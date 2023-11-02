Niffer's Place Auburn
1151 Opelika Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Thanksgiving Day Requests
Thanksgiving Appetizers
Thanksgiving Entrees
Thanksgiving Sides
Thanksgiving Desserts
Thanksgiving Day Feast
Appetizers
- Chicken Flautas$10.25
Chicken, pico de gallo, and Niffer's white cheese dip, stuffed into a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Niffer's homemade salsa ranch.
- Corn Nuggets$8.25
Niffer's famous corn nuggets! Sweet and delicious, served with Niffer's own honey mustard.
- Fried Pickles$8.95
Perfectly tart dill pickle strips fried and served with our homemade ranch.
- Hot Pepper Cheese Bites$9.25
Pepper jack cheese lightly fried with just a little kick of heat. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
- Niffer’s Buffalo Dip$9.25
Shredded chicken, cream cheese, and buffalo sauce all warm & melty, served with tortilla chips.
- Niffer’s Home Chip Baskets$7.95
Our homemade potato chips served with our housemade Mexicali dip.
- Niffer’s Nachos$10.25
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or beef, Niffer's white cheese dip, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeño peppers. Add guacamole for $1.25
- Niffer’s Tort Chip Baskets$7.95
Tortilla Chips served with salsa.
- Niffer’s White Cheese Dip$9.25
Our white cheese dip is smooth & creamy. The jalapenos add a great burst of flavor. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Super Salads
- Niffer's Cobb Salad$11.95
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, bacon, onions, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese.
- Buffalo Salad$11.95
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce. Topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and onion.
- Chicken Fajita Salad$11.95
A bed of tortilla chips underneath your choice of romaine & spring mix or shredded iceberg topped with freshly grilled chicken with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.25
- Santa Fe Salad$11.95
Grilled chicken, yellow corn & cilantro, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and pepper jack cheese.
- Fried Chicken Salad$11.25
Fried chicken with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.25
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.
- House Salad$4.99
Cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Add chicken for 4.00
Traditional Wings
Chicken Wings
Boneless Wings
Niff's Specialties
- The Avocado$11.95
Grilled avocado, jalapeno slices, and pepperjack cheese
- The Bacon & Cheddar$12.25
Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.
- The BBQ Bacon$12.25
Cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
- The Big Cheese$11.25
Cheddar, swiss, and mozzarella.
- The Black N’ Bleu Bacon$12.55
Cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and mozzarella.
- The Bramblett$11.55
Warm and melty buffalo dip piled high in honor of Rod and Paula Bramblett.
- The Cadillac$14.24
Topped with pulled pork, Niffer's homemade coleslaw, Wickles Pickles, and white BBQ sauce.
- The Cheddar Sliders$9.95
Sliders topped with cheddar. (not available as black bean, garden, or beyond)
- The Chipotle$11.55
Sauteed onions & peppers, chipotle sauce and pepper jack cheese.
- The Fire Truck$12.55
Bacon, pepper jack, pico de gallo, jalapenos, buffalo & chipotle sauces.
- The Hawaiian$11.55
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and mozzarella.
- The Niff Jr.$13.95
Cheddar, mozzarella, pepperjack, and swiss topped with a fried egg and bacon. Try it Nifferized!
- The Mushroom & Swiss$11.25
Mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add Onions and Peppers for $1
- The Orange & Blue$11.95
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, chipotle sauce, and crispy fried onions.
- The Rancher$11.95
Bacon, mozzarella, and our homemade ranch dressing.
- The Southwest$11.55
Topped with fresh pico de gallo and smothered with Niffer's white cheese dip.
- The Sullivan$11.55
Our homemade chili and white cheese dip. A classic as Pat Sullivan was a classy guy.
- The Pearl$11.55
Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onions, and our homemade chipotle sauce.
- The Wickled Drummy$11.95
Niffer's homemade pimento cheese, bacon, and Wickles Pickles.
- The Gobbler$10.95
Niffer's hand-crafted turkey burger topped with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce served on BBQ bread
Sandwiches & Wraps
Niff’s Signature Sandwiches & Wraps
- Albuquerque Chicken Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce, and pepper jack.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.25
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Club$12.25
Fried chicken breast with bacon, ham, cheddar, and swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.25
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese between two slices of toasted garlic bread.
- French Dip$12.95
Thinly sliced roasted beef topped with swiss cheese on a tosted sub roll. Au Jus served on the side.
- Hot Heaping Club$12.25
am, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomato on a toasted sub roll.
- Jo’s Sandwich$11.25
Fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce and mozzarella on a toasted bun with ranch dressing on the side.
- Keely’s Honey Turkey$11.55
Warm, sliced turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato smothered in honey mustard on toasted BBQ Bread.
- Niffer’s Hot Brown$12.25
Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, and Niffer's white cheese dip piled high on a pretzel roll.
- Reuben$13.25
Corned beef and sauerkraut topped with swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
- Ribeye Sandwich$14.95
Grilled riebye steak, cooked to temperature, topped with sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella on BBQ bread.
- Southwest Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade salsa ranch in a flour tortilla shell.
- The Hangover Cure$10.95
Fried chicken breast with bacon, mozzarella, and Niffer's white cheese dip on toasted BBQ bread.
- Turkey Avocado$11.25
Warm, sliced turkey and avocado on a pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, and pesto aioli on the side
- Turkey Wrap$11.25
Sliced turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla.
A Little Bit of Everything
- Chicken Lite$10.95
Freshly grilled chicken served with garlic bread, baked potato, and choice of house salad or steamed veggies.
- Hamburger Steak$12.25
Half-pound burger topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions. Served with garlic bread and choice of two side items.
- Greek Quesadillas$11.25
A flour tortilla filled with chicken, spinach, parmesan cheese, Greek dressing, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce and sour cream on the side.
- Chicken Burrito$10.95
Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheddar jack cheese topped with Niffer's white cheese dip and salsa. Served with tortilla chips, lettuce, and sour cream on the side. Add guacamole for 1.25
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
A flour tortilla loaded with chicken, cheddar cheeese, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa on the side. Add guacamole for 1.25
- Chicken Fingers$9.95
Fried chicken tenders served with garlic bread and choice of one side item.
- Fish Tacos$10.45
Shredded fish topped with our homemade pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese nestled inside warm tortillas. Served with a side of tortilla chips, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa ranch.
Beverages
Sides & Extras
- Fries$1.99
- Basket of Fries$3.98
- Sweet Potato Fries$1.99
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- Cajun Fries$1.99
- Basket of Cajun Fries$3.98
- Tator Tots$1.99
- Basket of Tots$3.98
- Cajun Tots$1.99
- Basket of Cajun Tots$3.98
- Baked Potato$2.50
- Niffer's Baked Beans$1.99
- Niffer's Coleslaw$1.99
- Homemade Chips$1.99
- Steamed Veggies$2.50
- Extra Sauces and Dressings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1151 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830