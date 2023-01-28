Restaurant header imageView gallery

Night Shift Brewing 87 Santilli Hwy

87 Santilli Highway

Everett, MA 02149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

To-Go Beer

The 87 4-Pack

The 87 4-Pack

$17.00

87 is our flagship hazy DIPA.

Awake 4-Pack

Awake 4-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Awake is a porter made with Night Shift's own house-roasted coffee beans.

Carnival 4-Pack

Carnival 4-Pack

$17.00

American Wheat Ale that has strong aromas of raspberry.

Cherry Piescraper 4-Pack

Cherry Piescraper 4-Pack

$16.00

Cherry Ale has the tangy aroma of fresh cherries and has refreshing notes of cherry and a hint of vanilla, followed by a mild sweet creaminess from the additional of milk sugar.

Fluffy 4-Pack

Fluffy 4-Pack

$16.00

IPA - New England / Hazy. Tons of citrus notes.

Funk'D 4-Pack

Funk'D 4-Pack

$16.00

Sour IPA

Haze Maze Frost 4-Pack

Haze Maze Frost 4-Pack

$19.00

FROST is part of our rotating DIPA series and is brewed with Simcoe & Citra hops, sipping with big, fruity notes of grapefruit and apricot.

Holy Jane 4-Pack

Holy Jane 4-Pack

$17.00

Blonde Ale with Night Shift Coffee, Vanilla, & Milk Sugar.

Jammin' Weisse 4-Pack

Jammin' Weisse 4-Pack

$19.00

Sour Ale with raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Juiceflow Batch #05 4-Pack

Juiceflow Batch #05 4-Pack

$19.00

Batch #05 features 25% Citra Cryo and 75% New Zealand Cascade.

Lime Lite 4-Pack

Lime Lite 4-Pack

$8.00

Lime Lite is a craft light lager with natural lime.

Nite Lite 4-Pack

Nite Lite 4-Pack

$8.00

Nite Lite is a craft light lager. The beer pours sunny gold with a soft, white head, aromas of fresh bread on the nose.

Pink Drink 4-Pack

$13.00

Hard Fruit Punch that knows how to bring the party.

Poke The Bear 4-Pack

Poke The Bear 4-Pack

$16.00

Dortmunder is a light German-style lager with cool malty notes and crisp hoppy flavors.

Pumpkin Stout Latte 4-Pack

Pumpkin Stout Latte 4-Pack

$20.00

Pumpkin Stout Latte has notes of pumpkin spice and dark coffee.

Santilli 4-Pack

Santilli 4-Pack

$15.00

Santilli is an award-winning, crowd-sourced American IPA named after the brewery’s street address in Everett, MA.

Tropic Weisse 4-Pack

Tropic Weisse 4-Pack

$19.00

Sour Ale with Mango, Passion Fruit, and Lime Peel.

Whirlpool 4-Pack

Whirlpool 4-Pack

$15.00

Explosively juicy, Whirlpool is Night Shift's flagship New England pale ale.

La Lechadora 4-pack

$20.00
Lite Owl Party Pack 12pk

Lite Owl Party Pack 12pk

$17.50

Variety of all you favorite Lite series beers

Day Lite 12pk

Day Lite 12pk

$17.50

Crisp and crushable. Day Lite features cara cara orange peel for a refreshing, gently sweet citrus flavor.

