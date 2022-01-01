Night Market 9630 Clarewood Dr

A map showing the location of Night Market 9630 Clarewood DrView gallery

Chicken Nanban

$7.50

Crispy Nuggets, Spicy Black Vinegar Glaze, Egg Tartar

Brussels Sprouts

$5.50

Sweet Chili, Brussels Sprouts, Sesame, Lemon

Pan-Fried Gyoza

$6.50

Pan-fried pork and vegetable dumplings, yuzu chili soy dip

Spicy Takoyaki

$7.50

Fried Octopus Ball, Okonomi Sauce, Seaweed, Bonito, Egg Tartar, Shichimi

Yangnyeom Chicken

$7.00

Fried Gyoza

$6.50

NOODLES

Shoyu Ramen

$11.00

Pork and chicken soy broth, wavy noodle, charsu, soft boiled egg, bamboo, scallion

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.00

Creamy pork broth, thin noodle, charsu, soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom

Spicy Black Ramen

$12.75

Jiro style ramen, shoyu pork broth, thick noodle, charsu, cabbage, bean sprouts, fresh garlic

Moto Tantanmen

$12.50

Hand cut noodle, spicy pork and seafood broth, seafood, cabbage, carrot, onion, wood ear mushroom, scallion

Curry Tonkotsu

$13.00

Aromatic coconut curry broth, thin noodle, smoked briskets, bean sprouts, fresh herbs

Demon Ramen

$12.50

Spicy numb miso pork broth, thick noodle, charsu, beans sprouts, scallion, cilantro, chive, garlic oil

Seafood Jjambbong

$13.50

Jajangmyeon

$9.75

DONBURI

Hakata Chashu Don

$8.50

Classic french inspired dessert, roasted green tea custard, caramelized sugar

Tantan Don

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, corn flakes, roasted soybean, black sugar syrup

Nikucurry Don

$9.50

Karaage Don

$9.00

Ebi Chahan

$9.00

EXTRAS

Chashu

$4.50

Aji-Tama

$1.50

Osen Tamago

$1.50

Takana

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.50

Gohan

$1.50

Mushroom

$1.25

Menma

$1.50

Corn

$1.50

Sichuan Pickle

$1.50

Nori Packets

$1.75

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

$3.00

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Chili Bomb

$2.00

Egg Tartar

$2.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.50

Tantan Meat Sauce

$3.00

Nikucurrry Meat Sauce

$3.50

Small Shrimp

$5.00

Pickled Radish

$1.50

Yangnyeom Sauce

$2.00

SAKE

Hot Sake

$6.50

Nigori (Sho Chiku Bai)

$13.00

Yuki Lychee

$18.00

Yuki White Peach

$18.00

Hakutsuru Draft Sake

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$13.00

Shirayuki Nama Sake

$13.00

BEER

Asahi Super Dry

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Sapporo Reserve

$5.00

Sapporo Premium

$5.00

Chang

$5.00

Tiger Beer

$5.00

DRINKS

Hot Tea Bag

$3.00

Royal Milk Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ramune

$3.50

UCC Coffee

$3.50

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Artichoke Cooler

$4.00

Topped with Boba

Thai Milk Tea

$4.00

Topped with Boba

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Topped with Boba

Iced Jasmine Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9630 Clarewood Dr, Houston, TX 77036

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

