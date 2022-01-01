Nicolosi's on 5th imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Nicolosi's on 5th

review star

No reviews yet

815 5th avenue

San Diego, CA 92121

Specialties

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.75

Fettuccini Alfredo w/ Chicken

$23.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Shrimp

$26.00

Penne Pesto Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Cap Al Pomodoro Fresco

$19.75

Cap Al Pomodoro with Chicken

$23.00

Cap Al Pomodoro with Shrimp

$25.00

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$23.00

Linguini with Red Clam Sauce

$23.00

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Chicken Piccatta Sicilian Style(not breaded)

$22.00

Ravioli Meat

$18.50

Ravioli Cheese

$18.50

Ravioli Mixed

$18.50

Gnocchi Tuscan

$18.25

Gnocchi Parmesan

$18.25

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Crazy Gorgonzola

$19.95

Tortellini

$22.00

Cioppino

$28.00

Pastas

Alfredo Sauce

$17.75

Butter and Garlic Sauce

$15.75

Half Order Alfredo

$14.75

Half Order Butter and Garlic Sauce

$12.75

Half Order House made marinara

$11.75

Half Order Meat Sauce

$14.75

Half Order Mushroom Sauce

$16.00

Half Order Neapolitan Sauce (Tomato Basil)

$11.75

Half Order Pesto Sauce

$15.75

House Made Marinara

$13.75

Meat Sauce

$17.75

Mushroom Sauce

$18.00

Neapolitan Sauce (Tomato Basil)

