Niggivikput Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3060 Eben Hopsen Street

Barrow, AK 99723

Order Again

Breakfast

Two Pancakes

$10.00

Four Pancakes

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

American Classic

$19.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$17.00

Ham & Cheese Omlette

$19.00

Veggie Omelette

$19.00

Combo Omelette

$22.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

$15.00

Reindeer Scramble

$21.00

Chorizo & Eggs

$21.00

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Corned Beef Hash

$21.00

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Eggs Benefict

$21.00

Half order of biscuits and garvy

$8.00

Mexican Omelette

$19.00

Denver Omelette

$19.00

Plain cheese omelette

$17.00

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

$23.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cajun Sizzling Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Extra Burger Patty

$6.00

Hot Salsa

$5.00

Sour cream

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Pico Del gallo

$4.00

Breakfast Potatos

$4.00

Ham Steak

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Sausage patty

$4.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

Side Corned Beef

$4.00

Side toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Single Egg

$2.50

2 Flour Tortilla

$4.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Cheese

$4.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Small Tossed Salad

$8.00

Sausage links

$4.00

Side reindeer sausage

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Vegteable of day

$5.00

Single biscuit

$2.00

2 side biscuit

$4.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

2 Beef Sliders

$12.00

8 Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

3 pcs Chicken Strips

$16.00

4pcs Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fountain Drinks and Juice

Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Employee Drink

$1.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Daily Special

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$24.00

Chx Parm Spec

$23.00

Beef Fajita Spec

$23.00

Seafood Alfredo

$28.00Out of stock

Sundried Tom Chx Spec

$24.00

Maple Pecan Salmon

$24.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$22.00

Steak Ranchero

$24.00

Patty Melt

$23.00

Beef Stroganoff

$23.00

Serf & Turf

$50.00

Desserts

Cookies

$3.00

Whole Pie

$20.00

2 Whole Pies

$35.00

Individual Pies or Cake

$8.00

Parfait

$5.00

Rice Krispie Bars

$2.00

Fruit Loop Bars

$2.00

Capt. Crunch-berry Bar

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Appetizer

Chicken wings

$23.00

Quesadilla with 4 Poppers

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Appetizer Tray

$165.00

Can Soda and Water

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Boom Boom Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

BLT

$16.00

Thunderbird

$23.00

Meatball Sub

$21.00

Far North Club

$21.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$21.00

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$17.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$19.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$21.00

NY Steak Sandwich

$23.00

French Dip

$23.00

Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$21.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Entrées

Plain Spaghetti

$24.00

Plain Alfredo Pasta

$24.00

Sunday Prime Rib

$38.00

Chicken Drums

$27.00Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$28.00

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

Shrimp Fry Basket

$26.00

NY Steak

$32.00

Salmon Alfredo

$28.00

Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3060 Eben Hopsen Street, Barrow, AK 99723

Directions

