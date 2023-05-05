Nico's Pizza & Grinders
606 N Cedar St
Kalkaska, MI 49646
Food
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone - Large
Four Items of your choice, our signature sauce & cheese blend
Build Your Own Calzone - Small
Four Items of your choice, our signature sauce & cheese blend
The Annabelle Calzone - Large
Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend
The Annabelle Calzone - Small
Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend
The Maryanna Calzone - Large
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend
The Maryanna Calzone - Small
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, our homemade sauce & our cheese blend
The Nic-O-Rino Calzone - Large
Spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend
The Nic-O-Rino Calzone - Small
Spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend
The Veena Calzone - Large
Chicken, spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend
The Veena Calzone - Small
Chicken, spinach, artichoke & our cheese blend
Favorites
Bread Nuggets
Tossed with our own garlic butter & parmesan cheese.
Cinna Nuggets
Our bread nuggets tossed in cinnamon sugar butter and served with frosting
Raw Pizza Dough
Garlic Cheese Bread
(3) 6 inch slices of our Italian grinder bread with fresh garlic, imported aged cheese and our cheese blend
Ham Sticks
Mozzarella Bread
Butter, garlic & Parmesan cheese w/ sauce
Nico's Bread
16 pieces of pulled apart bread covered with garlic butter & cheese.
Pepperoni Sticks
Wings
Buffalo, BBQ or Plain
Grinders
BBQ Grinder '6'
tender meat topped with our BBQ sauce with our cheese blend
BBQ Grinder '8'
tender meat topped with our BBQ sauce with our cheese blend
BBQ Grinder '16'
tender meat topped with our BBQ sauce with our cheese blend
BLT Grinder '6'
Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
BLT Grinder '8'
Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
BLT Grinder '16'
Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken '6'
Spicy chicken, buffalo sauce, mushroom, onion & 3 cheeses
Buffalo Chicken '8'
Spicy chicken, buffalo sauce, mushroom, onion & 3 cheeses
Buffalo Chicklen '16'
Spicy chicken, buffalo sauce, mushroom, onion & 3 cheeses
Chicken Alfredo '6'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend
Chicken Alfredo '8'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend
Chicken Alfredo '16'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend
Chicken Club '6'
Chicken, bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato & Ranch
Chicken Club '8'
Chicken, bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato & Ranch
Chicken Club '16'
Chicken, bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato & Ranch
Chicken Grinder '6'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Chicken Grinder '8'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Chicken Grinder '16'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Chicken Parmesan '6'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce, parmesan and our cheese blend
Chicken Parmesan '8'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce, parmesan and our cheese blend
Chicken Parmesan '16'
Chicken, green peppers, onions, marinara sauce, parmesan and our cheese blend
Classic Italian '6'
Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, salami, onions, banana pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack & our cheese blend, oregano
Classic Italian '8'
Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, salami, onions, banana pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack & our cheese blend, oregano
Classic Italian '16'
Ham, Capicola, pepperoni, salami, onions, banana pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack & our cheese blend, oregano
CLUB GRINDER '6'
Turkey, ham, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend
CLUB GRINDER '8'
Turkey, ham, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend
CLUB GRINDER '16'
Turkey, ham, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend
Ham & cheese '6'
Tender ham topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend
Ham & cheese '8'
Tender ham topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend
Ham & cheese '16'
Tender ham topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend
Ham & Salami '6'
Tender ham & salami topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend
Ham & Salami '8'
Tender ham & salami topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend
Ham & Salami '16'
Tender ham & salami topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and covered with our cheese blend
Italian Grinder '6'
Ham, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend
Italian Grinder '8'
Ham, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend
Italian Grinder '16'
Ham, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with our cheese blend
Meatball Grinder "6"
Premium Italian meatballs, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Meatball Grinder "8"
Premium Italian meatballs, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Meatball Grinder "16"
Premium Italian meatballs, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, covered with our cheese blend
NICO'S S Brisket '6'
Smoked Brisket, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and our cheese blend.
NICO'S S Brisket '8'
Smoked Brisket, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and our cheese blend.
NICO'S S Brisket '16'
Smoked Brisket, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and our cheese blend.
