Niemerg’s Steak House imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Niemerg’s Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

1410 W. Fayette Ave

Effingham, IL 62401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

`1 Whole Chic Spec - 3 Sides
`2 Whole Chic Spec - 3 Sides
3pc Chicken

Chicken Specials (W)

`1 Whole Chic Spec - 3 Sides

`1 Whole Chic Spec - 3 Sides

$19.99

`2 Whole Chic Spec - 3 Sides

$37.99

BBQ Pork Specials (W)

`BBQ Pork for 3 - 3 Sides

`BBQ Pork for 3 - 3 Sides

$14.49

`BBQ Pork for 6 - 3 Sides

$26.99

Finger Specials (W)

`16pc Finger Special - 3 Sides

$20.49

`32pc Finger Special - 3 Sides

$38.49

`16pc Finger Only

$13.99

`32pc Finger Only

$27.79

Eggroll/Catfish Specials

`6pc Catfish Meal

`6pc Catfish Meal

$25.49

`6pc Eggroll Meal

$24.99

~Family Brisket - 3 Pint Sides

$29.99Out of stock

Thanksgiving Specials (W)

Qt Sweet Potatoes

$6.50

Chicken Only (W)

1 Whole Chicken

$13.49

1 1/2 Whole Chicken

$20.29

2 Whole Chicken

$26.79

2 1/2 Whole Chicken

$33.79

In Pan

Not in Pan

Side Items (W)

,Pt Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

,Pt Wedges

$5.00

,Pt Corn

$2.75

,Pt Green Beans

$2.75

,Pt Cole Slaw

$2.75

,Pt Potato Salad

$3.00

,Pt Macaroni Salad

$2.75

,Pt Broc/Cauliflower Salad

$3.75

,Pt Soup

$4.25

,Pt Carrots

$3.00

,`Pt Mac n' Cheese

$3.75

,Pt Sausage Gravy

$3.00

,Pt Brown Gravy

$2.25

,Pt Baked Beans (After 4pm)

$2.25

,Pt Noodles (After 4pm)

$2.75

,Pt Fresh Fruit

$5.00

,Pt Ice Cream

$2.75

,Pt Flavored Butter

$4.25

,Pt Cottage Cheese

$5.25

,QT Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

,QT Wedges

$9.50

,QT Corn

$5.50

,QT Green Beans

$5.50

,QT Cole Slaw

$5.50

,QT Potato Salad

$6.00

,QT Macaroni Salad

$5.50

,QT Broc/Cauliflower Salad

$7.50

,QT Soup

$8.00

,QT Carrots

$6.00

,`QT Mac n' Cheese

$7.50

,QT Sausage Gravy

$6.00

,QT Brown Gravy

$4.50

,Qt Noodles (After 4pm)

$5.50

,Qt Fresh Fruit

$10.00

,Qt Baked Beans (After 4pm)

$4.50

,Qt Ice Cream

$5.50

,1/2 Gal Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

,1/2 Gal Corn

$10.00

,1/2 Gal Green Beans

$10.00

,1/2 Gal Cole Slaw

$10.00

,1/2 Gal Pot Salad

$11.00

,1/2 Gal Macaroni Salad

$10.00

,1/2 Gal Broccoli/Cauliflower Salad

$15.00

,1/2 Gal Soups

$15.50

,1/2 Gal Carrots

$11.00

,`1/2 Gal Mac n Cheese

$14.50

,1/2 Gal Sausage Gravy

$11.00

,1/2 Gal Brown Gravy

$8.00

,1/2 Gal Noodles (4-10pm)

$10.00

,Gal Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

,Gal Noodles

$20.00

,Gal Corn

$20.00

,Gal Green Beans

$20.00

,Gal Cole Slaw

$20.00

,Gal Potato Salad

$22.00

,Gal Macaroni Salad

$20.00

,Gal Broc/Cauliflower Salad

$29.00

,Gal Soup

$29.99

,Gal Carrots

$22.00

,`Gal Mac n' Cheese

$29.00

,Gal Sausage Gravy

$22.00

,Gal Brown Gravy

$16.00

,`1.5 Gallon 7 Layer Salad

$39.75Out of stock

,1.5 Gallon Twice Potatoes

$36.00

,Disposable Containers

,Returnable Containers

,`Gal Bake Beans

$20.00

'Gal Green Bean Casserole

$26.00

1 Roll

$0.35

3 Rolls

$0.75

6 Rolls

$1.75

Dozen Rolls

$3.50

1 Biscuit

$0.40

Dozen Biscuits

$4.50

Sandwich Bun(s)

