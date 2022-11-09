Nic's Trattoria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Nic's Trattoria 1 Springhurst Drive

191 Reviews

1 Springhurst Drive

East Greenbush, NY 12061

Popular Items

Classic Pizza
Parmigiana Dinner
Caesar's Cutlet

Allergies

Shellfish Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

Tree/Peanut Allergy

Tree/Peanut Allergy

Appetizers

Baby Green

Baby Green

$9.00

greens, cucumber, red onion, watermelon radish, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

(New!) Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

whipped ricotta, butternut squash puree, pepitas, honey, toasted baguette

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

fried rice balls, smoked mozzarella, rosa sauce

Caesar's Cutlet

Caesar's Cutlet

$16.00

chicken cutlet, romaine, red onion, parmesan, caesar dressing

Prosciutto & Burrata

Prosciutto & Burrata

$18.00

prosciutto di parma, burrata, balsamic grain mustard, toasted baguette

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

fried calamari, cherry peppers, basil, red sauce

(New!) Beans & Greens

$12.00

northern white beans, broccoli rabe, sausage, parmesan, bread crumbs

(New!) Parmesan Frites

$7.00

parmesan french fries, roasted garlic aioli

Bread

Bread

$6.00

toasted baguette, rosemary, olive oil, balsamic

Pizza

Classic Pizza

Classic Pizza

$13.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Marinara

Marinara

$12.00

tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil (no cheese)

(New!) Squash & Burrata

$19.00

black truffle squash puree, fontina, burrata, arugula

Broccolini Bianco

Broccolini Bianco

$17.00

broccolini, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, olive oil

Fungo

Fungo

$17.00

tomato, mixed mushrooms, fontina, roasted garlic, rosemary

(New!) Ham, Egg & Cheese

$18.00

bechemel, prosciutto cotto, smoked mozzarella, chili oil, egg yolk, herbs

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$17.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella, fontina, provolone, sausage, broccoli rabe, chili flake, roasted garlic, parmesan

Honey Diavlo

Honey Diavlo

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, calabrian chili, soppressata, oregano, tino's honey

The Butcher

The Butcher

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto cotto, soppressata, sausage, basil, parmesan

Plates

Parmigiana Dinner

Parmigiana Dinner

$26.00

choice of edelweiss veal or chicken with smoked mozzarella, pomodoro, rigatoni, basil

Fusilli, Squash & Mushrooms

$23.00

fusilli, roasted butternut squash, roasted mushrooms, brown butter, sage, pepitas

Tagliatelle, Bolognese

$23.00

tagliatelle, slow cooked veal & pork ragù, parmesan, herbs

(New!) Gemelli, Pork Shoulder & Broccoli Rabe

$24.00

gemelli, braised pork shoulder, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers, pecorino, bread crumbs

Mafaldine, Shrimp & Crab

Mafaldine, Shrimp & Crab

$26.00

mafaldine, shrimp, crab, fresno peppers, garlic, scallions, tomato-shrimp broth, butter, lemon

Rigatoni, Pomodoro

Rigatoni, Pomodoro

$12.00

rigatoni, pomodoro, basil, parmesan

Kids

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Kids Pasta (Rigatoni)

$9.00

Sides

Parmesan Cheese

$1.50

Parmesan Cheese

$1.50
Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$1.50
Pomodoro Sauce

Pomodoro Sauce

$1.50

Cooked tomato sauce

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50
Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50
Rosa Sauce

Rosa Sauce

$1.50

creamy tomato sauce

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

lady fingers, sweet cream, cocoa powder, coffee

Coppa Raspberries & Cream

Coppa Raspberries & Cream

$9.00

mascarpone cream sponge cake, raspberries, crushed pistachios

Specialty Cocktails

Pom & Mary

$12.00

gin, pomegranate, elderflower, lemon, simple, rosemary

St. Augustine

$12.00

vodka, pear, elderflower, cinnamon, lemon, bitters, fennel pollen, rosemary

Fall Forward

$12.00

applejack, averna, cider, cinnamon, lemon, bitters, atomized scotch

Paper Plane

Paper Plane

$14.00

bourbon, aperol, amaro nonino, lemon

Black Manhattan

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Choice of Bourbon or Rye, Averna, Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Cherry

Wine Bottles

Pinot Grigio, Masi (Bottle)

Pinot Grigio, Masi (Bottle)

$34.00

masi, “masianco,” veneto ‘21

Chardonnay, Franciscan Estate (Bottle)

$32.00

franciscan estate, monterey county ‘19

Sauvignon Blanc, The Infamous Goose (Bottle)

$34.00

the infamous goose, marlborough ‘21

Riesling, Dr. Loosen (Bottle)

Riesling, Dr. Loosen (Bottle)

$34.00

dr. loosen, “red slate,” mosel ‘20

Vinho Verde, Broadbent (Bottle)

$32.00

Broadbent, Vinho Verde, Portugal NV

Moscato (Semi-Sweet), Castello del Poggio (Bottle)

Moscato (Semi-Sweet), Castello del Poggio (Bottle)

$32.00

castello del poggio, pavia nv

Rosato, Garofoli (Bottle)

$34.00

garofoli, marche ‘21

Pinot Noir, Dough (Bottle)

Pinot Noir, Dough (Bottle)

$37.00

dough, oregon ‘19

Barbera, Pico Maccario (Bottle)

Barbera, Pico Maccario (Bottle)

$34.00

pico maccario, “lavignone,” piedmont ‘20

Chianti, Cultusboni (Bottle)

Chianti, Cultusboni (Bottle)

$32.00

cultusboni, “cetamura,” tuscany ‘19

Cabernet Sauvignon, Gravel Bar (Bottle)

Cabernet Sauvignon, Gravel Bar (Bottle)

$37.00

gravel bar, columbia valley ‘17

Rosso (Red Blend), Gran Passione (Bottle)

Rosso (Red Blend), Gran Passione (Bottle)

$32.00

blend of merlot and corvina gran passione, veneto ‘20

Roero Arneis, Vietti (Bottle)

Roero Arneis, Vietti (Bottle)

$43.00

vietti, piedmont ‘19

Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder (Bottle)

$63.00

Alois Lageder, "Porer," Dolomites '20

Chablis, Bernard Defaix (Bottle)

$72.00

Domaine Bernard Defaix, "Vaillons," Premeir Cru, Chablis '20

Sancerre, Raffaitin-Planchon (Bottle)

$60.00

Domaine Raffaitin-Planchon, Sancerre '20

Soave Classico, Suavia (Bottle)

Soave Classico, Suavia (Bottle)

$58.00Out of stock

suavia, “monte carbonare,” veneto ‘18

Vermentino, Argiolas (Bottle)

Vermentino, Argiolas (Bottle)

$34.00

argiolas, “costamolino,” sardinia ‘20

Riesling, St. Michael-Eppan (Bottle)

Riesling, St. Michael-Eppan (Bottle)

$40.00

st. michael-eppan, “montiggl,” alto adige ‘19

Lagrein, Tiefenbrunner (Bottle)

Lagrein, Tiefenbrunner (Bottle)

$48.00

tiefenbrunner, “turmhof,” alto adige ‘18

Bolgheri Rosso Superiore, Aia Vecchia (Bottle)

Bolgheri Rosso Superiore, Aia Vecchia (Bottle)

$74.00

blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot aia vecchia, “sor ugo,” tuscany ‘17

Rosso Di Montalcino, Capanna (Bottle)

Rosso Di Montalcino, Capanna (Bottle)

$56.00Out of stock

capanna, tuscany ‘18

Valpolicella Ripasso, Zenato (Bottle)

Valpolicella Ripasso, Zenato (Bottle)

$60.00Out of stock

zenato, “ripassa,” veneto ‘16

Malbec, Trivento (Bottle)

Malbec, Trivento (Bottle)

$54.00

trivento, “golden reserve,” mendoza ‘18

Cabernet Sauvignon, Markham (Bottle)

$86.00

Markham Vineyards, Napa Valley ' 18

Langhe Nebbiolo, Vietti (Bottle)

$62.00Out of stock

Vietti, "Perbacco," Piedmont '19

Pinot Noir, Lemelson (Bottle)

$70.00

Lemelson Vineyards, "Thea's Selection," Williamette Valley '18

Champagne, Veuve Cliquot (Bottle)

$108.00
Prosecco, La Marca (Bottle)

Prosecco, La Marca (Bottle)

$40.00

la marca, veneto nv

Franciacorta, Ca'del Bosco (Bottle)

Franciacorta, Ca'del Bosco (Bottle)

$72.00

ca’del bosco, extra brut, lombardy nv

Cans & Bottles

sour ale · 8.5%
Crossroads Black Rock Stout

Crossroads Black Rock Stout

$9.00

Stout · 6.8%

Wolf Hollow Pog Juice Loud

$8.00Out of stock

sour ale · 5.0%

Chatham Bombo Psyclone

$9.00

dipa · 8.5%

Genessee

Genessee

$5.00

lager · 4.5%

Miller High Life

$5.00
Downeast Original Blend

Downeast Original Blend

$6.00

hard cider · 5.1%

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Ale · <0.5%

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Nic's Trattoria

Location

1 Springhurst Drive, East Greenbush, NY 12061

Directions

Nic's Trattoria image

