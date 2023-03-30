Main picView gallery

Nicolosi's Pizza House - Santee

9420 Cuyamaca Street

Suite 100

Santee, CA 92071

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

BBQ wings 5 pc

$14.00

BBq Wings 9pc

$17.00

Bruschetta

$7.00

Buffalo Calamari

$13.50

Buffalo Wings 5 pc

$14.00

Buffalo Wings 9 pc

$17.00

Caprice

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.75

Gigante Meatball

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Nicolosi Spec - Garlic Ch Bread-Starter

$16.95

Pizzarino

$11.75

Sampler Platter

$19.00

Sicilian Starter

$8.00

Teriyaki Wings 5 pc

$14.00

Terryaki Wings 9 pc

$17.00

Salads & Soup

Antipasto Salad Small

$17.99

Antipasto Salad Large

$23.99

Chef Salad Small

$10.95

Chef Salad Large

$13.95

Garden Salad Small

$8.75

Garden Salad Large

$9.95

Charbroiled Chicken Salad Small

$17.00

Charbroiled Chicken Salad Large

$19.00

Caesar Salad Small

$9.95

Caesar Salad Large

$15.95

Caesar Salad W Chicken Small

$14.95

Caesar Salad W Chicken Large

$23.95

Minestrone Soup

$9.00

Italian Wedding

$9.00

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Cold Sandwiches

Sm Capicolla

$10.50

Sm Cheese

$10.50

Sm Genoa

$11.50

Sm Ham San

$11.50

Sm Regular Torpedo

$11.50

Sm Sicilian

$11.50

Sm Special

$11.50

Sm Turkey

$11.50

Large Capicolla San

$15.50

Large Cheese San

$12.50

Large Genoa San

$15.50

Large Ham San

$15.50

Large Reg San

$15.50

Large Sicilian San

$15.50

Large Special San

$15.50

Large Turkey San

$15.50

Hot Sandwiches

Sm Chk Parm San

$11.50

Sm Eggplant San

$11.50

Sm Marie's San

$13.00

Sm Meatball San

$11.75

Sm Sausage San

$11.75

Sm Tony's

$17.95

Sm Pepper Stk w/Chz

$17.25

Lg Chick Parm San

$14.50

LG Eggplant parm San

$14.50

Lg marie's San

$17.00

Lg MB San

$15.75

LG Pepper Stk w/Chz

$19.75

Lg Sausage San

$15.75

Lg Tony's San

$19.75

Pastas

1/2 Angel Hair

1/2 Linguini

1/2 penne

1/2 Rigatoni

1/2 Spaghetti

Angel Hair

Linguine

Penne

Rigatoni

Spaghetti

Specialties

Cap Chicken

$25.75

Cappellini

$23.75

Cap Shrimp

$28.75

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Chck Piccatta Sicilian

$22.00

Gorgo

$21.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.75

Fett Alfredo w/ Chicken

$24.00

Fett Alfredo with Shrimp

$28.00

Gnocchi Parmesan

$19.75

Gnocchi Tuscan

$19.75

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$22.95

Linguini Red Clam

$23.00

Linguini White Clam

$23.00

Penne Pesto Chicken

$24.95

Ravioli Cheese

$20.50

Ravioli Meat

$20.50

Ravioli Mixed

$20.50

Baked

Baked Ravioli

$22.75

Baked Spaghetti

$19.75

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.75

Eggplant parmigiana

$23.75

Lasagna

$23.75

Manicotti

$19.50

Sicilian Mac

$22.00

Lobster Mac

$27.00

Combo

Lasagna and Ravioli

$23.75

Lasagna and Spaghetti

$21.75

Ravioli and Spaghetti

$19.75

Sampler Trio

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$7.75

Kids Mac

$7.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$14.75

Kids Meal Drink

Sides

1 Meatball

$6.00

2 Meatballs

$11.00

1 sausage

$6.00

2 sausage

$11.00

Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp

$13.00

Steamed Veggies

$7.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$5.50

Side Meat Sauce

$6.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Side Neapolitan Sauce

$5.50

Side Pesto Sauce

$7.00

Side Pink Sauce

$6.00

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$18.00

Pint Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$18.00

Bread Loaf

$2.50

Med Dough

$7.00

Lg Dough

