Night Shift imageView gallery

Night Shift

review star

No reviews yet

3501 Harrisburg

Suite A

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Merisanta
Guava Nog Kit

Food (Copy)

Broccolini & Tomato

$8.00

Chashu Mushroom

$9.00Out of stock

Chicharones

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Pork Skins Dusted in House Seasoning

Churros Meletti

$10.00

Classic Fried Dessert. Crunchy and Soft with Meletti Chocolate Whipped Cream

Churros N/A

$8.00Out of stock

Enchiladas Potosinas

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Fried Enchiladas filled with a Cheese and Salsa Blend. Served on a bed of Spicy Black Beans, Queso Fresco, House Cream, and Pickled Onions.

Gas Station Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

House Specialty. Black Beans, Gooey Cheese, and Vegan Chorizo. Served with Drunken Salsa. It's Vegetarian.

Gas Station Burrito NO CHEESE

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Longanisa Roll

$12.00

Yuca Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Pineapple/Citrus Salad

$8.00

Sippin Retail

Coconut Mug

$22.50

Grog Mug

$17.50

Reindeer Shot

$10.00

Santa Rocks (Set of 2)

$20.00

Surfin Santa Mug

$22.50

Surfin Santa Collins Glass (Set of 2)

$20.00

Tiki Tub

$75.00

Pearl Diver Glass (Set of 4)

$20.00

Merisanta

$22.50

A-D

Airmail

$12.00

A-D

Americano

$10.00

Sour

Clover club

$10.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Whisley Sour ( egg white)

$10.00

Bitter

Amerricano

$10.00

Kits

Classic Nog Kit

$45.00

Our OG Nog! Two bottles of eggnog with nutmeg garnish and two classic 5 oz coupe glasses. Tis the season! (4 cocktails total) ~Four Roses Bourbon, Pedro Ximenez Sherry, Cream, Milk, Egg, and Nutmeg~

Guava Nog Kit

$45.00

Our Tropical Take on Nog! Two bottles of eggnog with nutmeg garnish and two classic 5 oz coupe glasses. Surfs up! (4 cocktails total) ~Plantation 5yr Grand Reserve, Amontillado Sherry, Velvet Falernum, Guava, Cream, Milk, Egg, and Nutmeg~

Sippin Santa Kit

$90.00

The trademark cocktail of Sippin Santa! This baby comes with two of the Surfin Santa Mugs plus two bottle of the Sippin Santa Mix. (2+ cocktails total) ~Plantation 5yr Grand Reserve, Amaro Blend, Orange, Lemon, Gingerbread Syrup~

Tiki Manhattan Kit

$45.00

It's a Banana Manhattan! Two bottles of Manhattan mix plus two 5oz coupes. Everything you need for this classic! (4 cocktails total) ~Woodford Reserve, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Banana Liqueur, Angostura~

Tiki Old Fashioned Kit

$55.00

Sometimes Santa needs a classic! Two bottles of our Tiki Old Fashioned plus a set of two Sippin Santa branded rocks glasses. (4 cocktails total) ~George Dickel Rye, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Averna, Tiki Bitter~

White Russian Christmas Kit

$55.00

One of our top sellers! Two bottles of White Russian Mix plus two Sippin Santa Branded Rocks Glasses. You just need ice! (4 cocktails total) ~Ketel One Vodka, St George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, XELA Cold Brew, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cinnamon

Yule Log Grog Kit

$80.00

Everything you need for our Sippin Santa Grog! Two 8 oz bottles of the grog mix and two of the Signature Grog Mugs. Just heat up and enjoy! (2+ cocktails) ~Tanqueray Gin, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Cranberry~

Bottles

Yule Log Grog

$24.00

8 oz of Grog Mix. Just heat up and enjoy! ~Tanqueray Gin, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, Velvet Falernum, Cranberry, Lime~ (2 cocktails)

Classic Nog

$20.00

Our OG Nog! One 8 oz bottle. Tis the season! ~Four Roses Bourbon, Pedro Ximenez Sherry, Cream, Milk, Egg, and Nutmeg~ (2 cocktails)

Guava Nog

$20.00

Our Tropical Take on Nog! One 8 oz bottle. Surfs up! ~Plantation 5yr Grand Reserve, Amontillado Sherry, Velvet Falernum, Guava, Cream, Milk, Egg, and Nutmeg~ (2 cocktails)

White Russian Christmas

$20.00

One of our top sellers! One 8 oz bottle of mix. You just need ice! ~Ketel One Vodka, St George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, XELA Cold Brew, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cinnamon~ (2 cocktails)

Tiki Old Fashioned

$22.00

Sometimes Santa needs a classic! One 8 oz bottle of blend. Pour over ice! ~George Dickel Rye, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Averna, Tiki Bitter~ (2 cocktails)

Tiki Manhattan

$28.00

It's a Banana Manhattan! One 8 oz bottle. Everything you need for this classic! ~Woodford Reserve, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Banana Liqueur, Angostura~ (2 cocktails)

Sippin Santa

$30.00

The trademark cocktail of Sippin Santa! One 8 oz bottle. Cheers! ~Plantation 5yr Grand Reserve, Amaro Blend, Orange, Lemon, Gingerbread Syrup~ (2 cocktails)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood cocktail bar in East End of Houston, TX by Justin Ware and Patrick Abalos in collaboration with Rootlab.

Website

Location

3501 Harrisburg, Suite A, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Night Shift image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Charro Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Harrisburg Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Cafe Louie
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Popston: Houston's Popsicle Company - 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Harrisburg suite B Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Tiny Champions
orange star5.0 • 1,604
2617 McKinney St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Gotti's
orange starNo Reviews
811 St Emanuel St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar - 1701 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Webster Street sute F HOUSTON, TX 77003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Tiny Champions
orange star5.0 • 1,604
2617 McKinney St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
East End Hardware - 3005 Leeland St
orange star4.6 • 269
3005 Leeland St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston