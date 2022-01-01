Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Oculto 3295 Castro Valley Blvd., Suites 204

review star

No reviews yet

3295 Castro Valley Blvd., Suites 204

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mary's Half Chicken Al Carbon
Papas Bravas
Mole de Calabaza

Small Plates

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$18.00

Fried yukon gold potatoes topped with Pasilla pepper, oaxaca cheese, onion aioli and cilantro

Sunchoke Tostada

Sunchoke Tostada

$14.00

romesco, eggplant, mezcal, summer beans, lime, basil, mint, purslane

Mollete

Mollete

$15.00

Toasted, tomato, black beans, queso fresco, cilantro

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$10.00

hot sauce, seasoning, avocado mousse

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$14.00

Fig Beet Salad

$17.00

Large Plates

Mary's Half Chicken Al Carbon

Mary's Half Chicken Al Carbon

$41.00

Roasted chicken, salsa macha, cilantro zhoug

Mole de Calabaza

Mole de Calabaza

$32.00

Orange butternut squash, kabocha squash, Maitake mushroom, squash blossom, wild rice, Inca berry

Sweets

Chocolate budino

Chocolate budino

$14.00Out of stock

Bread pudding, champurrado pudding, cinnamon whip, tamarind caramel

Banana Foster

$14.00

Sides

Tortillas x2

$1.00

Salsa Zhoug

$2.00

Salsa Macha

$2.00

Fresno Hot Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Oculto started as a small pop up in the Castro Valley area serving street food made by Owner and Chef Mikey. Now, with the opportunity from Night Owl, we are able to achieve our original goal: to bring an elevated dining experience to the local community.

Location

3295 Castro Valley Blvd., Suites 204, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 285
855 Macarthur Blvd San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Drake's Barrel House
orange starNo Reviews
1933 Davis Street, Ste 177 San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Delarosa - San Ramon
orange starNo Reviews
6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD SAN RAMON, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
orange star4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Degrees Plato - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
4251 McCarthur Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619
View restaurantnext
Provence Pizza
orange star4.3 • 126
345 Railroad ave B Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Castro Valley

Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Castro Valley
orange star4.0 • 894
2723 Castro Valley Blvd Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurantnext
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 187
3430 Village Dr Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Castro Valley
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston