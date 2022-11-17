Nifty Fifties Cafe' imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Nifty Fifties Cafe' 9730 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

9730 East Main Street

Houma, LA 70363

Appetizer

Beef Nachos Reg

$11.25

Fresh corn tortillas topped with our seasoned beef and a blend of monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Choice of guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and jalapenos

Catfish Strips Large

Catfish Strips Large

$9.75

Catfish Strips Small

$5.25

Cheese Nacho

$6.99

Cheese Sticks - Small

$4.50
Cheese Sticks Large

Cheese Sticks Large

$8.75

Chicken Tenders - Small

$5.25
Chicken Tenders Large

Chicken Tenders Large

$9.25
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.25

Fried Vegetable Platter

$10.95

Fried broccoli, onion, cauliflower, mushrooms and bell pepper

Onion Ring - SM

$4.25
Onion Rings LG

Onion Rings LG

$7.25

Popcorn Shrimp Large

$10.50

Popcorn Shrimp Small

$5.99

Beef Nacho Small

$8.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Fresh romain, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons. Choice of chicken or shrimp, fried or grilled. Served with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.95

Iceburg and romaine mix topped with cheese, chopped eggs, tomatoes, bacon bits and homemade croutons, Topped with your choice of ham & turkey, chicken or shrimp, fried or grilled

Half Caesar Salad

$8.95

Half Chef Salad

$9.25

Side Salad

$2.50

Small Green Salad

$4.25

Taco Salad

$12.50

A bed of crisp lettuce topped with seasoned beef and monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Choice of guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and jalapenos

Platters

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$19.95

Grilled or Fried with a choice of side

Catfish Platter

$19.95

Grilled or Fried with a choice of side

Chicken Breast Platter

Chicken Breast Platter

$14.95

Two chicken breasts, grilled or fried and a choice of side

Gulf Platter (Shrimp & Catfish)

Gulf Platter (Shrimp & Catfish)

$19.95

Grilled or Fried with a choice of side

Hamburger Steak Platter

Hamburger Steak Platter

$13.95

Half pound of grilled chopped sirloin topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and brown gravy and a choice of side

Child's Menu

Child's Breakfast

$7.50

3 silver dollar pancakes, 1 egg, choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Child's Chicken Tenders Basket

$7.50

Child's Fried Fish Basket

$7.50

Choice of popcorn shrimp or catfish

Child's Fried Shrimp Basket

$7.50

Child's Hamburger Basket

$7.50

Dressed with mayo and pickles

Burgers

Cajun Du Wop

Cajun Du Wop

$11.95

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese. Served with Cajun Fries

Du Wop

Du Wop

$7.75

Du Wop PoBoy

$13.50

Hangover Du Wop

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, egg, bacon. Served with Hashbrowns

Hickory Bayou Du Wop

$11.95

Topped with BBQ sauce and bacon. Served with Cajun fries

Small Burger

$5.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Catfish on Bun

$9.50

Catfish PoBoy

$14.50
Chicken Breast on Bun

Chicken Breast on Bun

$8.99

Chicken Breast PoBoy

$13.99

Club Sandwich

$10.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served with chips

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Philly Steak on Bun

$10.25

Shaved steak grilled with onions and bell peppers with melted monterey jack cheese and mayo

Philly Steak PoBoy

$15.95

Shaved steak grilled with onions and bell peppers with melted monterey jack cheese and mayo

Popcorn Shrimp on Bun

$9.50

Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy

$14.50

Roast Beef on Bun

$8.50
Roast Beef PoBoy

Roast Beef PoBoy

$12.50

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.25

Baked Potato Works

$4.50

Sour cream, chives, bacon bits, cheese

Chips

$1.50

Cream Potatoes

$2.25

with brown gravy

French Fries

$2.50

Grilled Veggies Side

$6.95

Broccoli, onion, cauliflower, mushrooms and bell peppers

Fried Veggies Side

$6.95

Onion Rings Side

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Coffee

$2.00

Milk - Small

$1.75

Milk - Large

$2.50

Apple Juice - Small

$1.75

Apple Juice - Large

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Cranberry Juice - Small

$1.75

Cranberry Juice - Large

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Iced Tea - Sweet

$1.99

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Orange Juice - Small

$1.75

Orange Juice - Large

$2.25

Pineapple - Small

$1.75

Pineapple - Large

$2.25

Water - Tap

Shirley Temple

$1.00

Daily Plate Lunches

Jambalaya Plate Lunch

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Fried Catfish, White Beans & a Roll

Country Fried Chicken Lunch

$11.95

Country Fried Steak w/White Gravy, Potaties au Gratin, Green Beans & a Roll

Fried Pork Chop/Red Beans Lunch

$11.95

Fried Pork Chops, Red Beans w/Rice & Cornbread

Shrimp Stew Lunch

$11.95

Shrimp Stew w/Rice, Potato Salad, Peas & a Roll

Shrimp Alfredo Plate Lunch

$11.95

Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Corn & Biscuit

Pot Roast Lunch

$11.95

Pot Roast, Cream Potatoes, Green Beans & Roll

BBQ Lunch

$11.95

BBQ Country Style Ribs, Baked Beans, Potato Salad & Garlic Roll

Smothered Pork Chops Lunch

$11.95

Smothered Pork Chops, Lima Beans w/Rice & Cornbread

Catfish w/Sriracha Lunch

$11.95

Fried Catfish Filet topped w/Shrimp Sriracha Sauce, Smothered Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli & Roll

Hamburger Steak Lunch

$11.95

Hamburger Steak w/Onion & Mushroom Gravy, Cream Potatoes, Corn & Roll

Chicken Stew Lunch

$11.95

Chicken Stew w/Rice, Potato Salad, Peas & Roll

Seven Steaks Plate Lunch

$11.95

Smothered Seven Steaks w/Rice, Roasted Garlic Potatoes, Side Salad & Roll

Spaghetti Lunch

$11.95

Lasagna, Corn, Side Salad & Garlic Roll

Fish/Shrimp White Beans Lunch

$11.95

Fried Catfish or Popcorn Shrimp, White Beans w/Rice, Potato Salad & Cornbread

Al a Carte

4oz Burger Patty

$3.50

6 Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

8oz Burger Patty

$5.25

Brown Gravy - Cup

$1.25

White Gravy - Cup

$1.25

Chicken Breast

$5.25

Roll

$0.99

Cornbread

$0.75

Boiled Egg

$1.75

Platter Bread

$0.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Choice of bacon, sausage or ham with egg and cheese on biscuit or white or wheat toast

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$9.95

2 eggs, grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, biscuit or toast

Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$10.50

Short stack of pancakes, 2 eggs, grits or hasbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage or ham

French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$10.50

French Toast, 2 eggs, grits or hasbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Omelette Breakfast

Omelette Breakfast

$10.95

Choice of ham, sausage, bacon or shrimp with cheese served with your choice of grits or hasbrowns and biscuit or toast.

Bacon (4 slices)

$3.99

Bacon - 2 Slices

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.99

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.50

Egg - 1

$1.75

Egg - 2

$3.00

French Toast

$4.25

French Toast - 1 slice

$2.25

Grits

$1.99

Ham - 1 slice

$2.25

Ham - 2 slice

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Omelette Only

$7.95

Pancake Short Stack

$4.25

Pancake - 1

$2.25

Sausage - 1

$1.75

Sausage - 2

$3.25

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9730 East Main Street, Houma, LA 70363

Directions

Gallery
Nifty Fifties Cafe' image

