Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The newest brewpub in Arlington that serves more than just pizza!
Location
1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington, VA 22202
