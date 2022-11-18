The Night Rider Delivery Menu imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

review star

No reviews yet

416 West South Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Snacks

50 count Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Red Baron Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Red Baron Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pint Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Pint Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$8.00Out of stock

Amy's Vegan Bean and Rice Burrito

$7.00

Two Pack White Castle Sliders

$7.00

Pepperoni Hot Pocket

$5.00

Cheese Hot Pocket

$5.00

Tina's bean and cheese burrito

$4.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Pedialyte Hangover Pack

$2.00

Cheetos

$2.00

Lay's Cheddar and Sour Cream

$2.00

Lay's Sour Cream and Onion

$2.00

Funyuns

$2.00

Honey BBQ Fritos

$2.00

Goldfish

$2.00

Famous Amos Cookies

$2.00

Swiss Rolls

$2.00

Nutty Buddy

$2.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Our Famous Cocktails

Ballad of Spider John

$12.00

Parrot Head

$12.00

Jamaican Crime of Passion

$12.00

World Famous "Boat Drink"

$12.00

Honey Do

$12.00

My Head Hurts, My Feet Stink, And I Don't Love Jesus

$12.00

Boi Bomb

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martinez

$12.00

Vodka Maritini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Zombie

Other Liquor Options

Well vodka

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Espolon Tequila

$10.00

Cazadores Tequila

$10.00

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Conniption Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Sailer Jerry Rum

$10.00

Appleton 12 Year Rum

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Beer

Tecate

$4.00

6 Pack Tecate

$15.00

Hoppyum IPA

$6.00

6 Pack Hoppyum IPA

$20.00Out of stock

White Claw

$6.00

6 Pack White Claw

$20.00

Bull City Cider Works Orange You A Hippy Cider

$6.00

6 Pack Bull City Cider Works Orange You A Hippy Cider

$20.00

Hi Wire Citra Gose

$6.00

6 Pack Hi Wire Citra Gose

$20.00

Wine

Bottle Votre Santé Pinot Noir Cuvée de Patrón

$25.00

Bottle Elqui Red Blend (Carmenere, Syrah,Malbec)

$25.00

Bottle Pere et Fils Chardonnay Viognier

$25.00

Bottle Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bota Box Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Bota Box Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Entry Fee

Karaoke

$3.00

Bingo

$1.00

Cup

$10.00

Dont Touch People

$20.00

Cowboy Cup

$15.00

Cowboy Cup

$12.00

Hex Ed

$5.00

Open Tab

$1.00

Band Donations $5

$5.00

Band Donation $1

$1.00

Coors

$4.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

Hoppyum IPA

$6.00

Jello Shot

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
The Night Rider Delivery Service!

Location

416 West South Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