Hoot Louder 6pk

Hoot Louder 6pk

$10.00
Hoot Tropical 12pk

Hoot Tropical 12pk

$16.00
Hoot Variety 12pk

Hoot Variety 12pk

$16.00
Lime Lite 12pk

Lime Lite 12pk

$17.50
Nite Lite 12pk

Nite Lite 12pk

$17.50
Santilli 12pk

Santilli 12pk

$19.00
Whirlpool 12pk

Whirlpool 12pk

$19.00
The 87, Single Can

The 87, Single Can

$4.24

Awake, Single Can

$4.00Out of stock
Carnival, Single Can

Carnival, Single Can

$4.00
Fluffy, Single Can

Fluffy, Single Can

$4.00
Funk'd, Single Can

Funk'd, Single Can

$4.00
Haze Maze, Single Can

Haze Maze, Single Can

$4.75
Holy Jane, Single Can

Holy Jane, Single Can

$4.00
Jammin' Weisse, Single Can

Jammin' Weisse, Single Can

$4.50
Juice Flow #5, Single Can

Juice Flow #5, Single Can

$4.75

Lime Lite, Single Can

$3.25
Nite Lite, Single Can

Nite Lite, Single Can

$3.25
Poke The Bear, Single Can

Poke The Bear, Single Can

$4.00
Pumpkin Latte, Single Can

Pumpkin Latte, Single Can

$5.00
Santilli, Single Can

Santilli, Single Can

$3.75
Whirlpool, Single Can

Whirlpool, Single Can

$3.50

La Lechadora, Single can

$5.00

To-Go Wine

Brut Fizzylifter, bottle

Brut Fizzylifter, bottle

$24.00

Brut Bubbles

Day Trip, bottle

Day Trip, bottle

$22.00

Albarino

Gold Prism, bottle

Gold Prism, bottle

$25.00

Chardonnay

Pink Prism, bottle

Pink Prism, bottle

$18.00

Rose

Purple Prism, bottle

Purple Prism, bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir

Red Prism, bottle

Red Prism, bottle

$18.00

Red Blend

Rose Rizzylifter, bottle

Rose Rizzylifter, bottle

$24.00

Rose Bubbles

To-Go Non-Alcs

Athletic, Golden Ale 12pk

$24.00

Athletic, Run Wild IPA 12pk

$24.00

HopLark, Really Really Hoppy 6pk

$12.00

HopLark, Citra 6pk

$12.00

Cold Brew 4pk

$19.99

Drinkware

Can Glass, 20oz Santilli Floral Hop

Can Glass, 20oz Santilli Floral Hop

$10.00
Dunkle John Glass

Dunkle John Glass

$12.00

Hydroflask, Coffee Flask, 20oz

$35.00

Hydroflask, Tumbler, 20oz

$30.00

Hydroflask, Wide Mouth, 32oz

$45.00

Mixer 16oz Black Logo Pint Glass

$10.00
Mixer 16oz Day Lite Pint Glass

Mixer 16oz Day Lite Pint Glass

$10.00
Mixer 16oz Nite Lite Pint Glass

Mixer 16oz Nite Lite Pint Glass

$10.00
Mixer 16oz Santilli Pint Glass

Mixer 16oz Santilli Pint Glass

$10.00

Mixer 16oz Whirlpool Pint Glass

$10.00
Mixer, 16oz NSB Winter

Mixer, 16oz NSB Winter

$10.00
Mug, 12oz Sunrise

Mug, 12oz Sunrise

$28.00
Mug, 13oz Spooky Spice

Mug, 13oz Spooky Spice

$10.00

Mug, Handmade Ceramic NSB

$40.00
Oktoberfest 32oz Stein

Oktoberfest 32oz Stein

$20.00
Oktoberfest Boot

Oktoberfest Boot

$15.00

Pub 16oz Willy Belcher, Black Logo

$10.00
Taster 4oz, NSB Snifter

Taster 4oz, NSB Snifter

$4.00
Tulip 13oz Black Logo Glass

Tulip 13oz Black Logo Glass

$10.00
Yeti Tumbler, 10oz

Yeti Tumbler, 10oz

$29.00

Hats/Scarfs/Sweatpants

5 Panel, Grey

5 Panel, Grey

$25.00
Beanie, Blk

Beanie, Blk

$25.00
Beanie, Blk/Gold Puff

Beanie, Blk/Gold Puff

$25.00
Beanie, Maroon

Beanie, Maroon

$25.00
Beanie, Navy

Beanie, Navy

$25.00
Beanie, Red/Blue Puff

Beanie, Red/Blue Puff

$25.00
Brist, Mustard Yellow Corduroy

Brist, Mustard Yellow Corduroy

$25.00
Brist, Navy Rope

Brist, Navy Rope

$25.00
Brist, Speckled Tweed

Brist, Speckled Tweed

$25.00
Brist, 87

Brist, 87

$25.00
Brist, Wool Flap

Brist, Wool Flap

$25.00
NSB Socks

NSB Socks

$14.00
NSB Sweatpants, Blk

NSB Sweatpants, Blk

$45.00
Scarf, NSB Blk/Gold

Scarf, NSB Blk/Gold

$30.00

Trucker, Blk NSB Logo

$25.00

Trucker, Green NSB Logo

$25.00

Trucker, Grey NSB Logo

$25.00

Koozie/Sticker/Keychain/ect.

