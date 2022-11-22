Restaurant header imageView gallery
Night Kitchen Bakery 7725 Germantown Ave

No reviews yet

7725 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Order Again

Breakfast Pastries

Blueberry Muffins (Pack of 6)

$21.00
Cinnamon Bun Round (Ring of 6)

$16.00
Scones (Pack of 6)

$18.00

Cakes

Birthday Cake

$30.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Carrot Cake

$30.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$30.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Chocolate Praline Cake

$33.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$33.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Jewish Apple Cake

$30.00

Serves 6-8

Lemon Curd Cake

$30.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Mocha Mousse Cake

$30.00+

Small Serves 6-8 Large Serves 10-12

Sour Cream Pecan Coffee Cake

$30.00

Serves 10-12

Cheesecakes

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$35.00+

8" Serves 10-12 10" Serves 14-16

Plain Cheesecake

$30.00+

8" Serves 10-12 10" Serves 14-16

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$35.00+

8" Serves 10-12 10" Serves 14-16

Cookie Trays

100 Piece Tray

$95.00
50 Piece Tray

$50.00

Pies

Apple Crumb Pie

$35.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Cherry Crumb Pie

$30.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$30.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Double Crust Apple Pie

$35.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Key Lime Pie

$30.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Pecan Pie

$30.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Sweet Potato Pie

$30.00

9″ Serves 6-8

Quiche

Whole Bacon and Caramelized Onion Quiche

$28.00
Whole Broccoli and Tomato Quiche

$28.00
Whole Butternut Squash and Spinach Quiche

$28.00
Whole Ham and Caramelized Onion Quiche

$28.00

Shortbread Boxes

1lb Vanilla Shortbread

$22.00
1lb Vanilla/Chocolate Chip Shortbread

$22.00

Tarts

Blueberry Almond Tart

$30.00+

7" (serves 6-8) 10" (serves 8-10)

Cherry Crumb Tart

$30.00+

7" (serves 6-8) 10" (serves 8-10)

Chocolate Chess Tart

$30.00+

7" (serves 6-8) 10" (serves 8-10)

Pear Almond Tart

$32.00+

7" (serves 6-8) 10" (serves 8-10)

Chocolate Pecan Tart

$30.00+

7" (serves 6-8) 10" (serves 8-10)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