$0.45

Homemade Roll

$0.50

Dozen Homemade Rolls

$5.00

Dining Room Loaf

$1.49

Meat by the Pound (W)

`1# BBQ Chunks

$7.60

`1# Beef Pot Roast

$19.75

`1# Turkey (Sunday's Only)

$17.50

`1# Ham

$9.75

`Full Rack Ribs

$24.00

`Meat COLD

Pie/Cookies (W)

Coconut Cream Meringue Pie

Coconut Cream Meringue Pie

$9.99
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.99

Cherry Pie

$10.99

Peach Pie

$11.49

Blackberry Pie

$12.99

Blueberry Pie

$11.49

Banana Meringue Pie

$10.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$10.99

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$10.99

Chocolate Pie with Whip Cream

$11.99

Cherry Cheesecake

$9.99

Custard Pie

$10.99

Rhubarb Crunch Pie

$10.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.99

Pumpkin Pie

$10.99

Pecan Pie

$11.49

French Silk Pie

$12.99

Strawberry (Seasonal)

$12.99Out of stock

Nut Breads

$2.99

New York Cheesecake

$35.99

Dozen Cookies

$8.49

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$4.25

Individual Cookies

$0.80

Brownies

$0.95

Bag Whip Cream

$6.00

NSH T-Shirt

$15.00

32pc Carrot Cake

$35.00

32pc Cobbler (24 hour notice)

$35.00

32pc Texas Sheet Cake (24 hour notice)

$35.00

Fruit Pizza (24 Hour Notice)

$30.00

Key Lime

$12.99Out of stock

NSH Hat

$15.00

Soups & Salads (W)

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Taco Salad

$8.49

Grilled Chicken BLT Salad

$9.49

Super Chef Salad

$8.79

Small Chef Salad

$8.29

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.79

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Chef Salad

$8.79

Crispy Chicken BLT Salad

$9.49

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.49

Soup of the Day

$4.79

Vegetable Beef

$4.79

Chili

$4.79

Burgers (W)

Grilled Cheeseburger

$10.49

1/2 # Burger served on Grilled Bread

Patty Melt on Rye

$10.79

Hamburger patty topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese served on grilled rye.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.79

1/2 # Burger topped with Mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/2 # Burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese

Firehouse Burger

$11.79

Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon and chipotle sauce

Frisco Melt

$10.99

The classic on grilled sourdough with 1000 island.

Cowboy Burger

$11.49

Pepper jack cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce

Hamburger (1/2#)

$9.99

Cheeseburger (1/2#)

$10.29

1/2# Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2# Double Hamburger

$13.79

1/2# Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Stuff n' Burger

$10.79

Appetizers (W)

Sampler

$10.49

Breaded Meat Ravioli

$5.49

Cream Cheese Poppers

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$5.49

Onion Rings

$5.49

Fried Mushroom

$4.99

Fried Zucchini

$4.99

Eggroll Appetizer

$6.49

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.29

Basket French Fries

$7.99

Basket Waffle Fries

$7.99

1 Eggroll

$3.99

Basket Breadsticks (5)

$4.99

Sandwiches (W)

Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheese, Barbecue Sauce on Grilled Sourdough

Grilled Turkey Bacon Club

$9.79

Grilled Sourdough with Sliced Turkey Breast, Cheese, Bacon and Tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

With Bacon and Swiss

Tomato Basil Wrap

$9.99

Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Ranch

Horseshoe

$9.79

Choice of Turkey, Ham, Hamburger or Pulled Pork with French Fries and Cheese Sauce on Toast.

Ponyshoe

$8.79

Choice of Turkey, Ham, Hamburger or Pulled Pork with French Fries and Cheese Sauce on Toast.

Firehouse Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with Pepperjack Cheese, Jalepeno Bacon and Chipotle Sauce

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$8.49

Niemerg's Philly

$10.99

Thinly sliced beef with onion, mushrooms and cheese

Country Fried Steak Sand

$7.79

Club Sandwich

$11.49

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo with Chips

Pork Fritter

$7.49

BLT

$7.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.79

Grilled Cheese

$6.79

French Dip

$10.99

Liver Appetizer (4-9pm)

$6.49

Fish Sandwich

$6.29

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Entrees (W)

Three of our own homemade eggrolls

Zesty Orange Chicken

$10.99

Glazed with Sweet & Tangy Orange Sauce on a Bed of Rice and Vegetable Medley

Old Fashioned BBQ Pork

$9.49

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99

Ribs & Chicken

$19.99

Grill Chicken Breast (7oz)

$10.99

7oz - Bourbon Glazed or Plain

America's Cut

$10.99

Bacon wrapped boneless pork chop

Salt Creek Chicken

$11.49

7oz grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms, onions and cheeses

Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Chicken Tenderloin Tips

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken with red and green peppers, mushrooms and onions served with Bourbon Sauce.

