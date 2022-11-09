Pizza
Italian
Nic's Trattoria 1 Springhurst Drive
191 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Nic's Trattoria
Location
1 Springhurst Drive, East Greenbush, NY 12061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave - (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave
No Reviews
33 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurant
Bellini's Slingerlands - (R) - 1365 New Scotland Road
No Reviews
1365 New Scotland Road Slingerlands, NY 12159
View restaurant
More near East Greenbush