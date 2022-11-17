- Home
Nifty Fifties Cafe' 9730 East Main Street
9730 East Main Street
Houma, LA 70363
Appetizer
Beef Nachos Reg
Fresh corn tortillas topped with our seasoned beef and a blend of monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Choice of guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and jalapenos
Catfish Strips Large
Catfish Strips Small
Cheese Nacho
Cheese Sticks - Small
Cheese Sticks Large
Chicken Tenders - Small
Chicken Tenders Large
Chicken Wings
Fried Vegetable Platter
Fried broccoli, onion, cauliflower, mushrooms and bell pepper
Onion Ring - SM
Onion Rings LG
Popcorn Shrimp Large
Popcorn Shrimp Small
Beef Nacho Small
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romain, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons. Choice of chicken or shrimp, fried or grilled. Served with Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Iceburg and romaine mix topped with cheese, chopped eggs, tomatoes, bacon bits and homemade croutons, Topped with your choice of ham & turkey, chicken or shrimp, fried or grilled
Half Caesar Salad
Half Chef Salad
Side Salad
Small Green Salad
Taco Salad
A bed of crisp lettuce topped with seasoned beef and monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Choice of guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and jalapenos
Platters
Butterfly Shrimp Platter
Grilled or Fried with a choice of side
Catfish Platter
Grilled or Fried with a choice of side
Chicken Breast Platter
Two chicken breasts, grilled or fried and a choice of side
Gulf Platter (Shrimp & Catfish)
Grilled or Fried with a choice of side
Hamburger Steak Platter
Half pound of grilled chopped sirloin topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and brown gravy and a choice of side
Child's Menu
Burgers
Cajun Du Wop
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese. Served with Cajun Fries
Du Wop
Du Wop PoBoy
Hangover Du Wop
Topped with American cheese, egg, bacon. Served with Hashbrowns
Hickory Bayou Du Wop
Topped with BBQ sauce and bacon. Served with Cajun fries
Small Burger
Sandwiches
BLT
Catfish on Bun
Catfish PoBoy
Chicken Breast on Bun
Chicken Breast PoBoy
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served with chips
Grilled Cheese
Ham Sandwich
Philly Steak on Bun
Shaved steak grilled with onions and bell peppers with melted monterey jack cheese and mayo
Philly Steak PoBoy
Shaved steak grilled with onions and bell peppers with melted monterey jack cheese and mayo
Popcorn Shrimp on Bun
Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy
Roast Beef on Bun
Roast Beef PoBoy
Turkey Sandwich
Sides
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Coffee
Milk - Small
Milk - Large
Apple Juice - Small
Apple Juice - Large
Bottled Water
Cranberry Juice - Small
Cranberry Juice - Large
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea - Sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweet
Lemonade
Orange Juice - Small
Orange Juice - Large
Pineapple - Small
Pineapple - Large
Water - Tap
Shirley Temple
Daily Plate Lunches
Jambalaya Plate Lunch
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Fried Catfish, White Beans & a Roll
Country Fried Chicken Lunch
Country Fried Steak w/White Gravy, Potaties au Gratin, Green Beans & a Roll
Fried Pork Chop/Red Beans Lunch
Fried Pork Chops, Red Beans w/Rice & Cornbread
Shrimp Stew Lunch
Shrimp Stew w/Rice, Potato Salad, Peas & a Roll
Shrimp Alfredo Plate Lunch
Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Corn & Biscuit
Pot Roast Lunch
Pot Roast, Cream Potatoes, Green Beans & Roll
BBQ Lunch
BBQ Country Style Ribs, Baked Beans, Potato Salad & Garlic Roll
Smothered Pork Chops Lunch
Smothered Pork Chops, Lima Beans w/Rice & Cornbread
Catfish w/Sriracha Lunch
Fried Catfish Filet topped w/Shrimp Sriracha Sauce, Smothered Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli & Roll
Hamburger Steak Lunch
Hamburger Steak w/Onion & Mushroom Gravy, Cream Potatoes, Corn & Roll
Chicken Stew Lunch
Chicken Stew w/Rice, Potato Salad, Peas & Roll
Seven Steaks Plate Lunch
Smothered Seven Steaks w/Rice, Roasted Garlic Potatoes, Side Salad & Roll
Spaghetti Lunch
Lasagna, Corn, Side Salad & Garlic Roll
Fish/Shrimp White Beans Lunch
Fried Catfish or Popcorn Shrimp, White Beans w/Rice, Potato Salad & Cornbread
Al a Carte
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of bacon, sausage or ham with egg and cheese on biscuit or white or wheat toast
Traditional Breakfast
2 eggs, grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, biscuit or toast
Pancake Breakfast
Short stack of pancakes, 2 eggs, grits or hasbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage or ham
French Toast Breakfast
French Toast, 2 eggs, grits or hasbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Omelette Breakfast
Choice of ham, sausage, bacon or shrimp with cheese served with your choice of grits or hasbrowns and biscuit or toast.
Bacon (4 slices)
Bacon - 2 Slices
Biscuit
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Egg - 1
Egg - 2
French Toast
French Toast - 1 slice
Grits
Ham - 1 slice
Ham - 2 slice
Hashbrowns
Omelette Only
Pancake Short Stack
Pancake - 1
Sausage - 1
Sausage - 2
Wheat Toast
White Toast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9730 East Main Street, Houma, LA 70363