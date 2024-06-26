This restaurant does not have any images
Nico's Tacos 2260 Como Ave
2260 Como Ave
St Paul, MN 55108
Featured Items
- Quesadillas
Flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and choice of meat/veggie then flat-grilled and accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo, baby Romaine and crema agria.$11.00
- Bistek Asado Taco
Steak with a bit of fresh garlic, mallet pounded into the meat. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.00
- Taco Box Hot$48.00
Food
Antojitos
- Tradicional Guac Petite$7.00
- Tradicional Guac Grande$13.00
- Tradicional Guac Doble$19.00
- Tocino Guac Petite$7.00
- Tocino Guac Grande$13.00
- Tocino Guac Doble$19.00
- Pico De Gallo Uruapan Petite$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pico De Gallo Uruapan Grande$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pico De Gallo Uruapan Doble$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chips & Salsa Single$5.50
- Chips & Salsa Triple Flight
Choose three from our eight salsas, made from scratch daily using a colorful variety of peppers, tomatillos, and spices indigenous to the very heart of Mexico.$14.00
- Queso Gringo Dip Petite
Melted, aged white cheddar, chile verde, chile rojo, tomatoes and onions.$7.00
- Queso Gringo Dip Grande
Melted, aged white cheddar, chile verde, chile rojo, tomatoes and onions.$12.00
- Queso Gringo Dip Doble$18.00
- Nachos Cheese$15.00
- Nachos Meat
Corn chips, Oaxaca cheese, pinto beans, crema, baby Romaine, pico de gallo, chile de arbol, fresh jalapenos and guacamole.$15.00
- Chole's Chorizo Nachos
Corn masa chips, chorizo, pinto beans, spicy queso, crema, lettuce, pico de gallo, chile de arbol, fresh jalapenos & guacamole.$17.00
- Avocado Toast$16.00
- Taquitos de Epazote$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tostada de Atun$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tocino Guac Grande (Copy)$12.00
Ensalada
Sopita
Tostadas
- Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
Tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and lime.$13.00
- Pinto Bean Tostada
Tomato, cabbage, Cotija, crema.$5.50
- Carne Tostada
Tomato, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, crema, lettuce, radish, avocado and choice of salsa.$7.50
- Scallop Ceviche$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Octopus Ceviche$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pescado Ceviche$13.00
Sides
Tacos
- Birria Platter$19.50
- Birria Sub Barbacoa$18.00
- Bistek Asado Taco
Steak with a bit of fresh garlic, mallet pounded into the meat. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.00
- Chorizo Taco
Spicy adobado Mexican pork sausage and potatoes. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.50
- Pastor Taco
Apple cider vinegar, chile ancho and pineapple rubbed pork. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.50
- Carnitas Taco
Braised pork rubbed with spices and cooked with juniper berries. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.00
- Pollo De Tinga Taco
Pulled chicken in a tangy red sauce. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.50
- Barbacoa Taco
Braised beef with guajillo chile, cinnamon, spices. Red onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.50
- Puerco Salsa Verde Taco
Pork loin cooked in salsa verde and potatoes. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$4.50
- Lengua Taco$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pescado Taco
Cod breaded in a seasoned batter, cabbage, crema agria and chipotle sauce served on flour tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.00
- Pescado Asado Taco
Cod filet seasoned and flat grilled then served as a soft taco with a jicama slaw, sour cream, our special salsa and charred lime. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.50
- Calamari Taco
Breaded and fried, fresh cabbage, crema fresca, charred lime and chipotle sauce served on flour tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.00
- Scallop Taco
Baby scallops sauteed with garlic, black pepper and lime with mango-slaw on flour tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.00
- Camaron & Scallop Taco
Sauteed shrimp and scallop combo, garlic, chile de arbol, black pepper and lime. Served on flour tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$8.00
- Camaron Asado Taco
Sauteed Shrimp, garlic, chile de arbol, black pepper and lime. Served on flour tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.00
- Chiptole Camaron Taco
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, spicy tortilla strips. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$6.50
- Nopales Taco
Cactus, pinto beans, queso cotija, chile de-arbol. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.00
- Veggie Taco
Squash with red and green bell peppers sauteed then topped with roasted corn and queso cotija. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.00
- Mushroom Taco
Porcini, portabella, shiitake, and button, queso cotija, grilled onions, toasted pine nuts in chile ancho sauce. Comes with onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.$5.00
- Taco Plate$5.00
- Octopus Taco
Grilled octopus, garlic, pico, pineapple, and mango.$7.00
- Beef Picadillo
Ground beef, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Jalapenos.$5.00
Platos
- Chicken Fajitas Rancheras$18.00
- Enchilada
Rolled corn tacos with your meat/cheese/veggie, flat grilled. Served with red enchilada sauce, shredded cabbage, queso oaxaca and avocado. With arroz y frijoles.$18.00
- Flautas
Meat, veggie, or cheese stuffed tortillas rolled crisp in our signature tomatillo sauce, crema agria, chopped Romaine. Served with rice and beans.$18.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Barbacoa stuffed crispy rolled tortillas; topped with organic eggs over red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo salsa. Served with beans.$16.50
- Chilaquiles
Quartered corn tortillas scrambled with organic eggs, red tomato salsa or green tomatillo salsa and potatoes. Surrounded by beans and topped with red onions and queso fresco.$15.00
- Quesadillas
Flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and choice of meat/veggie then flat-grilled and accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo, baby Romaine and crema agria.$11.00
- Tamales$6.50
- Torta
A sandwich made with Pan Bolillo, traditional Mexican bread resembling French loaf, Barbacoa pulled beef, chorizo, pinto beans, creama, grilled onions, guacamole and jalapenos. Served with papitas.$15.00
- Burro
Mexican rice, pinto beans, salsa, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, baby Romaine, crema agria and queso fresco rolled in a classic flour tortilla. Or try it with no blanket – gluten free.$12.00
- Carne Asada Plato$21.00
- Tamales En Mole$17.00
- Pescado Asado Plato$19.00
- Sopes$15.00
- Shrimp Fajitas Rancheras$20.00
- Big Al's Burger
Fresh ground Sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno, Oaxaca cheese, and chipotle spread on a bolillo bun. Served with fresh cut fries.$16.00
- Bistek con Nopales$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Camarones Diabla$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Uchepos Tamale$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
Take Out Kits
- Taco Box Hot$48.00
- Taco Box Cold$48.00
- Enchilada Box Hot (1/2 Size)$50.00
- Enchilada Box Hot Full Size$90.00
- Enchilada Box Cold (1/2 Size)$50.00
- Enchilada Box Cold Full Size$90.00
- Tamale Box$50.00
- Fajita Box$50.00
- Jicama Salad$20.00
- Margarita Kit (4 Flavors)$12.00
- Jar of Salsa (Includes Chips)$7.00
- 3 Jars of Salsa (Includes Chips)$20.00
- Nacho Box Kit$25.00
Drinks St. Paul
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
