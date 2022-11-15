Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Food Trucks

Nighthawk's Kitchen

4 Reviews

200 Lower Main Street

Freeport, ME 04032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOBurger
Hand Cut Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich!

Specials

Brussels Chicken Caesar Sandwich!

Brussels Chicken Caesar Sandwich!

$16.00

A handheld version of our popular Brussels sprout chicken Caesar salad with an added bonus of bacon!

"Fall Inspired" Butter Almond Cupcake! (GF)

"Fall Inspired" Butter Almond Cupcake! (GF)

$4.00

Butter almond cupcakes with Swiss meringue buttercream frosting.

Scary Gary Halloween T-shirt

Scary Gary Halloween T-shirt

$25.00+

Shirt designed by John Biz Scary Gary takes on Halloween

Beet and Rainbow Carrot Salad

Beet and Rainbow Carrot Salad

$4.00

Sliced red beets and rainbow carrots tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing and topped with parsley

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Mini sweet potato pies!

Philly Cheese Steak Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Thin sliced steak, peppers and onions in a rich and cheesy soup broth.

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00

Gluten Free and Veg

Starters and Soups

Cheesy Corn Fritters with Hot Honey

Cheesy Corn Fritters with Hot Honey

$7.00

Three sweet corn and sharp cheddar fritters golden fried and drizzled with spicy honey

Gluten Free Pizza Sticks

Gluten Free Pizza Sticks

$13.00

Our gluten free version of our delicious pizza sticks! With or with out pepperoni!

House Pizza Sticks!

House Pizza Sticks!

$12.00

These pizza sticks are super light and airy on our focaccia dough, fresh mozzarella, our house pizza sauce and tons of pepperoni...we do cheese on the bottom too! Dip it with our house ranch or if you like it spicy ask for our new Hatch Ranch! Can come without Pepperoni too...

Wings!

Wings!

$13.00

Eight extra crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Classic Buffalo, our own Grafton Gold BBQ sauce, or BBQ/Hot (a blend of our BBQ sauce and our house hot sauce). Served with house Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

XL Pretzel!

XL Pretzel!

$7.00

An XL pretzel made with spent grains . Pair with whole grain mustard. Made locally at the Bread Shed!

Salads

Dino Kale Salad

Dino Kale Salad

$15.00

Crisp Dino Kale and Imported Parmesan Salad tossed in our own cherry pepper, Pistachio's, chickpeas, lemon and garlic and hot peperoncini vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar

Grilled Chicken Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar

$17.00

A large portion of our shaved Brussels Caesar topped with maple Dijon marinated grilled chicken, Parmesan and house croutons.

Burgers

All beef burgers are made from blend of brisket, short rib and chuck; veggie burger available when requested. Served with chips and pickles or add a side. Gluten Free buns available on request.
Green Chili Cheeseburger

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fire Roasted New Mexico Hatch Green Chilis and Melted Cheese

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Smoked Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese Drizzled with our Award Winning Grafton Gold BBQ Sauce & Topped with Crispy Fried Onions Straws

BYOBurger

BYOBurger

$13.00

You decide...we provide!

Night Manna

Night Manna

$15.00

Our Tribute To a North Jersey Classic. Sweet Grilled Onions on The Bottom, Cheese and Crunchy Dill Pickles on Top

Melts/Sandwiches/Plates

Gluten Free bread available on request.
Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

House corned beef braised in Mast Landings Stout and English lager and corned beef spices sitting in between our own Russian dressing, melted Swiss and Morse's Sauerkraut on grilled rye. Sláinte!

Buffalo Mac n Blue Cheese

Buffalo Mac n Blue Cheese

$14.00

Macaroni tossed in own Buffalo sauce and then baked in a blue cheese and Jack sauce topped with bread crumbs

Three Way Roast Beef Sandwich!

Three Way Roast Beef Sandwich!

$16.00

Thin sliced house cold roast beef, American cheese Mayo & grafton gold bbq sauce served a grilled caraway seed and salt roll (kummelweck roll).

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Our house burger, American cheese, beer braised onions and peppers with house Thousand Island Dressed on grilled rye

Fried Chicken Sandwich!

Fried Chicken Sandwich!

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich! Cool ranch cole slaw, tomatoes, pickles and our own Grafton Gold BBQ Ranch sauce on a soft potato bun.

