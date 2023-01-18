Nicola's Ristorante 1420 Sycamore St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Located just north of Downtown in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the Rhine-neighborhood, Nicola’s Ristorante has long been a fine dining staple of the city during its more than two decades of operation. We have limited availability due to current restrictions of restaurants. Carry-Out is available through our online ordering platform that is on our website, www.nicolasotr.com or 5137216200
1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
