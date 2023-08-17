Niffer's Place Lake Martin
7500 Highway 49 South
Dadeville, AL 36853
Appetizers
Cheese Bites
Pepper jack cheese lightly fried with just a little kick of heat. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Chicken Flautas
Shredded grilled chicken, cheese dip, and pico rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried. Comes with 3 flautas, chopped in half, and served with 4oz salsa ranch.
Corn Nuggets
Niffer's famous corn nuggets! Sweet and delicious, served with Niffer's own honey mustard.
Fried Pickles
Perfectly tart dill pickle strips fried and served with our homemade ranch.
Niffer’s Buffalo Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheese, and buffalo sauce all warm & melty, served with tortilla chips.
Niffer’s Tort Chip Baskets
Tortilla Chips served with salsa.
Niffer’s Home Chip Baskets
Our homemade potato chips served with our housemade Mexicali dip.
Niffer’s Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with our homemade chili, Niffer's white cheese dip, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeno peppers. Add guacamole for $1.00
Niffer’s White Cheese Dip
Our white cheese dip is smooth & creamy. The jalapenos add a great burst of flavor. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Super Salads
Niffer’s Cobb Salad
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, bacon, onions, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese.
Buffalo Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce. Topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and onion.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken, yellow corn & cilantro, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and pepper jack cheese.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Greens on top of a bed of tortilla chips with sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa. Add guacamole for 1.00
House Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Add chicken for 4.00
Wings
Chicken Wings
Boneless Wings
Niff's Signatures
Cheddar Sliders
Sliders topped with Cheddar. (not available as black bean, garden, or beyond)
Niff Jr.
Cheddar, mozzarella, pepperjack, and swiss topped with a fried egg and bacon. Try it Nifferized!
The Avocado
Grilled avocado, jalapeno slices, and pepperjack cheese
The Bacon & Cheddar
Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.
The Big Cheese
Cheddar, swiss, and mozzarella.
The Black & Bleu Bacon
Cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and mozzarella.
The Bramblett
Warm and melty buffalo dip piled high in honor of Rod and Paula Bramblett.
The Chipotle
Sauteed onions & peppers, chipotle sauce and pepper jack cheese.
The BBQ Bacon
Cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
The Fire Truck
Bacon, pepper jack, pico de gallo, jalapenos, buffalo & chipotle sauces.
The Hawaiian
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and mozzarella.
The Mushroom & Swiss
Mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add Onions and Peppers for $1
The Rancher
Bacon, mozzarella, and our homemade ranch dressing.
The Southwest
Topped with fresh pico de gallo and smothered with Niffer's white cheese dip.
The Sullivan
Our homemade chili and white cheese dip. A classic as Pat Sullivan was a classy guy.
The Wickled Drummy
Niffer's homemade pimento cheese, bacon, and Wickles Pickles.
The Orange and Bleu
Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, and Crispy Fried Onions.
The Pearl
Topped with Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, and Sweet Chili Sauce
The Cadillac
Topped with pulled pork, Niffer's homemade coleslaw, Wickles Pickles, and white BBQ sauce
Sandwiches/Wraps
Niff’s Signature Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Club
Fried chicken breast with bacon, ham, cheddar, and swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese between two slices of toasted garlic bread.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roasted beef topped with swiss cheese on a tosted sub roll. Au Jus served on the side.
Hot Heaping Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomato on a toasted sub roll.
Jo’s Sandwich
Fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce and mozzarella on a toasted bun with ranch dressing on the side.
Keely's Honey Turkey
Warm, sliced turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato smothered in honey mustard on toasted BBQ Bread.
Reuben
Corned beef and sauerkraut topped with swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Ribeye Sandwich
Grilled riebye steak, cooked to temperature, topped with sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella on BBQ bread.
The Hangover Cure
Fried chicken breast with bacon, mozzarella, and Niffer's white cheese dip on toasted BBQ bread.
Turkey Avocado
Warm, sliced turkey and avocado on a pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, and pesto aioli on the side
Albuquerque Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce, and pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla shell.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla shell.
Southwest Wrap
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade salsa ranch in a flour tortilla shell.
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla shell.
Niffer's Hot Brown
Toasted Pretzel Bun, topped with Turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese dip.
A Little Bit of Everything
Chicken Burrito
Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with Niffer's white cheese dip, salsa, and tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips, lettuce, and sour cream on the side. Add guacomole for $1.00
Chicken Fingers
Fried chicken tenders served with garlic bread and choice of one side item.
Chicken Lite
Freshly grilled chicken served with garlic bread, baked potato, and choice of house salad or steamed veggies.
Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla loaded with chicken, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, and pepeprs. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa on the side. Add guacamole for $1.00
Fish Tacos
Shredded fish topped with our homemade pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese nestled inside warm tortillas.
Greek Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, parmasan cheese, Greek dressing, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce and sour cream on the side.
Hamburger Steak
Half pound burger topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions. Served with garlic bread and choice of two sides.
Steak Quesadilla
Cowboy Ribeye
Desserts
Sides and Extras
Fries
Basket of Fries
Cajun Fries
Basket of Cajun Fries
Tator Tots
Basket of Tots
Cajun Tots
Basket Cajun Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Potato
Loaded Potato
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Homemade Chips
Steamed Veggies
Extra Sauces and Dressings
Pasta Salad
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
7500 Highway 49 South, Dadeville, AL 36853