Brat Burger

Brat Burger

$15.00

Our house-made bratwurst patty topped with beer braised peppers and onions, whole grain mustard on a pretzel bun

Jackfruit Reuben

Jackfruit Reuben

$16.00

Vegetarian jackfruit braised in Mast Landings stout and English lager and corned beef spices sitting in between our own Russian dressing, melted Swiss and Morse's Sauerkraut on grilled rye. So good...

Classic Turkey Club

Classic Turkey Club

$16.00

Roast turkey, local bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on bread grilled with fresh herb butter

Blackened Fish Tacos!

Blackened Fish Tacos!

$16.00

Well seasoned grilled haddock, pickled cabbage, hatch chili crema, on a soft corn tortilla. These have a nice heat so you’ll want a cold beer with them. 3 tacos per order.

Southern Porchetta Sandwich

Southern Porchetta Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roast pork belly, thin sliced, topped with braised collard greens and our version of Mississippi comeback sauce.

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00+

Hand cut Maine potatoes, twice fried to crispy perfection

Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar Salad

Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar Salad

$5.00

Traditional Caesar salad with a twist! Fresh shredded Brussel sprouts, homemade Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese & croutons

Cool Ranch Cole Slaw

Cool Ranch Cole Slaw

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$4.00

Blueberries and Blackberries

Vegetable Of The Day

$4.00
Beet and Rainbow Carrot Salad

Beet and Rainbow Carrot Salad

$4.00

Sliced red beets and rainbow carrots tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing and topped with parsley

Kids

Kids Bento Box

Kids Bento Box

$15.00

Kids choice of protein, side, drink and dessert

Desserts and Sweets

XL Chocolate Chip Cookie

XL Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Extra large chocolate chip cookies loaded full of chocolate chips! Contains gluten

Betty Reez Whoopi Pie

Betty Reez Whoopi Pie

$2.50

Ice Cream

$6.00
GF Brown Butter Nutella Cookie

GF Brown Butter Nutella Cookie

$5.00

XL Brown butter Nutella stuffed cookie

"Fall Inspired" Butter Almond Cupcake! (GF)

"Fall Inspired" Butter Almond Cupcake! (GF)

$4.00

Butter almond cupcakes with Swiss meringue buttercream frosting.

Warm Mini Apple Pies

Warm Mini Apple Pies

$6.00

Handmade mini apple pies. A taste of the fall season. The light and delicious pie crust is also gluten free! You wouldn’t k ow if we didn’t tell you! Add a scoop of ice cream to take it to the next level…

Beverages

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$4.00

Natural spring water bottled in Tuscany-Italy. 500 ml

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Grapefruit Spindrift

Grapefruit Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Unsweetened grapefruit sparkling water

Green Bee Blueberry Dream

Green Bee Blueberry Dream

$4.00

Wild Blueberry Juice, Honey and Fresh Ginger

IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Polar Seltzer

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50

Sprite Refresco

$3.00

Rasberry Spindrift

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Half/Half Lemon Tea Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Glass Bottle 12 oz

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Merchandise

Hawksauce

Hawksauce

$10.00

Our in house made hot sauce made with cherry red peppers comes in a 120z glass bottle

Nighthawk Kitchen Hat

Nighthawk Kitchen Hat

$10.00
Santa Fe Olé Hatch Green Chile

Santa Fe Olé Hatch Green Chile

$10.00

Hatch Green Chiles capturing the flavors of New Mexico

NightHawk's Kitchen T-Shirt

$15.00+
Scary Gary Halloween T-shirt

Scary Gary Halloween T-shirt

$25.00+

Shirt designed by John Biz Scary Gary takes on Halloween

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up original and approachable menus of American and international comfort foods using fresh local ingredients.

Website

Location

200 Lower Main Street, Freeport, ME 04032

Directions

Gallery
Nighthawk's Kitchen image
Nighthawk's Kitchen image
Nighthawk's Kitchen image
Nighthawk's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
orange star4.6 • 35
367 Main Street Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurantnext
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
orange star4.8 • 1,975
166 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
orange star4.7 • 758
443 Fore Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Shays Grill Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 Monument Square ME, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Deck House Tavern - at Seacoast Adventure
orange star4.0 • 442
930 Roosevelt Trl Windham, ME 04062
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,733
49 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Freeport

Petrillo's
orange star4.1 • 836
15 Depot St Freeport, ME 04032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Freeport
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston