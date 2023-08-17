Popular Items

Corn Nuggets

$8.25

Niffer's famous corn nuggets! Sweet and delicious, served with Niffer's own honey mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla shell.

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Appetizers

Cheese Bites

$8.55

Pepper jack cheese lightly fried with just a little kick of heat. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Chicken Flautas

$10.25

Shredded grilled chicken, cheese dip, and pico rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried. Comes with 3 flautas, chopped in half, and served with 4oz salsa ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.55

Perfectly tart dill pickle strips fried and served with our homemade ranch.

Niffer’s Buffalo Dip

$8.95

Shredded chicken, cream cheese, and buffalo sauce all warm & melty, served with tortilla chips.

Niffer’s Tort Chip Baskets

$7.95

Tortilla Chips served with salsa.

Niffer’s Home Chip Baskets

$7.95

Our homemade potato chips served with our housemade Mexicali dip.

Niffer’s Nachos

$9.95

Tortilla chips topped with our homemade chili, Niffer's white cheese dip, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeno peppers. Add guacamole for $1.00

Niffer’s White Cheese Dip

$8.95

Our white cheese dip is smooth & creamy. The jalapenos add a great burst of flavor. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Super Salads

Niffer’s Cobb Salad

$11.95

Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, bacon, onions, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Salad

$11.95

Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce. Topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and onion.

Santa Fe Salad

$11.95

Grilled chicken, yellow corn & cilantro, black beans, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and pepper jack cheese.

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.25

Fried chicken with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.95

Greens on top of a bed of tortilla chips with sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa. Add guacamole for 1.00

House Salad

$4.99

Cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Add chicken for 4.00

Soups

Chili

$5.25

Our homemade and hearty chili topped with cheddar cheese.

Wings

Chicken Wings

10 Wings

$15.95

Niff's Signatures

Cheddar Sliders

$9.95

Sliders topped with Cheddar. (not available as black bean, garden, or beyond)

Niff Jr.

$13.95

Cheddar, mozzarella, pepperjack, and swiss topped with a fried egg and bacon. Try it Nifferized!

The Avocado

$11.95

Grilled avocado, jalapeno slices, and pepperjack cheese

The Bacon & Cheddar

$12.25

Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.

The Big Cheese

$11.25

Cheddar, swiss, and mozzarella.

The Black & Bleu Bacon

$12.55

Cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and mozzarella.

The Bramblett

$11.55

Warm and melty buffalo dip piled high in honor of Rod and Paula Bramblett.

The Chipotle

$11.55

Sauteed onions & peppers, chipotle sauce and pepper jack cheese.

The BBQ Bacon

$12.25

Cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce.

The Fire Truck

$12.55

Bacon, pepper jack, pico de gallo, jalapenos, buffalo & chipotle sauces.

The Hawaiian

$11.55

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and mozzarella.

The Mushroom & Swiss

$11.25

Mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add Onions and Peppers for $1

The Rancher

$11.95

Bacon, mozzarella, and our homemade ranch dressing.

The Southwest

$11.55

Topped with fresh pico de gallo and smothered with Niffer's white cheese dip.

The Sullivan

$11.55

Our homemade chili and white cheese dip. A classic as Pat Sullivan was a classy guy.

The Wickled Drummy

$11.95

Niffer's homemade pimento cheese, bacon, and Wickles Pickles.

The Orange and Bleu

$11.95

Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, and Crispy Fried Onions.

The Pearl

$11.55

Topped with Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, and Sweet Chili Sauce

The Cadillac

$14.24

Topped with pulled pork, Niffer's homemade coleslaw, Wickles Pickles, and white BBQ sauce

Sandwiches/Wraps

Niff’s Signature Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Club

$12.25

Fried chicken breast with bacon, ham, cheddar, and swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.25

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese between two slices of toasted garlic bread.

French Dip

$12.95

Thinly sliced roasted beef topped with swiss cheese on a tosted sub roll. Au Jus served on the side.

Hot Heaping Club

$12.25

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomato on a toasted sub roll.

Jo’s Sandwich

$11.25

Fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce and mozzarella on a toasted bun with ranch dressing on the side.

Keely's Honey Turkey

$11.55

Warm, sliced turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato smothered in honey mustard on toasted BBQ Bread.

Reuben

$13.25

Corned beef and sauerkraut topped with swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread and 1000 Island dressing on the side.

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled riebye steak, cooked to temperature, topped with sauteed mushrooms and mozzarella on BBQ bread.

The Hangover Cure

$10.95

Fried chicken breast with bacon, mozzarella, and Niffer's white cheese dip on toasted BBQ bread.

Turkey Avocado

$11.25

Warm, sliced turkey and avocado on a pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, and pesto aioli on the side

Albuquerque Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce, and pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla shell.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla shell.

Southwest Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade salsa ranch in a flour tortilla shell.

Turkey Wrap

$11.25

Sliced turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla shell.

Niffer's Hot Brown

$12.25

Toasted Pretzel Bun, topped with Turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese dip.

A Little Bit of Everything

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with Niffer's white cheese dip, salsa, and tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips, lettuce, and sour cream on the side. Add guacomole for $1.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Fried chicken tenders served with garlic bread and choice of one side item.

Chicken Lite

$10.95

Freshly grilled chicken served with garlic bread, baked potato, and choice of house salad or steamed veggies.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

A flour tortilla loaded with chicken, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, and pepeprs. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa on the side. Add guacamole for $1.00

Fish Tacos

$10.45

Shredded fish topped with our homemade pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese nestled inside warm tortillas.

Greek Quesadilla

$11.25

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, parmasan cheese, Greek dressing, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Hamburger Steak

$12.25

Half pound burger topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions. Served with garlic bread and choice of two sides.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Cowboy Ribeye

$33.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Broccoli & Carrots

$1.99

Cheese Pizza

$3.95

Kid's Burger

$3.95

Kid's Cheese Burger

$3.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$3.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$3.95

Kid's Pasta

$3.95

Kid's Pizza Pasta

$3.95

Kid's Salad

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$3.95

Sliced Apple

$0.99

PB & J

$3.95

Beverages

Beverages To Go

$2.25

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts

Slice of Heaven

$7.25

Sides and Extras

Fries

$1.99

Basket of Fries

$3.98

Cajun Fries

$1.99

Basket of Cajun Fries

$3.98

Tator Tots

$1.99

Basket of Tots

$3.98

Cajun Tots

$1.99

Basket Cajun Tots

$3.98

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Potato

$3.50

Baked Beans

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Homemade Chips

$1.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.50

Extra Sauces and Dressings

Pasta Salad

$1.99Out of stock