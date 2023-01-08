Nicollettis Streetzeria Pax River Navy Base online ordering only.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22741 three notch road, california, MD 20619
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) - 14575 Solomons Island Rd
4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurant