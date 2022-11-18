- Home
Nicola's Kitchen
778 Reviews
$$
20969 Ventura Blvd
Ste 14-A
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Salads
Full Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan CHeese, House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken
Italian Salad
Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese. Italian Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons. Traditional Caesar Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Croutons. Traditional Caesar Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Babe Mix Salad
Blended Baby Leaf Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Roma Tomatoes. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. *Specify Undesired Items in Notes*
Chopped Antipasto Salad
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Roma Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Provolone Cheese, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Parmesan. Italian Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Chinese Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Wontons, Julienne Carrots, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges. House Made Chinese Sesame Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Barbecue Chicken Salad
Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Corn, Cucumber, Black Beans, Roma Tomatoes, Avocado, and Tortilla Chips. Barbecue Ranch Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Side Chop
Side Caesar
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Italian Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chinese Dressing
BBQ Ranch Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Penne w/ Cheese
Spaghetti Meatballs in Marinara
Penne Primavera
Primavera Mixed Vegetables, Oil Garlic Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Bowtie Pesto
Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli, Mushroom, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Pesto Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Angel Hair Bufala Mozz
Japanese Eggplant, Asparagus, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bufala Mozzarella, and White Wine Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
St. Mel Pasta
Penne, Chicken, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Tomatoes, in Tomato Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Fettuccine Chicken
Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Scallions, and Choice of Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Fettuccine w/ Spicy Sausage
Ground Sausage, Ground Beef, Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Penne Kol Tikvah
Grilled Chicken, Pine Nuts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Oil Garlic Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Spinach Fettuccine w/ Rosemary Chicken
Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, Rosemary Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Create Your Own Pasta
Choose Any 3 Regular Pasta Toppings, or 2 Gourmet Toppings. Choice of Sauce, and Pasta Noodle.
Penne Pomdoro
Penne Pasta, Oil & Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, and Onions.
Chicken Ravioli Pomodoro
Nicola's Pasta Scramble
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
Kids Penne Alfredo
Chicken
Chicken Breast
Chicken Sesame
Breaded & Boneless Chicken, in Lemon Shallot Cream Sauce With a Side Option. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Citrus Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Marinated in Orange, Lemon, and Lime. Served With a Cinnamon - Honey Mint Sauce. Option of One Side. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Chicken Piccata
Grilled Chicken Breast, Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, White Wine and Lemon Butter Sauce. Choice of One Side. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Chicken Marsala
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce. Choice of One Side. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Chicken Dijon
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon Dijon Cream Sauce. Choice of One Side. *Specify Undesired Items in Notes*
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast, Over Fettuccini Noodles in Marinara Sauce. Melted Mozzarella Cheese On Top.
California Style Pizza
Sm Thai Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Thai Sauce, Red Onion, and Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Sm Shrimp & Avocado Pizza
Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, and Salsa. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Sm Goat Cheese Pizza
Goat Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Basil. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Sm Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Lg Thai Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Thai Sauce, Red Onion, and Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Lg Shrimp & Avocado Pizza
Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, and Salsa. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Lg Goat Cheese Pizza
Goat Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Basil. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Lg Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Traditional Pizza
Sm W.C. Vegetarian
Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, and Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Sm W.C. Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Lg W.C. Vegetarian
Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, and Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Lg W.C. Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
CYO Calzone
Choice of Any 3 Regular Toppings, OR Any 2 Gourmet Toppings. *Always Comes With Ricotta & Mozzarella*
House Specialties
Flat Iron Steak
Grilled Steak, Served With Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and a Side of Spinach & Mushrooms. Includes a Side of Brandy Pepper Cream Sauce.
Cheeseburger
Served With Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, & Mayo. On Our House Focaccia Bread. Choice of Side Salad.
Chicken Mango Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Mango, Cilantro, Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Side Salad.
Meat Lasagna
Lasagna Noodles, Baked With All Beef Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. In Marinara Sauce.
Bobby's Stir Fry
Grilled & Sliced Chicken Breast, Served Over Brown Rice. With Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Zucchini, Scallions, Ginger, and Teriyaki Sauce.
Veggie Rissoto
Risotto, Grilled Mixed Veggies, and Creamy Pesto Sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant & Marinara Sauce, Over Fettuccini. Baked With Melted Mozzarella on Top.
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, on a toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad. *Specify any undesired items in notes
Chicken Sesame Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Our House Balsamic Dressing. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
Classic Italian Sub
Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich
All beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Side Salad.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, Mustard, Mayo, Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Pepperoncini. On Our House Focaccia Bread. Choice of Side Salad.
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup
Seafood
Apps
Sides
Sauteed Spinach & Mushrooms
Grilled Asparagus in Lemon Caper Sauce
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Fresh Vegetables
Steamed Fresh Vegetables
Garlic Bread
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Roasted Red Potatoes
6 oz Cup of Marinara
6 oz Cup of Meat Sauce
4oz Marinara
12 oz Marinara
12 oz Meat Sauce
6 oz Lemon Shallot
12 oz Lemon Shallot
16 oz Meat Sauce
Thai Pasta
Dessert
Beverages
Eggs
Omelette
Pancakes
Other Good Things
French Toast
Nicola's Pasta Scramble
Beer
Wine
Banfi - Chianti - GLS
Kings Ridge - Pinot Noir GLS
Bread and Butter - Merlot GLS
Robert Mondavi - Cab GLS
Harken - Chardonnay GLS
Mer Soleil - Chardonnay GLS
Paul Buisse - Sauv Blanc GLS
Masi - Pinot Grigio GLS
Beiler Pere - Rose GLS
Gran Sello - Cava - GLS
Mimosa
Matchbook - Cab - GLS
Banfi - Chianti BTL
Kings Ridge - Pinot Noir BTL
Bread and Butter - Merlot - BTL
Robert Mondavi - Cab BTL
Harken - Chardonnay - BTL
Mer Soleil - Chardonnay - BTL
Paul Buisse - Sauv Blanc - BTL
Masi - Pinot Grigio BTL
Bieler Pere - Rose BTL
Gran Sello - Cava - BTL
Corkage
Matchbook - Cab - BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
ONLINE ORDERS 15% OFF FOR A LIMITED TIME USE PROMO CODE yelp15 Nicolas 15
20969 Ventura Blvd, Ste 14-A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364