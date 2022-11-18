Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nicola's Kitchen

778 Reviews

$$

20969 Ventura Blvd

Ste 14-A

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Popular Items

Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Fettuccine w/ Spicy Sausage
Full Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken

Salads

Full Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan CHeese, House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken

$21.00

Italian Salad

$14.00

Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese. Italian Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons. Traditional Caesar Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Croutons. Traditional Caesar Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Babe Mix Salad

$20.00

Blended Baby Leaf Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Roma Tomatoes. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. *Specify Undesired Items in Notes*

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$21.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Roma Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Provolone Cheese, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Parmesan. Italian Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Chinese Chicken Salad

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Wontons, Julienne Carrots, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges. House Made Chinese Sesame Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Barbecue Chicken Salad

$21.00

Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Corn, Cucumber, Black Beans, Roma Tomatoes, Avocado, and Tortilla Chips. Barbecue Ranch Dressing. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Side Chop

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00+

Italian Dressing

$1.00+

Caesar Dressing

$1.00+

Chinese Dressing

$1.00+

BBQ Ranch Dressing

$1.00+

Ranch Dressing

$1.00+

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Penne w/ Cheese

$13.00

Spaghetti Meatballs in Marinara

$19.00

Penne Primavera

$19.00

Primavera Mixed Vegetables, Oil Garlic Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Bowtie Pesto

$19.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli, Mushroom, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Pesto Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Angel Hair Bufala Mozz

$19.00

Japanese Eggplant, Asparagus, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bufala Mozzarella, and White Wine Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

St. Mel Pasta

$19.00

Penne, Chicken, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Tomatoes, in Tomato Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Fettuccine Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Scallions, and Choice of Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Fettuccine w/ Spicy Sausage

$19.00

Ground Sausage, Ground Beef, Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Penne Kol Tikvah

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Pine Nuts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Oil Garlic Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Spinach Fettuccine w/ Rosemary Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, Rosemary Cream Sauce. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Create Your Own Pasta

$19.00

Choose Any 3 Regular Pasta Toppings, or 2 Gourmet Toppings. Choice of Sauce, and Pasta Noodle.

Penne Pomdoro

$19.00

Penne Pasta, Oil & Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, and Onions.

Chicken Ravioli Pomodoro

$19.00Out of stock

Nicola's Pasta Scramble

$17.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Kids Penne Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Chicken Sesame

$20.00

Breaded & Boneless Chicken, in Lemon Shallot Cream Sauce With a Side Option. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Citrus Chicken

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Marinated in Orange, Lemon, and Lime. Served With a Cinnamon - Honey Mint Sauce. Option of One Side. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, White Wine and Lemon Butter Sauce. Choice of One Side. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce. Choice of One Side. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Chicken Dijon

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon Dijon Cream Sauce. Choice of One Side. *Specify Undesired Items in Notes*

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Over Fettuccini Noodles in Marinara Sauce. Melted Mozzarella Cheese On Top.

BYO Pizza

BYO Slice

$3.00

BYO Sm Pizza

$12.00

BYO Lg Pizza

$16.00

California Style Pizza

Sm Thai Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Thai Sauce, Red Onion, and Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Sm Shrimp & Avocado Pizza

$14.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, and Salsa. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Sm Goat Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Goat Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Basil. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Sm Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Barbecue Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Lg Thai Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Thai Sauce, Red Onion, and Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Lg Shrimp & Avocado Pizza

$19.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, and Salsa. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Lg Goat Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Goat Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Basil. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Lg Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Barbecue Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Traditional Pizza

Sm W.C. Vegetarian

$14.00

Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, and Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Sm W.C. Special

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Lg W.C. Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, and Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

Lg W.C. Special

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, Bell Pepper. *Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*

CYO Calzone

$14.00

Choice of Any 3 Regular Toppings, OR Any 2 Gourmet Toppings. *Always Comes With Ricotta & Mozzarella*

House Specialties

Flat Iron Steak

$23.00

Grilled Steak, Served With Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and a Side of Spinach & Mushrooms. Includes a Side of Brandy Pepper Cream Sauce.

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Served With Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, & Mayo. On Our House Focaccia Bread. Choice of Side Salad.

Chicken Mango Quesadilla

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Mango, Cilantro, Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Side Salad.

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Lasagna Noodles, Baked With All Beef Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. In Marinara Sauce.

Bobby's Stir Fry

$18.00

Grilled & Sliced Chicken Breast, Served Over Brown Rice. With Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Zucchini, Scallions, Ginger, and Teriyaki Sauce.

Veggie Rissoto

$18.00

Risotto, Grilled Mixed Veggies, and Creamy Pesto Sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Eggplant & Marinara Sauce, Over Fettuccini. Baked With Melted Mozzarella on Top.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, on a toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad. *Specify any undesired items in notes

Chicken Sesame Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Our House Balsamic Dressing. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.

Classic Italian Sub

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.

Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich

$15.00

All beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Side Salad.