Better Beer Book

$20.00

Dog Collar

$20.00

Dog Leash

$20.00
Dog Toy

Dog Toy

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Logo Marble Coaster

$8.00
Logo Sticker, Day Light Owl

Logo Sticker, Day Light Owl

$1.00
Logo Sticker, Lime Lite Owl

Logo Sticker, Lime Lite Owl

$1.00
Logo Sticker, Nite Lite Owl

Logo Sticker, Nite Lite Owl

$1.00
Owl Key Chain

Owl Key Chain

$5.00

NSB Owl Logo Sticker

$1.00

Owl Pin

$3.00

Tin Tacker, Blk/Gld

$15.00

Tin Tacker, Blk/White

$15.00
Tin Tacker, Santilli

Tin Tacker, Santilli

$15.00
Tin Tacker, Whirlpool

Tin Tacker, Whirlpool

$15.00

Sweatshirts/Sweaters

Crewneck, NSB Logo, Mustard

Crewneck, NSB Logo, Mustard

$50.00
Crewneck, NSB Logo, Navy

Crewneck, NSB Logo, Navy

$50.00
Pullover Hoodie, NSB Logo, Blk

Pullover Hoodie, NSB Logo, Blk

$50.00
Pullover Hoodie, NSB Logo, Green

Pullover Hoodie, NSB Logo, Green

$50.00
Sweater, Men's Navy

Sweater, Men's Navy

$65.00
Sweater, Women's Crop Navy

Sweater, Women's Crop Navy

$65.00
Windbreaker, Red/Navy

Windbreaker, Red/Navy

$55.00
Women's Longsleeve Cropped Top, Mustard

Women's Longsleeve Cropped Top, Mustard

$20.00
Women's, Crewneck NSB Logo, Sage

Women's, Crewneck NSB Logo, Sage

$50.00
Zip Hoodie, NSB Logo, Blk

Zip Hoodie, NSB Logo, Blk

$50.00

Zip Hoodie, NSB Logo, Grey

$50.00
Zip Hoodie, NSB Logo, Maroon

Zip Hoodie, NSB Logo, Maroon

$50.00

T-Shirts/Flannels

Boston Logo Tee, Green

Boston Logo Tee, Green

$20.00
Boston Logo Tee, Navy

Boston Logo Tee, Navy

$20.00
Day Lite Owl Tee

Day Lite Owl Tee

$20.00
Flannel, Fuzzy Shacket Cider

Flannel, Fuzzy Shacket Cider

$70.00

Flannel, Men's Army/Blk

$65.00
Flannel, Men's Blk/Gold

Flannel, Men's Blk/Gold

$65.00
Flannel, Quilted Red

Flannel, Quilted Red

$70.00

Flannel, Women's Blk/Wht '21

$50.00

Flannel, Women's Cream '21

$50.00

Flannel, Women's Navy/Green

$65.00

Flannel, Womens Red/Wht

$65.00

Hoot Hawaiian, Short Sleeve

$50.00

Little Owl Tee Green

$15.00

Little Owl Tee, Raspberry

$15.00

Nite Lite Owl Tee

$20.00
NSB RunClub, Long Sleeved

NSB RunClub, Long Sleeved

$45.00
NSB RunClub, Short Sleeved

NSB RunClub, Short Sleeved

$35.00
Oktoberfest Tee, Navy

Oktoberfest Tee, Navy

$20.00
Oktoberfest Tee, White

Oktoberfest Tee, White

$20.00

Onesie, Baby Maroon

$15.00

Onesie, Baby Pink

$15.00

Owl Logo Tee, Grey

$20.00
Owl Logo Tee, Heather Purple

Owl Logo Tee, Heather Purple

$20.00
Owl Logo Tee, Maroon

Owl Logo Tee, Maroon

$20.00
Owl Logo Tee, Navy Mist

Owl Logo Tee, Navy Mist

$20.00

Painted Owl, Long Sleeve

$78.00

Zodiac Logo Tee

$20.00
Whirlpool Summer Tee

Whirlpool Summer Tee

$20.00
Women's V-neck, White

Women's V-neck, White

$22.00
Women's V-neck, Maroon

Women's V-neck, Maroon

$22.00

Penguin Tee

$45.00

Whole Bean

Chelsea

Chelsea

$20.00
Darkling

Darkling

$20.00
Everett

Everett

$20.00
Honey Honey

Honey Honey

$22.00

Lady Java

$22.00
Little Dipper

Little Dipper

$22.00
Lovejoy

Lovejoy

$20.00
Snowday

Snowday

$22.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy a beverage while hanging out in our 2 taprooms or on the large outside patio.

87 Santilli Highway, Everett, MA 02149

