- machiato$3.50
- espresso$3.00
- double espresso$6.00
- Milk$4.00
- Iced latte$5.50
- Iced coffee$5.00
- Brew Coffee$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
- sparkling bottled$9.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Perrier Water$4.50
- Aqua Panna$9.00
Wine
ALL DAY MENU
SOUPS & APPETIZERS
Asparagus and leek Soup steamed milk, fava beans & mint
- French Onion Soup$14.00
french emmental cheese, croutons
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
housemade farce, dijon mustard, fried capers
- Tuna Tartare$17.00
Tuna tartare, avocado mousse, capers, cornishons, shallots
- Spicy Seafood Stew$14.00
mussels, lobster, shrimp, salmon, spicy broth
- beuasoleil oysters$22.00
- Escargot$18.00
TOAST & EGGS
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
- Tuna Burger$19.00
tuna steak, artichoke heart, tomato, greens, olive tapenade
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
tomato, greens, buttermilk dressing
- Cheeseburger$16.00
swiss cheese, remoulade, tomato, greens
- Vietnamese Bahn Mi
vietnamese style sandwich with pickled vegetables and your choice of grilled veggies or pork belly
- Lobster Roll$28.00
warm brioche, asparagus, mayo, champagne vinaigrette, french fries
- Beverly Burger$20.00
MAINS
ON THE SIDE
- Side Of French Fries$10.00
- Side Of Broccolini$10.00
- Side Of Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Side Of Green Beans$10.00
- Side Of Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Side Of Fried Chicken$10.00
- House Salad$8.00
- Side Of Lobster$22.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
- Side Of Avocado$4.00
- Side Of Steak$18.00
- Side Of Pasta$10.00
- Side Of Tuna Steak$12.00
- Side Of 1 Egg$4.00
- Side of shrimp$11.00
- Beef Patty$12.00
- side of salmon$14.00
- Side of mushrooms$10.00
- Side of Fingerling Potatoes$10.00
SALADS
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8500 Beverly Blvd,, Beverly Hills, CA 90048
