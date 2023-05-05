Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Nico's Pizza & Grinders

21 Reviews

$$

606 N Cedar St

Kalkaska, MI 49646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Lg 3 Topping w/ Bread Nuggets & 2 Liter

$22.99

Bread Nuggets

$7.49+

Tossed with our own garlic butter & parmesan cheese.

16" CYO Pizza

$18.49

Food

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone - Large

$15.99

Four Items of your choice, our signature sauce & cheese blend

Build Your Own Calzone - Small

$11.99

Four Items of your choice, our signature sauce & cheese blend

The Annabelle Calzone - Large

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend

The Annabelle Calzone - Small

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend

The Maryanna Calzone - Large

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend

The Maryanna Calzone - Small

$11.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend

The Nic-O-Rino Calzone - Large

$15.99

Spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend

The Nic-O-Rino Calzone - Small

$11.99

Spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend

The Veena Calzone - Large

$15.99

Chicken, spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend

The Veena Calzone - Small

$11.99

Chicken, spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend

Favorites

(3) 6 inch slices of our Italian grinder bread with fresh garlic, imported aged cheese and our cheese blend

Bread Nuggets

$7.49+

Tossed with our own garlic butter & parmesan cheese.

Cinna Nuggets

$7.49+

Our bread nuggets tossed in cinnamon sugar butter and served with frosting

Raw Pizza Dough

$3.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99

(3) 6 inch slices of our Italian grinder bread with fresh garlic, imported aged cheese and our cheese blend

Ham Sticks

$10.49

Mozzarella Bread

$11.99

Butter, garlic & Parmesan cheese w/ sauce

Nico's Bread

$11.49

16 pieces of pulled apart bread covered with garlic butter & cheese.

Pepperoni Sticks

$10.49

Wings

$15.99+

Buffalo, BBQ or Plain

Grinders

BBQ Grinder '6'

$10.29

tender meat topped with our BBQ sauce with our cheese blend

BBQ Grinder '8'

$11.79

tender meat topped with our BBQ sauce with our cheese blend

BBQ Grinder '16'

$17.79

tender meat topped with our BBQ sauce with our cheese blend

BLT Grinder '6'

$9.99

Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

BLT Grinder '8'

$11.99

Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

BLT Grinder '16'

$17.29

Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken '6'

$10.79

Spicy chicken, buffalo sauce, mushroom, onion & 3 cheeses

Buffalo Chicken '8'

$11.79

Spicy chicken, buffalo sauce, mushroom, onion & 3 cheeses

Buffalo Chicklen '16'

$18.79

Spicy chicken, buffalo sauce, mushroom, onion & 3 cheeses

Chicken Alfredo '6'

$10.99

Chicken, green peppers, onions, Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend

Chicken Alfredo '8'

$12.49

Chicken, green peppers, onions, Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend

Chicken Alfredo '16'

$18.79

Chicken, green peppers, onions, Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend

Chicken Club '6'

$10.79

Chicken, bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato & Ranch

Chicken Club '8'

$12.29

Chicken, bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato & Ranch

Chicken Club '16'

$19.49

Chicken, bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato & Ranch

Chicken Grinder '6'

$10.49

Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Chicken Grinder '8'

$11.99

Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Chicken Grinder '16'

$18.29

Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Chicken Parmesan '6'

$10.49

Chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce, parmesan and our cheese blend

Chicken Parmesan '8'

$11.99

Chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce, parmesan and our cheese blend

Chicken Parmesan '16'

$19.29

Chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce, parmesan and our cheese blend

Classic Italian '6'

$10.79

Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, salami, onions, banana pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack & our cheese blend, oregano

Classic Italian '8'

$12.49

Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, salami, onions, banana pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack & our cheese blend, oregano

Classic Italian '16'

$19.79

Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, salami, onions, banana pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack & our cheese blend, oregano

CLUB GRINDER '6'

$10.49

Turkey, ham, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend

CLUB GRINDER '8'

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend

CLUB GRINDER '16'

$18.99

Turkey, ham, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend

Ham & cheese '6'

$9.49

Tender ham topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend

Ham & cheese '8'

$9.99

Tender ham topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend

Ham & cheese '16'

$15.29

Tender ham topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend

Ham & Salami '6'

$9.29

Tender ham & salami topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend

Ham & Salami '8'

$10.79

Tender ham & salami topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend

Ham & Salami '16'

$16.29

Tender ham & salami topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend

Italian Grinder '6'

$10.29

Ham, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend

Italian Grinder '8'

$11.79

Ham, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend

Italian Grinder '16'

$18.99

Ham, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend

Meatball Grinder "6"

$9.99

Premium Italian meatballs, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Meatball Grinder "8"

$11.49

Premium Italian meatballs, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Meatball Grinder "16"

$18.29

Premium Italian meatballs, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, covered with our cheese blend

NICO'S S Brisket '6'

$12.99

Smoked Brisket, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and our cheese blend.

