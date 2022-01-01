  • Home
  • /
  • Richardson
  • /
  • Nicos Cantina - Nico’s Tex-Mex Cantina4101 E. Renner Road, Suite 100
A map showing the location of Nicos Cantina Nico’s Tex-Mex Cantina4101 E. Renner Road, Suite 100View gallery

Nicos Cantina Nico’s Tex-Mex Cantina4101 E. Renner Road, Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

Nico’s Tex-Mex Cantina4101 E. Renner Road, Suite 100

Richardson, TX 75082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Shiner

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Dos XX Lager

$5.50

Dos XX Amber

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Wine

Cabernet

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Chardonnay

$6.50

White Zinfandel

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

MARGARITAS

Corona Rita

$12.00

Cucumber lime Margarita

$11.00

House Margarita

$10.00

la Flaquita Rita

$11.00

Mango Rita

$11.00

Meltdown

$11.00

Nico Rita

$11.00

Peach Rita

$11.00

Romo Rita

$15.00

Sangria Swirl

$11.00

Strawberry Rita

$11.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

VIRGIN DAQ

$3.50

VIRGIN MARG

$3.50

VIRGIN PINA

$3.50

BOURBON

CROWN

$8.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

MAKERS

$8.50

JACK

$8.00

WOODFORD

$8.50

JW BLACK

$8.50

WILD TURKEY

$7.00

CROWN DBL

$16.00

FIREBALL DBL

$14.00

MAKERS DBL

$17.00

JACK DBL

$16.00

WOODFORD DBL

$17.00

JW BLACK DBL

$17.00

WILD TURKEY DBL

$14.00

GIN

TANQUERAY

$7.50

BOMBAY

$7.50

TANQUERAY DBL

$15.00

BOMBAY DBL

$15.00

LIQUEU

BAILEY

$7.50

CHAMBOR

$7.50

CHILLA/HORCH

$7.50

COINTREAU

$8.00

FRANGELICA

$7.50

GOLDSHL

$7.50

GRANDMA

$8.00

HENNEY

$9.00

JAGER

$7.50

KAHULA

$7.50

MIDORI

$7.50

ORCHATA

$7.50

TUACA

$7.50

RUM

MALIBU

$7.00

BACARDI

$7.00

BACARDI 151

$8.00

CAPT MORG

$7.00

MALIBU DBL

$14.00

BACARDI DBL

$14.00

BACARDI 151 DBL

$16.00

CAPT MORG DBL

$14.00

SCOTCH

BUCHANAS

$9.00

DEWARS

$8.00

GLENLIVET

$9.00

BUCHANAS DBL

$18.00

DEWARS DBL

$16.00

GLENLIVET DBL

$18.00

TEQUIL

1800

$9.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

CABO

$7.50

CAZADORES

$7.50

HERRADURA

$9.00

HORNITOS

$7.50

PATRON

$9.00

TRES GEN

$9.00

1800 DBL

$18.00

DON JULIO DBL

$18.00

CABO DBL

$15.00

CAZADORES DBL

$15.00

HERRADURA DBL

$18.00

HORNITOS DBL

$15.00

PATRON DBL

$18.00

TRES GEN DBL

$18.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$7.50

BELVEDERE

$8.00

DEEP EDDY

$7.50

GREYGOOSE

$8.00

TITOS

$7.50

SVEDKA

$7.50

ABSOLUT DBL

$15.00

BELVEDERE DBL

$16.00

DEEP EDDY DBL

$15.00

GREYGOOSE DBL

$16.00

TITOS DBL

$15.00

SVEDKA DBL

$15.00

WELLS

W BOURBON

$5.00

W TEQUILA

$5.00

W VODKA

$5.00

W SCOTCH

$5.00

W RUM/GIN

$5.00

W BOURBON DBL

$10.00

W TEQUILA DBL

$10.00

W VODKA DBL

$10.00

W SCOTCH DBL

$10.00

W GIN DBL

$10.00

COCKTAILS A-L

AMARETTO

$7.50

APPLETINI

$7.50

BELLINI

$6.00

BLDY MARY

$7.50

BUTTERY NIP

$7.50

CINN TOAST

$7.50

COSMO

$7.50

DAIQUIRI

$7.50

GIN/TONIC

$7.50

LEMON DROP

$7.50

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

COCKTAILS M-Z

MARTINI

$7.50

MEX MARTINI

$7.50

MICHELA

$7.50

MICHELA IMPORT

$8.50

MIMOSA

$6.00

MOJITO

$7.50

MOSCOW MULE

$7.50

OLD FASHION

$7.50

PINA COLADA

$7.50

POINSETTA

$6.00

RANCH H2O

$7.50

ROYAL

$9.00

SANGRIA

$7.50

SCREWDRIVER

$7.50

SEX ON BEACH

$9.00

TEQUILA SUN

$7.50

WHISKEY SOUR

$7.50

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.50

CATERING MEX

FAJITAS

$10.99

ENCHILADAS

$10.99

TEX MEX

$10.99

TACO BAR

$10.99

TACO SALAD

$10.99

MONTHLY SPL

$9.50

32OZ QUESO

$17.99

PASTA

$10.99

BBQ

$11.99

CATERING BREAKFAST

MIGAS

$8.99

BURRITOS

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Nico’s Tex-Mex Cantina4101 E. Renner Road, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75082

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kung Pow Asian Diner
orange star3.7 • 310
4251 E. Renner Rd. Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Kung Pow Asian Diner - OLD ACCOUNT
orange star3.7 • 310
4251 E. Renner #106 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
OSO Market & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
N Central Expy Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
JUDYS CAFE - Garland - 3443 West Campbell Road
orange starNo Reviews
3443 West Campbell Road Garland, TX 75044
View restaurantnext
LimeHoney - Richardson - 3613 Shire Blvd Suite 180
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Shire Blvd Suite 180 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston