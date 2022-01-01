Bars & Lounges
Oculto 3295 Castro Valley Blvd., Suites 204
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Oculto started as a small pop up in the Castro Valley area serving street food made by Owner and Chef Mikey. Now, with the opportunity from Night Owl, we are able to achieve our original goal: to bring an elevated dining experience to the local community.
Location
3295 Castro Valley Blvd., Suites 204, Castro Valley, CA 94546
