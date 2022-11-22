Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Night Kitchen Bakery 7725 Germantown Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mimi's Cafe & Market - Mimi's Cafe
No Reviews
186 E Evergreen Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurant
High Point Cafe - ALLENS LANE TRAIN STATION
No Reviews
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurant
Greg's Kitchen - 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
4.3 • 513
4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurant