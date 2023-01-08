  • Home
  • Nicollettis Streetzeria - Pax River Navy Base online ordering only.
Nicollettis Streetzeria Pax River Navy Base online ordering only.

No reviews yet

22741 three notch road

california, MD 20619

Food

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.00

Chicken Breast Sub

$9.00

ICC

$9.00

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00

Club Sub

$9.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chicken Wings

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Italiano Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$10.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

$10.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

White Pizza

$15.50

Desserts

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

SD Ranch

$1.00

SD Pizza Sauce

$1.00

SD Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Small Meat Feast

$19.50

Large Meat Feast

$26.50

Crab Soup

$8.50

Big Cheese

$9.00

Jimmy

$10.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottle Tea

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
22741 three notch road, california, MD 20619