$9.00

Side Pepperchini

$2.50

Bottle of Dressing

$9.00

Side Anchoves

$4.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$4.25

Desserts

Frittole

$9.50

Spumoni

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.75

Cannoli

$9.50

Mini Trio Cannoli

$8.95

Cannoli Chips

$9.50

Lava Cake

$9.50

Cheesecake

$9.50

Special Cheesecake

$10.00

Gluten Free- Vegan Menu

GF Baked Cheese Ravioli

$26.00

GF Baked Penne

$19.00

Char-broiled Chicken salad Large

$19.00

Char-broiled chicken salad small

$17.00

GF Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

GF Chicken marsala

$23.75

GF Cheese Pizza

$17.00

GF Dbl Dlx

$18.75

GF Pizza Pepperoni

$15.75

GF Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$15.00

GF Penne Pesto Chicken

$25.95

GF Sicilian Mac

$23.00

GF Spaghetti with red clam sauce

$23.00

GF Spaghetti with white clam sauce

$23.00

Veg Chicken Parm Full

$23.75

Veg Chk Parm half

$15.75

Vegan Antipasto Large

$23.99

Vegan Antipasto small

$17.99

Vegan Chicken side

$8.00

Vegan Large Barbs

$24.00

Vegan Medium Barbs

$21.00

Vegan med Pepperoni Sausage

$22.50

Vegan Large Pepperoni Sausage

$25.50

Open Food Taxable

Open Food

Open Food NON-Taxable

Open Food Non Taxable

Pizza Menu

Craft Your Own

Medium Pizza

$19.50

Large Pizza

$22.50

Medium Specialty

Medium Margherita

$22.50

Medium Hawaiian

$20.50

Medium Goat Cheese & Shrimp Pesto

$24.75

Medium BBQ Chicken

$23.75

Medium Barb's CHX

$23.50

Medium Six Cheese

$21.50

Medium Double Deluxe

$24.50

Medium Meat Lovers

$26.50

Medium Sicilian Pepperoni

$23.75

Medium Pagni

$22.75

Medium Vegetarian

$22.50

Medium Chicken Pesto

$23.50

Medium Sam's Special

$22.50

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

Medium Lemon Pepper

$21.50

Medium Sausage Mushroom Pesto

$23.50

Medium Blanco

$23.75

Large Specialty

Large Margherita

$24.50

Large Hawaiian

$23.50

Large Goat Cheese & Shrimp Pesto

$26.75

Large BBQ Chicken

$25.75

Large Barb's CHX

$25.50

Large Six Cheese

$23.50

Large Double Deluxe

$27.50

Large Meat Lovers

$29.50

Large Sicilian Pepp

$25.75

Large Pagni Thin Crust

$25.25

Large Vegetarian

$25.50

Large Chicken Pesto

$25.50

Large Sam's Special

$25.50

Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.50

Large Sausage Mushroom Pesto

$25.50

Large Blanco

$25.75

Happy Hour

HH Wine

HH House Red Glass

$10.00

HH House R.W.

$10.00

HH House Chianti Glass

$10.00

HH Carafe Chanti

$17.00

HH House Burgundy Glass

$10.00

HH Carafe Burgundy

$17.00

HH House Blush Glass

$10.00

HH House Carafe Blush

$17.00

HH House Chablis Glass

$10.00

HH CHouse Chablis Carafe

$17.00

HH Estancia Glass

$11.00

HH House White

$10.00

HH Beer

HH 394 Pint

$8.00

HH 394 Pitcher

$13.00

HH Aztec Ale Pint

$8.00

HH Aztec Ale Pitcher

$13.00

HH Blue Moon Pint

$8.00

HH Blue Moon Pitcher

$13.00

HH Cali Creamin Pint

$8.00

HH Cali Creamin Pitcher

$13.00

HH Coors Light

$7.00

HH Coors Light Pitcher

$13.00

HH IPA Pint

$8.00

HH IPA Pitcher

$13.00

HH Peroni Pint

$8.00

HH Peroni Pitcher

$13.00

HH Apps

HH Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

HH 5 Buffalo Wings

$10.00

HH Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

HH Large Pizza

$17.00

HH Bruschetta

$6.00

HH Calamari

$10.00

HH Baked Spaghetti

$12.00

HH Pizzarino

$9.00

HH SM. Torpedo

$8.50

HH Sampler

$15.50

HH Caprese

$10.00

Banquet Menu

option 3

Pizza Pasta Salad

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian and Sicilian cuisine brought to you by the Nicolosi Familia since 1952

Website

Location

9420 Cuyamaca Street, Suite 100, Santee, CA 92071

Directions