$13.75

Pesto Sauce

$18.75

Baked

Lasagna

$22.75

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.25

Eggplant parmigiana

$23.25

Manicotti

$19.50

Sicilian Mac

$20.00

Sicilian Mac Lobster

$25.00

Baked Ravioli Cheese

$20.75

Baked Ravioli Meat

$20.75

Baked Ravioli Mixed

$20.75

Baked Spaghetti

$17.75

Combo

Lasagna and Ravioli Cheese

$21.75

Lasagna and Ravioli Meat

$21.75

Lasagna and Ravioli Mixed

$21.75

Trio Meat

$24.00

Trio Cheese

$24.00

Trio Mixed

$24.00

Lasagna and Spaghetti

$21.75

Ravioli and Spaghetti

$18.75

Sides

1 Meatball

$4.00

2 Meatballs

$7.00

1 sausage

$4.00

2 sausage

$7.00

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad Small

$17.99

Antipasto Salad Large

$23.99

Chef Salad Small

$10.95

Chef Salad Large

$13.95

Garden Salad Small

$8.75

Garden Salad Large

$9.95

Charbroiled Chicken Salad Small

$15.00

Charbroiled Chicken Salad Large

$17.00

Caesar Salad Small

$9.95

Caesar Salad Large

$15.95

Caesar Salad W Chicken Small

$14.95

Caesar Salad W Chicken Large

$23.95

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.50

Bruschetta

$7.00

Sicilian Starter

$6.00

Soups

$6.75

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Buffalo Calamari

$13.50

Buffalo Wings 5 pc

$10.00

Buffalo Wings 9 pc

$14.00

BBQ wings 5 pc

$10.00

BBq Wings 9pc

$14.00

Teriyaki Wings 5 pc

$10.00

Terryaki Wings 9 pc

$14.00

Sampler Platter

$16.00

Caprice

$11.00

Nicolosi Spec - Garlic Ch Bread-Starter

$15.95

Cold Sandwiches

Torpedo Special half

$10.50

Torpedo Special Large

$13.50

Cotto Half

$10.50

Cotto Large

$13.50

Ham Half

$10.50

Ham large

$13.50

Turkey half

$10.50

Turkey large

$13.50

Sicilian half

$10.50

Sicilian large San

$13.50

Capicolla Half

$10.50

Capicolla large

$13.50

Genoa Half

$10.50

Genoa large

$13.50

Hot Sandwiches

Marie's Favorite Half

$12.00

marie's Favorite large

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiana Half

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana Large

$13.00

Eggplant parmigiana Half

$11.00

Eggplant parmigiana Large

$13.00

Pepper Steak Half

$12.00

Pepper Steak Large

$14.00

Tony's Favorite Half

$13.00

Tony's Favorite Large

$15.00

Meatball half

$10.75

Meatball large

$13.75

Sausage half

$10.75

Sausage large

$12.75

Meatball Half w Peppers

$11.75

Meatball Large w Peppers

$14.75

Meatball Half w Cheese

$12.75

Meatball Large w Cheese

$15.50

Meatball Half w Peppers & Cheese

$13.75

Meatball Large w Peppers & Cheese

$16.50

Sausage Half w Peppers

$11.75

Sausage Large w Peppers

$14.75

Sausage Half w Cheese

$12.75

Sausage Large w Cheese

$15.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.75

Sparkling Water Large

$6.25

Craft Soda

$4.95

Drinks

$3.75

Sparkling Water Small

$3.75

Desserts

Frittole

$8.50

Spumoni

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.75

Cannoli

$8.50

Mini Trio Cannoli

$8.50

Cannoli Chips

$7.00

Lava Cake

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.25

Kids Mac

$6.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Kids Ravioli Cheese

$7.25

Kids Ravioli Meat

$7.25

Gluten Free- Vegan Menu

GF Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Baked Chicken with Vegetables

$19.00

Char-broiled chicken salad small

$15.00

Char-broiled Chicken salad Large

$17.00

Chicken marsala GF

$22.00

Penne Pesto Chicken GF

$21.00

Cheese Ravioli GF

$20.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli GF

$21.00

Spaghetti with white clam sauce

$20.00

Spaghetti with red clam sauce

$20.00

Baked Penne GF

$19.00

Sicilian Mac GF

$19.00

GF Pizza Pepperoni

$15.75

GF Dbl Dlx

$18.75

Veg Chk Parm 1/2 sand

$9.75

Veg Chicken Parm Full

$12.50

Vegan Medium Barbs

$18.00

Vegan Large Barbs

$20.00

Vegan Medium Marg

$14.00

Vegan Large Marg

$16.00

Vegan Antipasto small

$17.99

Vegan Antipasto Large

$23.99

Vegan Chicken Parm

$23.00

Vegan Chicken side

$8.00

Open Food Taxable

Open Food

Open Food NON-Taxable

Open Food Non Taxable

Craft Your Own

Medium

$16.50

Large

$18.50

Medium Specialty

Medium Margherita

$20.50

Medium Hawaiian

$19.50

Medium Goat Cheese & Shrimp Pesto

$21.75

Medium BBQ Chicken

$20.75

Medium Barb's Special

$18.00

Medium (Sei) Six Cheese

$18.00

Medium Double Deluxe

$23.50

Medium Meat Lovers

$24.50

Medium Sicilian Pepperoni

$21.75

Medium Smilzo (Pagni) Thin Crust

$20.75

Medium Vegetarian

$22.50

Medium Chicken Pesto

$22.50

Half & Half Medium Specialties

Medium Sam's Special

$22.50

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

Medium Lemon Pepper

$20.50

Large Specialty

Large Margherita

$22.50

Large Hawaiian

$21.50

Large Goat Cheese & Shrimp Pesto

$23.75

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.75

Large Barb's Special

$21.50

Large (Sei)Six Cheese

$20.00

Large Double Deluxe

$25.50

Large Meat Lovers

$26.50

Large Sicilian Pepp

$23.75

Large (Smilzo)Pagni Thin Crust

$23.75

Large Vegetarian

$24.50

Large Chicken Pesto

$24.50

Half & Half Large

Large Sam's Special

$24.50

Large Lemon Pepper Chicken

$22.50

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

Pizza slice

Cheese

$5.00

Pepperoni

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Combo

$6.00

Gluten Free

10" Cheese Pizza GF

$14.00

10" Pepperoni Pizza GF

$15.50

Char-Broiled Chicken Salad Small

$13.00

Char-Broiled Chicken Salad Large

$15.00

Chicken Marsala GF

$22.00

Penne Pesto Chicken GF

$22.00

Cheese Ravioli GF

$20.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli GF

$21.00

Ravioli Spaghetti Combo GF

$21.00

Spaghetti W/White Clam Sauce GF

$22.00

Spaghetti W/Red Clam Sauce GF

$22.00

Bake Penne GF

$20.00

Sicilian Mac and Cheese GF

$20.00

VDay Drinks

House Chianti

House Chablis

House Burgandy

House Open

Draft Beer

Soda

Tea

VDay App

Garlic Cheese Bread

Caprese

Bruschetta

VDay Salad

Caesar

Garden

VDay Entree

Lobster Ravioli

$45.00

Tortellini Romano

$45.00

Chicken Parmesan

$45.00

VDay Dessert

Strawberry Cheescake

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian and Sicilian cuisine brought to you by the Nicolosi Familia since 1952

Website

Location

815 5th avenue, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
Nicolosi's on 5th image