Philly Steak '6'
Sliced steak, topped with flame roasted green & red peppers, onions, steak sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Philly Steak '8'
Sliced steak, topped with flame roasted green & red peppers, onions, steak sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Philly Steak '16'
Sliced steak, topped with flame roasted green & red peppers, onions, steak sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Pizza Grinder '6'
Pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Pizza Grinder '8'
Pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Pizza Grinder '16'
Pepperoni, our homemade pizza sauce, covered with our cheese blend
Roast Beef '6'
Thinly sliced beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & covered with our cheese blend
Roast Beef '8'
Thinly sliced beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & covered with our cheese blend
Roast Beef '16'
Thinly sliced beef topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & covered with our cheese blend
Steak Grinder '6'
Prime Rib topped with onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, steak sauce & covered with our cheese blend
Steak Grinder '8'
Prime Rib topped with onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, steak sauce & covered with our cheese blend
Steak Grinder '16'
Prime Rib topped with onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, steak sauce & covered with our cheese blend
Turkey '6'
Turkey topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & mayo covered with our cheese blend
Turkey '8'
Turkey topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & mayo covered with our cheese blend
Turkey '16'
Turkey topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & mayo covered with our cheese blend
Turkey Guacamole '6'
Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Turkey Guacamole '8'
Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Turkey Guacamole '16'
Turkey, bacon, hot pepper rings, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & our cheese blend
Veggie Grinder "6"
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Monterey Jack cheddar & our cheese blend with mayo or marinara
Veggie Grinder "8"
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Monterey Jack cheddar & our cheese blend with mayo or marinara
Veggie Grinder "16"
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Monterey Jack cheddar & our cheese blend with mayo or marinara
Salads
Antipasto
Crispy romaine, salami, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & our cheese blend
Chef Salad
Crispy romaine, ham, turkey, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon, tomatoes & our cheese blend
Cherry Chicken Salad
Northern Michigan’s Favorite Salad, crispy romaine, chicken, dried cherries, walnuts, tomatoes & our own cheese blend
Greek Salad
Crispy romaine, tomatoes, sliced beets, pepperoncinis, black olives, onion & feta cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crispy romaine, grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, tomatoes & our cheese blend
Side Salad
Romaine, tomatoes w/ Four cheese blend
Taco Salad
Veggie Salad
Crispy romaine, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese
Wraps
Chicken Club Wrap
Marinated chicken, bacon, Ranch and our cheese blend
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Italian chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & southwestern ranch
Classic Italian Wrap
Ham, capicolla, salami, pepperoni, cheese, onion and oregano
Tuscan Club Wrap
Turkey, salami, ham & Nico’s sauce
Pizzas
Hand-Tossed CYO Pizza
10" Deep Pan
12" Specialty
12" Aloha
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground beef, diced bacon, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
12" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, diced bacon, onion, signature BBQ sauce and our cheese blend
12" BLT
Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & our cheese blend
12" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken, mushrooms, onions & blended cheese
12" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, green pepper, onion, alfredo sauce, & our cheese blend
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce & our cheese blend
12" Nico's Greek
Spinach, minced garlic, feta cheese & Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend
12" Nico's Meat PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, meatballs, bacon, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
12" Nico's Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
12" Philly Steak
Sliced steak, flame roasted red & green pepper, onion, mushrooms, steak sauce & our cheese blend
12" Pulled Pork
Ham, italian sausage, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce & our cheese blend
12" Spicy Aloha
Capicola Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, jalapenos, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
12" Ultimate Cheese Pizza
parmesan cheese, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, & our cheese blend
14" Specialty
14" Aloha
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground beef, diced bacon, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, diced bacon, onion, signature BBQ sauce and our cheese blend
14" BLT
Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & our cheese blend
14" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken, mushrooms, onions & blended cheese
14" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, green pepper, onion, alfredo sauce, & our cheese blend
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce & our cheese blend
14" Nico's Greek
Spinach, minced garlic, feta cheese & Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend
14" Nico's Meat PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, meatballs, bacon, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
14" Nico's Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
14" Philly Steak
Sliced steak, flame roasted red & green pepper, onion, mushrooms, steak sauce & our cheese blend
14" Pulled Pork
Ham, italian sausage, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce & our cheese blend
14" Spicy Aloha
Capicola Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, jalapenos, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
14" Ultimate Cheese Pizza
parmesan cheese, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, & our cheese blend
16" Specialty
16" Aloha
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
16" Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Ground beef, diced bacon, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
16" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, diced bacon, onion, signature BBQ sauce and our cheese blend
16" BLT
Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo & our cheese blend
16" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken, mushrooms, onions & blended cheese
16" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, green pepper, onion, alfredo sauce, & our cheese blend
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce & our cheese blend
16" Nico's Greek
Spinach, minced garlic, feta cheese & Alfredo sauce & our cheese blend
16" Nico's Meat PIZZA
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, meatballs, bacon, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
16" Nico's Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
16" Philly Steak
Sliced steak, flame roasted red & green pepper, onion, mushrooms, steak sauce & our cheese blend
16" Pulled Pork
Ham, italian sausage, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce & our cheese blend
16" Spicy Aloha
Capicola Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, jalapenos, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, traditional sauce & our cheese blend
16" Ultimate Cheese Pizza
parmesan cheese, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, & our cheese blend
Every Day Specials
Large Pizza
Family Special
May Pizza Special
Drinks
2 Liter Pop
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
606 N Cedar St, Kalkaska, MI 49646