Ground Sirloin Steak

$10.79

10oz of fresh ground beef w/ Gr Onion

Steak n' Stuff

$11.99

Ground Sirloin with onion, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Pork Chops 16oz

$11.29

Pork Chop 8oz

$9.99

Ham Steak

$10.99

@Chicken Livers & Onions

$9.99

Served between 4pm-9:45pm only

Eggrolls & Salad

$9.49

Two of our homemade eggrolls paired with a tossed salad

Hot Beef Manhattan

$9.79

Eggroll Dinner(3)

$14.79

@Turkey Manhattan (Sunday Only)

$10.49

Pork Fritter Manhattan

$10.99

Captain's Orders (W)

Fried Shrimp

$12.29

Seven large shrimp breaded and fried

Mini Shrimp

$10.29

Catfish

$12.29

Two farm raised fillets breaded and deep fried to a golden perfection

Grilled Six Pepper Catfish

$11.99

Grilled Lemon Pepper Tilapia

$12.29

Steaks (W)

Ribeye

$26.99

Our most popular cut of beef, Iowa Premium Choice- 12oz

Steak Medallions (3)

$18.99

Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon- 9oz

Filet Mignon

$20.99

Only the finest Heartland Angus Beef cuts will do for our filet wrapped in bacon- 7oz

9oz New York Strip

$19.99

14oz New York Strip

$26.99

Sirloin Tips

$15.99

Our own sirloin tips cut fresh daily, served with peppers, onions and mushrooms

Bourbon Sirloin

$22.99

Our 9oz New York Strip marinated overnight

Prime Rib

$30.99

Tender and flavorful Heartland Angus Beef cut. Served with au jus. 10oz

Steak & Eggrolls

$19.99

Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and two of our homemade eggrolls

Steak & Mini Shrimp

$19.79

Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and mini shrimp

Steak & Grilled Chicken

$19.99

Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon with plain or bourbon glazed grilled chicken

Steak & Fried Chicken

$19.99

Pasta (W)

Chicken Alfredo (4-10pm)

$9.79

Rich, creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and fettuccini

Chicken Parmesan (4-10pm)

$9.79

Three Cheese Chicken Alfredo Carbonara (4-10pm)

$9.79

Chicken Alfredo - NO Chic (4-10pm)

$8.49

Extra Breadstick

$0.79

Chicken (W)

3pc Chicken

$11.49

Pleasing Platters (W)

Hamburger (1/4#) Platter

$7.49

Cheeseburger (1/4#) Platter

$7.79

Double Hamburger Platter

$8.99

BBQ on Bun

$4.99

BBQ on Bun Platter

$7.79

Fish Sandwich

$5.29

Fish Sandwich Platter

$8.29

Double Cheeseburger Platter

$9.29

Drinks (W)

Fountain Soda

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$1.99

Juice

$2.19

Milk

$1.89

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Cappuccino

$1.99

16oz Shake

$4.29

Water Togo

$0.29

Ice Togo

$0.29

@Raspberry Tea

$2.29Out of stock

16oz Coffee

$1.99

32oz Coffee

$2.49

Individual Desserts (W)

Coconut

$3.49

Apple

$3.49

Banana

$3.49

Blackberry

$3.49

Blueberry

$3.49

Cherry

$3.49

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.49

Chocolate

$3.49

Custard

$3.49

French Silk

$3.49

Lemon

$3.49

Peanut Butter

$3.49

Peach

$3.49

Pecan

$3.79

Pumpkin

$3.49

Rhubarb

$3.49

Strawberry

$3.79Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$4.29

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.49

Brownie Delight

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$2.99

Cookies

$0.80

Brownies

$0.95

PC Key Lime

$3.99Out of stock

Individual Sides (W)

French Fries

$2.49

Waffle Fries

$2.49

Baked Potato (after 10am)

$2.49

Loaded Baked Potato (after 10am)

$3.49

Twice Baked Potato (after 4pm)

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes (after 10am)

$2.29

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.99

Hash Brown Casserole (6a-11p)

$2.79

Hash Browns

$2.79

American Fries

$2.79

Corn

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Baked Beans

$1.99