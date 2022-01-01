Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza

1201 S Joyce Street

Arlington, VA 22202

Order Again

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The newest brewpub in Arlington that serves more than just pizza!

1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington, VA 22202

