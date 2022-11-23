- Home
Niemerg’s Steak House
1410 W. Fayette Ave
Effingham, IL 62401
Chicken Specials (W)
BBQ Pork Specials (W)
Finger Specials (W)
Eggroll/Catfish Specials
Thanksgiving Specials (W)
Chicken Only (W)
Side Items (W)
,Pt Mashed Potatoes
,Pt Wedges
,Pt Corn
,Pt Green Beans
,Pt Cole Slaw
,Pt Potato Salad
,Pt Macaroni Salad
,Pt Broc/Cauliflower Salad
,Pt Soup
,Pt Carrots
,`Pt Mac n' Cheese
,Pt Sausage Gravy
,Pt Brown Gravy
,Pt Baked Beans (After 4pm)
,Pt Noodles (After 4pm)
,Pt Fresh Fruit
,Pt Ice Cream
,Pt Flavored Butter
,Pt Cottage Cheese
,QT Mashed Potatoes
,QT Wedges
,QT Corn
,QT Green Beans
,QT Cole Slaw
,QT Potato Salad
,QT Macaroni Salad
,QT Broc/Cauliflower Salad
,QT Soup
,QT Carrots
,`QT Mac n' Cheese
,QT Sausage Gravy
,QT Brown Gravy
,Qt Noodles (After 4pm)
,Qt Fresh Fruit
,Qt Baked Beans (After 4pm)
,Qt Ice Cream
,1/2 Gal Mashed Potatoes
,1/2 Gal Corn
,1/2 Gal Green Beans
,1/2 Gal Cole Slaw
,1/2 Gal Pot Salad
,1/2 Gal Macaroni Salad
,1/2 Gal Broccoli/Cauliflower Salad
,1/2 Gal Soups
,1/2 Gal Carrots
,`1/2 Gal Mac n Cheese
,1/2 Gal Sausage Gravy
,1/2 Gal Brown Gravy
,1/2 Gal Noodles (4-10pm)
,Gal Mashed Potatoes
,Gal Noodles
,Gal Corn
,Gal Green Beans
,Gal Cole Slaw
,Gal Potato Salad
,Gal Macaroni Salad
,Gal Broc/Cauliflower Salad
,Gal Soup
,Gal Carrots
,`Gal Mac n' Cheese
,Gal Sausage Gravy
,Gal Brown Gravy
,`1.5 Gallon 7 Layer Salad
,1.5 Gallon Twice Potatoes
,Disposable Containers
,Returnable Containers
,`Gal Bake Beans
'Gal Green Bean Casserole
1 Roll
3 Rolls
6 Rolls
Dozen Rolls
1 Biscuit
Dozen Biscuits
Sandwich Bun(s)
Homemade Roll
Dozen Homemade Rolls
Dining Room Loaf
Meat by the Pound (W)
Pie/Cookies (W)
Coconut Cream Meringue Pie
Apple Pie
Cherry Pie
Peach Pie
Blackberry Pie
Blueberry Pie
Banana Meringue Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Chocolate Pie with Whip Cream
Cherry Cheesecake
Custard Pie
Rhubarb Crunch Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Pecan Pie
French Silk Pie
Strawberry (Seasonal)
Nut Breads
New York Cheesecake
Dozen Cookies
1/2 Dozen Cookies
Individual Cookies
Brownies
Bag Whip Cream
NSH T-Shirt
32pc Carrot Cake
32pc Cobbler (24 hour notice)
32pc Texas Sheet Cake (24 hour notice)
Fruit Pizza (24 Hour Notice)
Key Lime
NSH Hat
Soups & Salads (W)
Tossed Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken BLT Salad
Super Chef Salad
Small Chef Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh Fruit Cup
Soup of the Day
Vegetable Beef
Chili
Burgers (W)
Grilled Cheeseburger
1/2 # Burger served on Grilled Bread
Patty Melt on Rye
Hamburger patty topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese served on grilled rye.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 # Burger topped with Mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on Brioche Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 # Burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese
Firehouse Burger
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon and chipotle sauce
Frisco Melt
The classic on grilled sourdough with 1000 island.
Cowboy Burger
Pepper jack cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce
Hamburger (1/2#)
Cheeseburger (1/2#)
1/2# Double Cheeseburger
1/2# Double Hamburger
1/2# Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Stuff n' Burger
Appetizers (W)
Sandwiches (W)
Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheese, Barbecue Sauce on Grilled Sourdough
Grilled Turkey Bacon Club
Grilled Sourdough with Sliced Turkey Breast, Cheese, Bacon and Tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
With Bacon and Swiss
Tomato Basil Wrap
Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Ranch
Horseshoe
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Hamburger or Pulled Pork with French Fries and Cheese Sauce on Toast.
Ponyshoe
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Hamburger or Pulled Pork with French Fries and Cheese Sauce on Toast.
Firehouse Chicken Sandwich
Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with Pepperjack Cheese, Jalepeno Bacon and Chipotle Sauce
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Niemerg's Philly
Thinly sliced beef with onion, mushrooms and cheese
Country Fried Steak Sand
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo with Chips
Pork Fritter
BLT
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Cheese
French Dip
Liver Appetizer (4-9pm)
Fish Sandwich
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Entrees (W)
Zesty Orange Chicken
Glazed with Sweet & Tangy Orange Sauce on a Bed of Rice and Vegetable Medley
Old Fashioned BBQ Pork
Baby Back Ribs
Ribs & Chicken
Grill Chicken Breast (7oz)
7oz - Bourbon Glazed or Plain
America's Cut
Bacon wrapped boneless pork chop
Salt Creek Chicken
7oz grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms, onions and cheeses
Chicken Tenders
Country Fried Steak
Chicken Tenderloin Tips
Seasoned grilled chicken with red and green peppers, mushrooms and onions served with Bourbon Sauce.
Ground Sirloin Steak
10oz of fresh ground beef w/ Gr Onion
Steak n' Stuff
Ground Sirloin with onion, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Pork Chops 16oz
Pork Chop 8oz
Ham Steak
@Chicken Livers & Onions
Served between 4pm-9:45pm only
Eggrolls & Salad
Two of our homemade eggrolls paired with a tossed salad
Hot Beef Manhattan
Eggroll Dinner(3)
@Turkey Manhattan (Sunday Only)
Pork Fritter Manhattan
Captain's Orders (W)
Steaks (W)
Ribeye
Our most popular cut of beef, Iowa Premium Choice- 12oz
Steak Medallions (3)
Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon- 9oz
Filet Mignon
Only the finest Heartland Angus Beef cuts will do for our filet wrapped in bacon- 7oz
9oz New York Strip
14oz New York Strip
Sirloin Tips
Our own sirloin tips cut fresh daily, served with peppers, onions and mushrooms
Bourbon Sirloin
Our 9oz New York Strip marinated overnight
Prime Rib
Tender and flavorful Heartland Angus Beef cut. Served with au jus. 10oz
Steak & Eggrolls
Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and two of our homemade eggrolls
Steak & Mini Shrimp
Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and mini shrimp
Steak & Grilled Chicken
Tender beef medallions wrapped in applewood smoked bacon with plain or bourbon glazed grilled chicken