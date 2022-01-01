Niggivikput Restaurant
3060 Eben Hopsen Street
Barrow, AK 99723
Breakfast
Two Pancakes
$10.00
Four Pancakes
$14.00
French Toast
$14.00
American Classic
$19.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$17.00
Ham & Cheese Omlette
$19.00
Veggie Omelette
$19.00
Combo Omelette
$22.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
$15.00
Reindeer Scramble
$21.00
Chorizo & Eggs
$21.00
Steak & Eggs
$23.00
Corned Beef Hash
$21.00
Country Fried Steak
$22.00
Eggs Benefict
$21.00
Half order of biscuits and garvy
$8.00
Mexican Omelette
$19.00
Denver Omelette
$19.00
Plain cheese omelette
$17.00
Salads
Sides
Fries
$6.00
Onion Rings
$6.00
Extra Burger Patty
$6.00
Hot Salsa
$5.00
Sour cream
$4.00
Guacamole
$4.00
Pico Del gallo
$4.00
Breakfast Potatos
$4.00
Ham Steak
$4.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Sausage patty
$4.00
Single Pancake
$5.00
Side Corned Beef
$4.00
Side toast
$2.00
English Muffin
$3.00
Single Egg
$2.50
2 Flour Tortilla
$4.00
Side Gravy
$4.00
Side Cheese
$4.00
2 Eggs
$5.00
Small Tossed Salad
$8.00
Sausage links
$4.00
Side reindeer sausage
$6.00
Hashbrowns
$7.00
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$6.00
Garlic Bread
$3.00
Small Caesar Salad
$8.00
Side Vegteable of day
$5.00
Single biscuit
$2.00
2 side biscuit
$4.00
Side Salmon
$14.00
Kids Menu
Fountain Drinks and Juice
Daily Special
Desserts
Appetizer
Can Soda and Water
Burgers and Sandwiches
Boom Boom Chicken Sandwich
$21.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$21.00
BLT
$16.00
Thunderbird
$23.00
Meatball Sub
$21.00
Far North Club
$21.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
$21.00
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
$17.00
Swiss Mushroom Burger
$19.00
Philly Cheese Steak
$21.00
NY Steak Sandwich
$23.00
French Dip
$23.00
Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
$21.00
Salmon Burger
$18.00
Veggie Burger
$18.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3060 Eben Hopsen Street, Barrow, AK 99723
