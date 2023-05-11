Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nicole's Restaurant

556 Delaware Ave

Albany, NY 12209

Food

Small Plates

Burrata

$14.00

confit tomatoes, roasted pepper salad, hazelnut pesto

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

hot peppers, marinara

Chef's Cheese Board

$22.00

chef's choice of four cheese with accompaniments, flatbread crackers, toasted baguettes

Clams Basillico

$16.00

little neck clams, garlic, butter, white wine, basil

Crispy Artichokes

$10.00

lemon-caper aioli

Crispy Polenta Cake and Mushroom Ragu

$14.00

pan fried polenta, coconut milk, mushroom ragu

Garlic Bread 4 Pieces

$5.00

Garlic Bread 8 Pieces

$8.00

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Mediterranean Brussels sprouts

$12.00

pancetta, lemon vinaigrette, roasted onion

Sausage & Pepper Flatbread

$17.00

onions, fennel, Ricotta, pesto

Sausage Potato Kale Soup

$8.00+

parmesan cheese, parsrley

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Nicole's cocktail sauce

Steamed Clams

$16.00

little neck clams, steamed clams with butter

Zuppa di Clams

$16.00

little neck clams, spicy pan marinara sauce

Salad

Beet & Pistacchio Salad

$16.00

field greens, roasted beets, toasted pistachio, goat cheese, pickled onions, maple-mustard vinaigrette

Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

garlic-toasted croutons, romano cheese anchovies

Caesar Salad Small

$7.00

garlic-toasted croutons, romano cheese anchovies

House Salad Large

$11.00

garden vegetables, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$7.00

garden vegetables, balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Creamy Boursin and Mushroom Pasta

$22.00

pappardelle, spinach, sun-fried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese

Linguine Clam Sauce Red

$24.00

little neck clams, pan marinara sauce

Linguine Clam Sauce White

$24.00

little neck clams, garlic-wine fume

Pappardelle & Meatballs

$19.00

two large meatballs, pappardelle pasta, marinara sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$19.00

tomato cream sauce

Short Rib Ragu

$28.00

broccoli rabe, marinara, mediterranean herbs, crisp basil

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$32.00

garlic-butter wine sauce, spinach, linguine

Spaghetti Squash & Eggplant "Meatballs"

$25.00

spaghetti squash, eggplant "meatballs

Classics

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

sauteed mushrooms, Marsala wine sauce, pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

marinara, mozzarella, pasta

Chicken Sorrento

$30.00

layered with eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Prosciutto, fontina cheese, sage, sherry wine sauce, sauteed spinach, Italian potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

marinara, mozzarella, pasta

Shrimp and Scallop Marsala

$32.00

sauteed mushrooms, Marsala wine sauce, pasta

Stuffed Eggplant

$24.00

herbed goat cheese & ricotta, spinach, marinara, mozzarella, pasta

Veal Marsala

$34.00

sauteed mushrooms, Marsala wine sauce, pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

marinara, mozzarella, pasta

Veal Sorrento

$32.00

layered with eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$30.00

Prosciutto, fontina cheese, sage, sherry wine sauce, sauteed spinach, Italian potatoes

Zuppa di Pesce

$41.00

clams, shrimp, scallops, calamari, tomato fume, pasta

Specialties

Brick Chicken

$28.00

Airline chicken breast & thigh, Italian potatoes, roasted baby carrots, herb pan jus

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

spaghetti squash, lentils, kale, lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Hazelnut Chicken

$28.00

hazelnut-crusted chicken, Frangelico-orange cream sauce, pasta

Pork Chop

$34.00

bone in pork chop, sweet potato mash, broccoli rabe, cider dijob pork a jus

Seared Rib Eye

$39.00

italian potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, mushrooms, sun-dried potatoes, bourbon cream sauce

Seared Swordfish

$32.00

Crispy polenta cake, spinach, tomato caper relish

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

garlic oil, parmesan

Classic Meatballs

$9.00

GF Cauliflower Crisps

$5.00

Italian Potatoes

$6.00

roasted and seasoned

Side Brussels

$8.00

Spaghetti Squash Side

$8.00

marinara

Sweet Sausage

$8.00

Desserts

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Price per person

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Flourless Tort

$9.00

Rich creamy gluten free chocolate torte

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Featured Cheesecake

$10.00

a cheesecake from our Chef's featured selection

French Silk Pie

$10.00

decadent dark chocolate infused with Baileys frangelico and kahlua with an oreo crust

Italian Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Tricolor cake filled with sweet raspberry jam and almond marzipan with chocolate icing and sprinkles

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Large Cannoli

$6.25

one large hand-stuffed cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$6.25

three mini hand-stuffed cannoli

Tiramisu

$10.00

spone cake soaked with coffee and rum, sweet marscapone

Vegan Cheesecakes

$14.00

Almond cashew crust, blueberry cashew cream

Dinner Specials

Sweet Potato Polenta Fries

$12.00

Boneless Pork Chop

$29.00

Lime Butter Shrimp

$32.00Out of stock

Italian Margarita

$15.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Refill

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaff Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Decaff Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaff Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Decaff Americano

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

French Press Coffee

$7.00

Mocktails

NA Espresso Mocktini

$12.00

NA Bada Bing Refresher

$8.00

NA Dark Cherry Mule

$8.00

NA Passion Fruit Sour

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Water / Juice / Milk

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Small Saratoga still

$3.75

Large Saratoga still

$6.50

Small Saratoga Sparkling

$3.75

Large Saratoga Sparkling

$6.50

Small Peligrino

$3.75

Large Peligrino

$6.50

Private Parties

Bar and Food

Buffet Per Person

$44.00

Brunch Plated Per Person

$28.00

Plated Per Person

$42.00

Brunch Buffet Per person

$32.00

Appetizer Table

Hand passed hors d'oeuvres

Open Bar

Seafood Upgrade

Beef Upgrade

Additions

A/V Rental

$45.00

Linens - Table Color Upgrade

$30.00

Linens - Napkin Color Upgrade

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nicole’s Restaurant was established in 1986 and has been called the best little restaurant in Albany by the Times Union. Nicole’s family-owned business offers a diverse menu of upscale Italian cuisine with many continental and modern American influences. Our chefs work daily to create new and exciting dishes, such as our constantly-changing Chef’s Specials. In addition to Nicole’s intimate dining room with a 1930s tin ceiling, romantic lighting, and leather banquettes for comfortable seating, Nicole’s also offers a quiet, secluded back deck for outdoor dining in the summer months. Nicole’s is available for private dining, with any of the restaurant’s rooms or spaces available for reservation, seating up to fifty guests for your next event. Let us know what type of event we can help you plan by contacting us today!

