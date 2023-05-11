Restaurant info

Nicole’s Restaurant was established in 1986 and has been called the best little restaurant in Albany by the Times Union. Nicole’s family-owned business offers a diverse menu of upscale Italian cuisine with many continental and modern American influences. Our chefs work daily to create new and exciting dishes, such as our constantly-changing Chef’s Specials. In addition to Nicole’s intimate dining room with a 1930s tin ceiling, romantic lighting, and leather banquettes for comfortable seating, Nicole’s also offers a quiet, secluded back deck for outdoor dining in the summer months. Nicole’s is available for private dining, with any of the restaurant’s rooms or spaces available for reservation, seating up to fifty guests for your next event. Let us know what type of event we can help you plan by contacting us today!

