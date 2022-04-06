Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nightshade Noodle Bar

260 Reviews

$

73 Exchange Street

Lynn, MA 01901

Order Again

wines by the bottle

nv alsina & sarda organic brut cava

nv alsina & sarda organic brut cava

$28.00

brut reserve, penedes, spain 40% macabeu, 40% xarel-lo, 20% parellada lively bubbles, white and citrus fruit aromas, sweet bread and fresh yeast, fresh and balanced.

lapeyre jurançon sec gros manseng

lapeyre jurançon sec gros manseng

$34.00

2019, marzipan, white flower, necatarine. woman in a red dress

land of saints pinot noir

land of saints pinot noir

$45.00

2020 land of saints, central coast, ca cherry, clove, crushed roses, sweet spice. an instant classic

beer + cider

greater good, 'pulp daddy' NEIPA

$14.00

a juicy imperial new england ipa, 8.0% abv, dominant citrusy and tropical notes with minimal bitter notes, smooth mouthfeel and a subtle hazy yellow-orange color.

saigon export

$6.00

vietnamese lager, 4.9 % abv, 12oz. light body with notes of corn husk, rice, apple and grass. easy drinking.

high life

$6.00

the champagne of beers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 12oz bottle

notch salem lager

$10.00

16oz can- munich helles, Salem ma bread, grape, honey, full bodied maltiness, 4.5%

"Magic Hour" Artifact Cider

$10.00

16oz can- a juicy and tart cider from Florence, ma

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From Chef Rachel Miller, Nightshade brings Vietnamese and French inspired cuisine, chic jungle vibes and tropical, unique cocktails to the heart of downtown Lynn, MA. Currently operating as Nightshade Clam Shack, with takeout window and patio seating for the duration of the summer, the team is preparing to reopen for indoor dining at a later date.

Website

Location

73 Exchange Street, Lynn, MA 01901

Directions

