Nicola's Ristorante 1420 Sycamore St

1420 Sycamore St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Taglietelle Alla Bolognese
House Made Breads
Crispy Potato Gnocchi

Antipasti/ Salad

House Made Breads

$11.00

artisan bread baked daily

Insalata Alpina

$15.00

endive / radicchio / frisee / pears / candied walnuts / gorgonzola crema / speck

Boucheron Goat Cheese

$16.00

crushed pistachios / field greens / apple-truffle vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Beet & Goat Cheese

$15.00

pickled beets / compressed Granny Smith apples / granola / goat cheese mousse

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

$16.00

beets / parsnips / hazelnut / honey / crème fraiche / rosemary

Nicola's Egglant Parmigiana

$17.00

circa 1998 - smokey pomodoro sauce / basil

Seared Diver Scallop

$30.00

seared scallop / Hen of the woods mushrooms / cauliflower "vellutata " / truffle brown butter vinaigrette

Hamachi Crudo

$17.00

avocado mousse / pickled fresno chili / orange foam / grapefruit – basil vinaigrette

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio "Harry's Bar", Venice

$16.00

spicy mayonnaise* / black garlic aioli* / shallots / arugula

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

“Bagna Cauda” / Italian pickled giardiniera

Primi

Taglietelle Alla Bolognese

$26.00

classic veal and beef meat sauce

Crispy Potato Gnocchi

$32.00

four cheese fondue / Italian truffle shavings

Malfatti "A True Love for Rome"

$29.00

“cacio e pepe” / amatriciana / pancetta

Mushroom Risotto

$36.00

porcini and trumpet royale mushroom / parsley pesto / gentle garlic sauce / jus

Spaghetti "Alla Chitarra" Lamb Ragout

$29.00

handmade spaghetti / delicate lamb ragout / shaved brussels sprouts / lemon / Calabrian chilies

1/2 Bolo

$15.00

1/2 Gnocchi

$20.00

1/2 Malfatti

$17.00

1/2 Chitarra

$20.00

1/2 Risotto

$25.00

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Linguini Pomodoro

$22.00

Tagliatelle Pomodoro

$22.00

1/2 Linguini Pomo

$12.00

Secondi

Center Cut Beef Filet

$55.00

Chef’s Grandma’s peperonata / confit fingerling potatoes / salsa verde / natural jus

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

carrot puree /smoked mushrooms/pistachio gremolata

Wild Caught Red Snapper

$45.00

roasted snapper / Napoletanian rapini / taggiasche olives / caramelized onion / black pepper beurre blanc

Halibut

$42.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Mousse Millefogile

$13.00

Chocolate Caramel Panna Cotta

$13.00

Nicola's Carrot Cake

$13.00

Triple Chocolate Hazelnut

$13.00

Traditional Tiramisu

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located just north of Downtown in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the Rhine-neighborhood, Nicola’s Ristorante has long been a fine dining staple of the city during its more than two decades of operation. We have limited availability due to current restrictions of restaurants. Carry-Out is available through our online ordering platform that is on our website, www.nicolasotr.com or 5137216200

Website

Location

1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