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Turkey, Mustard, Mayo, Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Pepperoncini. On Our House Focaccia Bread. Choice of Side Salad.

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$15.00

Seafood

Jambalaya

$22.00

Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Spicy Italian Sausage, Mixed Veggies and Tomato Cream Sauce. Served Over Rice.

Capellini Pescatore

$23.00

Shrimp and Fresh Fish, Over Angel Hair Noodles. Choice of Sauce.

Salmon - a la carte

$11.00

Choice of Preparation.

Salmon Special

$21.00

Apps

Spicy Chicken Satay

$11.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Large Meatball in Marinara

$7.00

Focaccia - Large

$4.00

Focaccia - Medium

$6.00

Focaccia - Small

$4.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach & Mushrooms

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus in Lemon Caper Sauce

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Fresh Vegetables

$5.00

Steamed Fresh Vegetables

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$5.00

6 oz Cup of Marinara

$5.00

6 oz Cup of Meat Sauce

$5.00

4oz Marinara

$3.00

12 oz Marinara

$7.00

12 oz Meat Sauce

$7.00

6 oz Lemon Shallot

$5.00

12 oz Lemon Shallot

$7.00

16 oz Meat Sauce

$10.00

Thai Pasta

Spicy Capellini

$18.00

Sauteed Chicken, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, and Spicy Sesame Sauce.

Fettuccine w/ Thai Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Cilantro, & Lime. In House Made Thai Sauce.

Soup

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

Cup Corn Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Minestrone

$8.00

Bowl Corn Chowder

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Apple Crumble

$10.00

Half Cinnamon Foccacia

$7.00

Full Cinnamon Foccacia

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Brownie Pop

$1.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

San Benedetto Flat Water

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Eggs

The Two Timer

$17.00

Americana

$17.00

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Breakwich

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Omelette

Roma Pesto Omelette

$18.00

The Italian Omelette

$18.00

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$18.00

The Spicy Italian Omelette

$18.00

The Boulder Omelette

$18.00

Total Veg Omelette

$18.00

Create Your Own Omelette

$18.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

1 Pancake

$10.00

Apple Pie Pancakes

$18.00

Tiramisu Pancakes

$18.00

Multigrain Pancakes

$16.00

Create Pancake Stack

$16.00

Lemon Bar Pancakes

$19.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$18.00

Other Good Things

Half Cinnamon Focaccia

$7.00

Full Cinnamon Focaccia

$10.00

Homemade Granola

$8.00

Good Ol' Oatmeal

$8.00

Sides

Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Link Sausage

$6.00

Side of Toast

$4.00

Roma Bagel

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.00

Bowl of Fruit

$7.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Side of Eggs

Side of Arugula

$6.00

Side of Turkey Bacon

$6.00

French Toast

Vanilla Brioche

$17.00

Almond Crusted

$17.00

Strawberry Banana w/ White Chocolate

$17.00

Lemon Curd French Toast

$17.00

Half Order Vanilla French Toast

$11.00

Half Order Almond Crusted French

$11.00

Half Order Strawberry Banana French

$11.00

Half Order Lemon Curd French

$11.00

Nicola's Pasta Scramble

Original Pasta Scramble

$19.00

Rosemary Chicken Pasta Scramble

$16.00

Grilled Veggie Pasta Scramble

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

Nic's Benedict

$16.00

Mom's Benedict

$16.00

Florentine's Benedict

$16.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Firestone Walker 805

$5.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Newcastle

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

AleSmith

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Wine

Banfi - Chianti - GLS

$7.00

Kings Ridge - Pinot Noir GLS

$11.00

Bread and Butter - Merlot GLS

$8.00

Robert Mondavi - Cab GLS

$9.00

Harken - Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Mer Soleil - Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Paul Buisse - Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.00

Masi - Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Beiler Pere - Rose GLS

$8.00

Gran Sello - Cava - GLS

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Matchbook - Cab - GLS

$9.00

Banfi - Chianti BTL

$23.00

Kings Ridge - Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Bread and Butter - Merlot - BTL

$26.00

Robert Mondavi - Cab BTL

$30.00

Harken - Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00

Mer Soleil - Chardonnay - BTL

$33.00

Paul Buisse - Sauv Blanc - BTL

$30.00

Masi - Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Bieler Pere - Rose BTL

$26.00

Gran Sello - Cava - BTL

$26.00

Corkage

$7.00

Matchbook - Cab - BTL

$30.00

Specials

Grilled Tilapia Special

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Spinach Fettuccine alla Puttanesca

$21.00

Spaghetti Michelangelo

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

ONLINE ORDERS 15% OFF FOR A LIMITED TIME USE PROMO CODE yelp15 Nicolas 15

Website

Location

20969 Ventura Blvd, Ste 14-A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Directions

Gallery
Nicola's Kitchen image
Nicola's Kitchen image

Search popular restaurants
