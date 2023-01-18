Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nicollettis Pizza

No reviews yet

22741 Three Notch Road

California, MD 20619

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Med Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Rolls

Small Pizza

Small Cheese

$11.49

10" Build your own pizza.

Small All The Way

$21.49

10" Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Extra Cheese

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch

$16.00

10" Pizza with a Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, our signature pizza cheese blend and Bacon.

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.00

10" Pizza with our homemade BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, our Signature Cheese blend, and Red Onions.

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

10" pizza with our homemade hot sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

10" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

10 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, ham, fresh pineapple and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Small Meat Feast

$17.49

10" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, our cheese blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Hamburger

Small Pesto

$16.00

10" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.

Small Philly Steak

$17.00

10 inch pizza topped with homemade alfredo sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and our signature cheese blend.

Small Popeyes

$16.00

10 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, spinach and topped with ricotta cheese.

Small Veggie

$16.49

10" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

Small White Pizza

$15.00

10 inch pizza topped with our ricotta blend and our signature cheese blend.

Small Taco Pizza

$17.00

Medium Pizza

12" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.

Med Cheese Pizza

$14.49

12" Build your own pizza.

Med All The Way

$25.49

12" Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Extra Cheese

Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch

$19.00

12" Pizza with a Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, our signature pizza cheese blend and Bacon.

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.00

12" Pizza with our homemade BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, our Signature Cheese blend, and Red Onions.

Med Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

12" Pizza with our homemade hot sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and our signature cheese blend.

Med Chicken Parm

$18.00

12" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Med Hawaiian

$18.00

12 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, ham, fresh pineapple and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Med Meat Feast

$20.49

12" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, our cheese blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Hamburger

Med Pesto

$19.00

12" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.

Medium Philly Steak

$20.00

12 inch pizza topped with homemade alfredo sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and our signature cheese blend.

Medium Popeye's

$19.00

12 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, spinach and topped with ricotta cheese.

Medium Veggie

$19.49

12" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

Medium White

$18.00

12 inch pizza topped with our ricotta blend and our signature cheese blend.

Medium Crab Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Medium Taco Pizza

$20.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.49

16" Build your own pizza.

Large All The Way

$29.49

16" Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Extra Cheese

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

$22.00

16" Pizza with a Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, our signature pizza cheese blend and Bacon.

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.00

16" Pizza with our homemade BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, our Signature Cheese blend, and Red Onions.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

16" pizza with our homemade hot sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Large Chicken Parm

$21.00

16" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.

Large Hawaiian

$21.00

Large Meat Feast

$24.49

16" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, our cheese blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Hamburger

Large Pesto

$22.00

16" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.

Large Philly Steak

$23.00

16 inch pizza topped with homemade alfredo sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and our signature cheese blend.

Large Popeye's

$22.00

16 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, spinach and topped with ricotta cheese.

Large Veggie

$23.49

16" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

Large White

$21.00

16 inch pizza topped with our ricotta blend and our signature cheese blend.

Large Taco Pizza

$23.00

Calzone and Stromboli

Calzone

$10.50

Our Homemade Dough filled with our ricotta cheese spread and our signature pizza cheese blend. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.

Stromboli

$9.49

Our homemade pizza dough filled with our signature pizza sauce and our pizza cheese blend.

Starters

French Fries

$3.75

Basket of Crinkle cut fries.

Pepperoni Rolls

$6.95

Our homemade pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, baked to perfection and served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.20

8 breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.60

Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.70

Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Topped with our signature pizza cheese blend and served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

10 baked chicken wings in our in house seasoning with your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.75

Crinkle cut French Fries loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon served with a side of our homemade ranch.

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Our hand breaded chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard

Potato Skins

$8.25

6 potato skins stuffed with cheddar cheese, our signature pizza cheese blend and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

Jalapeño Popper

$7.25

Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Served With Salsa

Onion Rings

$5.95

Thick cut breaded onions deep fried to perfection.

Garlic Knots

$6.00Out of stock

Our homemade pizza dough rolled into 9 knots, baked and smothered with our garlic butter spread. Served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.

Salads/Soup

House Salad

$5.75

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Cucumbers, And Homemade Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.40

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbed Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, And Homemade Croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Traditional Caesar Salad Served With Homemade Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad Served With Homemade Croutons

Greek Salad

$9.35

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperocini Peppers, With Greek Dressing

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.49Out of stock

Bowl Of Chili

$7.50

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Two 1/4Lb Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo And Grilled Onions

Chicken Breast Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone, And Meat Sauce

Chicken Breast Sub

$8.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo And Provolone

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99

With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo

Club Sub

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, And Mayo

Ham And Cheese Sub

$8.99

With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo, Onion, Oil And Vinegar. (Hot Or Cold)

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.99

Ham, Salami, Pepper Ham, Provolone, With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions, And V/O

Meatball And Cheese Sub

$8.99

Homemade Meatballs, Provolone, Topped With Our Signature Meat Sauce

Sausage Sub

$8.99

Sausage, Provolone, Fried Onions, Peppers And A Spicy Tomato Sauce

Steak And Cheese Sub

$9.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone, And Fried Onions

Super Steak Sub

$9.99

With Lettuce, Tomato,Mayo, Fried Onion, Mushroom, Peppers And Provolone

Tuna Sub

$8.99

With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo

Turkey Sub

$8.99

With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo

BLT Sub

$8.99

Provolone Sub

$8.99

Sliced provolone with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions and oil and vinegar.

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms and Sauteed Green Peppers

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

Wraps

The Italiano Wrap

$10.49

Salami, Ham, Pepper Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onions, Italian Dressing, Meyo And Mustard

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Chese, Crouton, And Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Carrots, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cheddar, Ranch And Hot Sauce.

Pasta Dinners

Pasta And Sauce

$9.49

Pair Your Favorite Nicolletti'S Signature Sauce With Your Favorite Pasta

Lasagna

$12.49

Our homemade lasagna is layered with our signature meat sauce, our pizza cheese blend and our in house ricotta blend. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Baked Ziti

$12.49

Homemade ziti with our signature meat sauce, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, ricotta, herbs and our signature pizza cheese blend all mixed up. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.49

Hand breaded chicken breast layered with our signature pizza cheese on top of your choice of noodles and our homemade meat sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Kids Menu

Kid Spaghetti

$6.00

Noodles served with meat sauce and a side of garlic bread.

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Plain hamburger served with a side of French Fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Plain Cheeseburger served with a side of French Fries.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with French Fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with French Fries.

Kid 6 Plain Pizza

$6.00

6" kids pizza either pepperoni or cheese.

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Dessert Bread

$3.00

Extras

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sd BBQ

$0.50

Sd Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Sd Meat Sauce

$0.50

Sd Marinara

$0.50

16oz Ranch Packet

$3.50Out of stock

Large Dough Ball

$4.00

Medium Dough Ball

$3.50

Small Dough Ball

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take a look at our menu: •Pizza•Subs•Wings•Calzones•Stromboli •Salads•Gelato And Much More!

Website

Location

22741 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619

Directions

