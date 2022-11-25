Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nightmare Café 1307 S. Commerce St

No reviews yet

1307 S. Commerce St

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Spreads / Appetizers

Killer Corn from Outer Space

$13.00

Corn Ribs, Bacon, Garlic Mayo, Cotija, Cilantro

Deepstar Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Peach Salsa, Baby Gem, Pickled Red Onion

Three from Hell

$12.00

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs, Pepper Marmalade, Avocado & Dill Egg Yolk

Voodoo Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken Tenders, Choice of Sauce, Fries

The Alabama Massacre

$16.00

Corn Nachos, Braised Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Pepper Marmalade, Mac Sauce, Black Olives, Green Onion

Crowley's Wing Basket

$14.00+

Wings & Fries

The Ghoulies

$13.00

Southern Chicken Egg Rolls, Sauteed Greens, White Barbecue

Avotopsy

$12.00

Avocado Mousse, Sourdough, Bacon, Roasted Tomato, Feta, Sunny Egg, Sprouts

The Midday Meat Train

$13.00

12-Hour Braised Pork, Brioche, Brown Sugar Coleslaw, Pickles, White Barbecue

Feasts / Entrees

Dead Heat

$18.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Cajun Remoulade, Brown Sugar Coleslaw, Pickels, Pepperjack, Nightmare Sauce

The Swamp Things

$23.00

Lump Crab Cakes, Caramelzied Peach Salsa, Nightmare Sauce, Arugula, Avocado

The Blaire Waffle Project

$22.00

Midnight Waffle, Fried Chicken, Whipped Crème Cheese, Red Hot Honey, Strawberries

Sorority Po - Boy

$17.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Cajun Remoulade, Baby Gem, Grilled Tomato, Pepper Marmalade, Brioche Roll

The Fungus

$16.00

Fried Portabella Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic Pesto, Vegan Mayo, Arugula, Sourdough

Sea Beast

$16.00

Fried Catfish Tacos, Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, Nightmare Sauce, Avocado, Lime, Wheat Tortilla

Kujo

$15.00

All Beef Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Grilled Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Brown Sugar Coleslaw, White Barbecue, Brioche Roll

The Chicken in the Woods

$15.00

Braised Chicken Salad, Baby Gem, Red Onion, Avocado, Sprouts, Wheat Bun

Poultrygeist

$28.00

Half Fried Chicken, Red Smashed Potatoes, Sauteed Greens, Gruyere Mac & Cheese

The Bramford

$17.00

The Polanski

$17.00

The Farrow

$17.00

Trimmings / Sides

Chainsaw Chili

$12.00

Seasonal Chili

Pyschokra

$8.00

Fried Okra

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Gruyere Mac & Cheese

Crispy Sprouts

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Feta

Fries

$7.00

Garlic & Herb Fries

Onion Rings

$8.00

Jumbo Onion Rings

Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Red Smashed Potatoes

Sauteed Greens

$9.00

Sauteed Collard Greens

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Greens / Salads

Portrait of a Salad Killer

$10.00

Baby Gem, Asiago, Herb Crouton, Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Charred Lemon

The Monster Salad

$12.00

Fresh Greens, Smoked Blue Cheese, Pickled Onion, Chandied Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Herb Crouton, White Balsamic

Side Salad

$6.00

Goodies / Desserts

We All Scream

$13.00

Vanilla, Chocolate & Strawberry Ice Cream, Caramelized Bananan, Stawberries, Mocha Ganache, Salted Whipped Crème, Luxardo Cherry

Don't Panic!

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Lava Skull Cake, Chocoalte & Cherry Ganache, Whipped Crème, Stawberry Coulis

A Snack for Kong

$10.00

Locally Made Banana Pudding, Salted Caramel Whippe Crème, Boubon & Brown Sugar Bananas

Cobbler

$11.00

Finger Food / Sides

Eggs

$5.00

2 Eggs any style

Hash Browns

$6.00

Crispy Hash Brown Potatoes

Bacon

$4.00

3 Pieces of Bacon

Sausage Patties

$6.00

House Made Sausage Patties

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

3 Pieces of Turkey Bacon

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

Waffles

$5.00

Choice of Regular or Midnight

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Biscuits & Choice of Chicken or Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Honey

$7.00

Biscuits & Whipped Honey Butter

UPCHARGE - Sauces

Side Sauces

Kids Dinner

Gremlings

$8.00

Three Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, Fries, Fresh Fruit

Frankenweenie

$9.00

All Beef Hot Dog, Fries, Fresh Fruit

A Boxtroll Favorite

$8.00

House-made mac & cheese, fries, fresh fruit

The Little Shop of Burgers

$9.00

The Spooky Vegan

$9.00

Kids Beverage

Shirley's Haunted Temple

$4.50

Sam's Cider

$8.00

Coffee

De-Caf

$3.50

Regular

$3.50

Coke Products

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic

Shirley's Haunted Temple

$4.50

Sam's Cider

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Tea

Sweet

$3.50

Unsweet

$3.50

Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

$5.00

Fiji

$4.00

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$5.00

Juice/Milk

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Bottomless Mimosa

Bottom Mimosa

$28.00

Espresso

Regular

$4.00

Double

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a horror themed restaurant with a full bar located in the Arts District of Las Vegas.

Location

1307 S. Commerce St, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