NICO'S S Brisket '8'

$15.49

Smoked Brisket, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and our cheese blend.

NICO'S S Brisket '16'

$23.99

Smoked Brisket, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and our cheese blend.

Philly Steak '6'

$10.29

Sliced steak, topped with flame roasted green & red peppers, onions, steak sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Philly Steak '8'

$13.99

Sliced steak, topped with flame roasted green & red peppers, onions, steak sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Philly Steak '16'

$24.49

Sliced steak, topped with flame roasted green & red peppers, onions, steak sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Pizza Grinder '6'

$8.29

Pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Pizza Grinder '8'

$10.29

Pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Pizza Grinder '16'

$13.49

Pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, covered with our cheese blend

Roast Beef '6'

$11.49

Thinly sliced beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & covered with our cheese blend

Roast Beef '8'

$11.79

Thinly sliced beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & covered with our cheese blend

Roast Beef '16'

$20.79

Thinly sliced beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & covered with our cheese blend

Steak Grinder '6'

$12.29

Prime Rib topped with onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, steak sauce & covered with our cheese blend

Steak Grinder '8'

$13.99

Prime Rib topped with onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, steak sauce & covered with our cheese blend

Steak Grinder '16'

$23.79

Prime Rib topped with onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, steak sauce & covered with our cheese blend

Turkey '6'

$9.99

Turkey topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & mayo covered with our cheese blend

Turkey '8'

$11.49

Turkey topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & mayo covered with our cheese blend

Turkey '16'

$17.29

Turkey topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & mayo covered with our cheese blend

Turkey Guacamole '6'

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Turkey Guacamole '8'

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Turkey Guacamole '16'

$20.49

Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend

Veggie Grinder "6"

$9.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Monterey Jack cheddar & our cheese blend with mayo or marinara

Veggie Grinder "8"

$11.49

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Monterey Jack cheddar & our cheese blend with mayo or marinara

Veggie Grinder "16"

$17.49

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Monterey Jack cheddar & our cheese blend with mayo or marinara

Salads

Antipasto

$12.49

Crispy romaine, salami, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & our cheese blend

Chef Salad

$13.29

Crispy romaine, ham, turkey, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon, tomatoes & our cheese blend

Cherry Chicken Salad

$13.29

Northern Michigan’s Favorite Salad, crispy romaine, chicken, dried cherries, walnuts, tomatoes & our own cheese blend

Greek Salad

$12.49

Crispy romaine, tomatoes, sliced beets, pepperoncinis, black olives, onion & feta cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Crispy romaine, grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, tomatoes & our cheese blend

Side Salad

$8.79

Romaine, tomatoes w/ Four cheese blend

Taco Salad

$15.59

Veggie Salad

$12.49

Crispy romaine, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese

Tacos

Regular Tacos

$7.99+

Supreme Tacos

$9.49+

Wraps

Turkey, salami, ham & Nico’s sauce

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.79

Marinated chicken, bacon, Ranch and our cheese blend

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.79

Italian chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & southwestern ranch

Classic Italian Wrap

$11.29

Ham, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, cheese, onion and oregano

Tuscan Club Wrap

$11.29

Turkey, salami, ham & Nico’s sauce

Pizzas

Hand-Tossed CYO Pizza

7" Personal CYO Pizza

$7.99

12" CYO Pizza

$12.29

14" CYO Pizza

$14.99

16" CYO Pizza

$18.49

10" Deep Pan

10" CYO Deep Pan Pizza

$12.29

12" Specialty

12" Aloha

$17.29

Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$21.49

Ground beef, diced bacon, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.29

Chicken, diced bacon, onion, signature BBQ sauce and our cheese blend

12" BLT

$17.29

Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & our cheese blend

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.29

Spicy buffalo chicken, mushrooms, onions & blended cheese

12" Chicken Alfredo

$19.79

Chicken, green pepper, onion, alfredo sauce, & our cheese blend

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.29

Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce & our cheese blend

12" Nico's Greek

$18.49

Spinach, minced garlic, feta cheese & Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend

12" Nico's Meat PIZZA

$20.49

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, meatballs, bacon, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

12" Nico's Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

12" Philly Steak

$19.79

Sliced steak, flame roasted red & green pepper, onion, mushrooms, steak sauce & our cheese blend

12" Pulled Pork

$19.29

Ham, italian sausage, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce & our cheese blend

12" Spicy Aloha

$19.29

Capicola Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, jalapenos, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

12" Veggie

$15.79

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

12" Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$16.79

parmesan cheese, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, & our cheese blend

14" Specialty

14" Aloha

$21.29

Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$26.79

Ground beef, diced bacon, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.29

Chicken, diced bacon, onion, signature BBQ sauce and our cheese blend

14" BLT

$21.79

Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & our cheese blend

14" Buffalo Chicken

$23.29

Spicy buffalo chicken, mushrooms, onions & blended cheese

14" Chicken Alfredo

$25.29

Chicken, green pepper, onion, alfredo sauce, & our cheese blend

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.29

Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce & our cheese blend

14" Nico's Greek

$23.49

Spinach, minced garlic, feta cheese & Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend

14" Nico's Meat PIZZA

$25.79

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, meatballs, bacon, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

14" Nico's Supreme

$23.79

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

14" Philly Steak

$27.49

Sliced steak, flame roasted red & green pepper, onion, mushrooms, steak sauce & our cheese blend

14" Pulled Pork

$24.29

Ham, italian sausage, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce & our cheese blend

14" Spicy Aloha

$23.29

Capicola Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, jalapenos, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

14" Veggie

$19.29

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

14" Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$23.29

parmesan cheese, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, & our cheese blend

16" Specialty

16" Aloha

$25.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

16" Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$32.49

Ground beef, diced bacon, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

16" BBQ Chicken

$29.49

Chicken, diced bacon, onion, signature BBQ sauce and our cheese blend

16" BLT

$26.49

Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & our cheese blend

16" Buffalo Chicken

$28.29

Spicy buffalo chicken, mushrooms, onions & blended cheese

16" Chicken Alfredo

$30.49

Chicken, green pepper, onion, alfredo sauce, & our cheese blend

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.49

Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce & our cheese blend

16" Nico's Greek

$29.79

Spinach, minced garlic, feta cheese & Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend

16" Nico's Meat PIZZA

$32.79

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, meatballs, bacon, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

16" Nico's Supreme

$28.79

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

16" Philly Steak

$32.49

Sliced steak, flame roasted red & green pepper, onion, mushrooms, steak sauce & our cheese blend

16" Pulled Pork

$31.49

Ham, italian sausage, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce & our cheese blend

16" Spicy Aloha

$27.99

Capicola Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, jalapenos, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

16" Veggie

$22.29

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, traditional sauce & our cheese blend

16" Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$24.99

parmesan cheese, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, & our cheese blend

Every Day Specials

Large Pizza

1 item

$11.99

2 Item

$14.99

3 item

$16.99

Family Special

Lg 3 Topping w/ Bread Nuggets & 2 Liter

$22.99

May Pizza Special

2 Large 2 Topping

$27.99

Drinks

2 Liter Pop

7UP

$3.59

A&W Root Beer

$3.59

Cherry Pepsi

$3.59

Coke

$3.59

Diet 7UP

$3.59Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

Lemonade

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Pepsi

$3.59

Sprite

$3.59

Squirt

$3.59

Sunkist

$3.59

Vernors Ginger Ale

$3.59

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.45+

Diet Pepsi

$1.45+

Mountain Dew

$1.45+

Cherry Pepsi

$1.45+

Dr. Pepper

$1.45+

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.45+

Ex. Dipping Sauce

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Frosting

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

606 N Cedar St, Kalkaska, MI 49646

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Nico's Pizza & Grinders image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
19 West Bear Lake Rd Kalkaska, MI 49646
View restaurantnext
Bay View Inn
orange starNo Reviews
5074 US-31 N Williamsburg, MI 49690
View restaurantnext
Peegeos
orange star4.0 • 248
525 High Lake Rd Traverse City, MI 49696
View restaurantnext
Foundry Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 491
101 Main St Ste B East Jordan, MI 49727
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Kalkaska
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Leland
review star
No reviews yet
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston