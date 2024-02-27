Nicole's Good Eats & Sweets
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a Urban Soul food restaurant, we call it Urban because along with the regular soul food dishes we serve the food we used to get in our hometown of Brooklyn New York, where you could feast on Jamaican, Spanish, Italian, etc just walking distance from your home. We supply just that, but delivered right to your door.
Location
1540 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pinky's Westside Grill - 1600 W Morehead St
No Reviews
1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurant
Bossy Beulahs - Freedom Drive Location
No Reviews
2200 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurant
Runaway Whiskey & Wine | Streetcar Bar + Bites
No Reviews
2135 Thrift Road Unit 104 Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurant