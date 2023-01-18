- Home
Nicollettis Pizza
No reviews yet
22741 Three Notch Road
California, MD 20619
Popular Items
Small Pizza
Small Cheese
10" Build your own pizza.
Small All The Way
10" Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Extra Cheese
Small Bacon Chicken Ranch
10" Pizza with a Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, our signature pizza cheese blend and Bacon.
Small BBQ Chicken
10" Pizza with our homemade BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, our Signature Cheese blend, and Red Onions.
Small Buffalo Chicken
10" pizza with our homemade hot sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Small Chicken Parmigiana
10" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Small Hawaiian
10 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, ham, fresh pineapple and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Small Meat Feast
10" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, our cheese blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Hamburger
Small Pesto
10" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
Small Philly Steak
10 inch pizza topped with homemade alfredo sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and our signature cheese blend.
Small Popeyes
10 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, spinach and topped with ricotta cheese.
Small Veggie
10" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
Small White Pizza
10 inch pizza topped with our ricotta blend and our signature cheese blend.
Small Taco Pizza
Medium Pizza
Med Cheese Pizza
12" Build your own pizza.
Med All The Way
12" Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Extra Cheese
Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch
12" Pizza with a Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, our signature pizza cheese blend and Bacon.
Med BBQ Chicken
12" Pizza with our homemade BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, our Signature Cheese blend, and Red Onions.
Med Buffalo Chicken
12" Pizza with our homemade hot sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and our signature cheese blend.
Med Chicken Parm
12" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Med Hawaiian
12 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, ham, fresh pineapple and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Med Meat Feast
12" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, our cheese blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Hamburger
Med Pesto
12" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
Medium Philly Steak
12 inch pizza topped with homemade alfredo sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and our signature cheese blend.
Medium Popeye's
12 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, spinach and topped with ricotta cheese.
Medium Veggie
12" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
Medium White
12 inch pizza topped with our ricotta blend and our signature cheese blend.
Medium Crab Pizza
Medium Taco Pizza
Large Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
16" Build your own pizza.
Large All The Way
16" Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Extra Cheese
Large Bacon Chicken Ranch
16" Pizza with a Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, our signature pizza cheese blend and Bacon.
Large BBQ Chicken
16" Pizza with our homemade BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, our Signature Cheese blend, and Red Onions.
Large Buffalo Chicken
16" pizza with our homemade hot sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Large Chicken Parm
16" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Large Hawaiian
Large Meat Feast
16" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, our cheese blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Hamburger
Large Pesto
16" Pizza with our basil pesto and ricotta blend, our signature pizza cheese blend, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
Large Philly Steak
16 inch pizza topped with homemade alfredo sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and our signature cheese blend.
Large Popeye's
16 inch pizza with our signature pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, spinach and topped with ricotta cheese.
Large Veggie
16" Pizza with our homemade pizza sauce, cheese blend, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
Large White
16 inch pizza topped with our ricotta blend and our signature cheese blend.
Large Taco Pizza
Calzone and Stromboli
Starters
French Fries
Basket of Crinkle cut fries.
Pepperoni Rolls
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, baked to perfection and served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.
Garlic Bread
Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Topped with our signature pizza cheese blend and served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
Buffalo Wings
10 baked chicken wings in our in house seasoning with your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut French Fries loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon served with a side of our homemade ranch.
Chicken Fingers
Our hand breaded chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
Potato Skins
6 potato skins stuffed with cheddar cheese, our signature pizza cheese blend and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
Jalapeño Popper
Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Served With Salsa
Onion Rings
Thick cut breaded onions deep fried to perfection.
Garlic Knots
Our homemade pizza dough rolled into 9 knots, baked and smothered with our garlic butter spread. Served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.
Salads/Soup
House Salad
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Cucumbers, And Homemade Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbed Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, And Homemade Croutons
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad Served With Homemade Croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad Served With Homemade Croutons
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperocini Peppers, With Greek Dressing
Cream of Crab Soup
Bowl Of Chili
Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
Two 1/4Lb Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo And Grilled Onions
Chicken Breast Parmigiana Sub
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone, And Meat Sauce
Chicken Breast Sub
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo And Provolone
Chicken Salad Sub
With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo
Club Sub
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, And Mayo
Ham And Cheese Sub
With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo, Onion, Oil And Vinegar. (Hot Or Cold)
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepper Ham, Provolone, With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions, And V/O
Meatball And Cheese Sub
Homemade Meatballs, Provolone, Topped With Our Signature Meat Sauce
Sausage Sub
Sausage, Provolone, Fried Onions, Peppers And A Spicy Tomato Sauce
Steak And Cheese Sub
With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone, And Fried Onions
Super Steak Sub
With Lettuce, Tomato,Mayo, Fried Onion, Mushroom, Peppers And Provolone
Tuna Sub
With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo
Turkey Sub
With Lettuce , Tomato, Mayo
BLT Sub
Provolone Sub
Sliced provolone with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions and oil and vinegar.
Veggie Sub
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms and Sauteed Green Peppers
Sandwiches
Wraps
The Italiano Wrap
Salami, Ham, Pepper Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onions, Italian Dressing, Meyo And Mustard
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Chese, Crouton, And Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Carrots, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cheddar, Ranch And Hot Sauce.
Pasta Dinners
Pasta And Sauce
Pair Your Favorite Nicolletti'S Signature Sauce With Your Favorite Pasta
Lasagna
Our homemade lasagna is layered with our signature meat sauce, our pizza cheese blend and our in house ricotta blend. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Baked Ziti
Homemade ziti with our signature meat sauce, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, ricotta, herbs and our signature pizza cheese blend all mixed up. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken breast layered with our signature pizza cheese on top of your choice of noodles and our homemade meat sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Kids Menu
Kid Spaghetti
Noodles served with meat sauce and a side of garlic bread.
Kid Hamburger
Plain hamburger served with a side of French Fries
Kid Cheeseburger
Plain Cheeseburger served with a side of French Fries.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries
Kid Chicken Strips
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with French Fries.
Kid 6 Plain Pizza
6" kids pizza either pepperoni or cheese.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Take a look at our menu: •Pizza•Subs•Wings•Calzones•Stromboli •Salads•Gelato And Much More!
22741 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619