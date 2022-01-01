Restaurant header imageView gallery

Night Shade Lounge 536 W Church St

review star

No reviews yet

536 W Church St

orlando, FL 32805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

VIP Hookah
Premium Hookah
Hendricks DBL

Bottles

BTL Hennessy (750 ml)

$200.00

BTL Jack Daniels (750 ml)

$120.00

BTL Jack Daniels Honey (750 ml)

$120.00

BTL Jameson (750 ml)

$120.00

BTL Johnny walker Black Label (750 ml)

$120.00

BTL Jose Quevo (750 ml)

$100.00

BTL Crown Apple (750 ml)

$150.00

BTL Makers Mark (750 ml)

$130.00

BTL Patron (750 ml)

$200.00

BTL Remy (750 ml)

$180.00

BTL Remy Martin 1738 (750 ml)

$250.00

BTL Titos (750 ml)

$120.00

BTL Tanquerey (750 ml)

$175.00

BTL Don Julio (750 ml)

$200.00

BTL Crown Peach (750 ml)

$150.00

BTL Crown Royal (750 ml)

$150.00

BTL Hendricks (750 ml)

$175.00

BTL Grey Goose (750 ml)

$180.00

BTL Captain Morgan 750ml

$80.00

BTL Casa Azul Reposado 750ml

$400.00

BTL Casa Migos 750ml

$225.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Ciroc 750ml

$140.00

BTL Grand Marnier 750ml

$160.00

BTL Dusse 750ml

$250.00

BTL Appleton (750 ml)

$225.00

BTL Avian 44 750ml

$400.00

BTL Barcadi Brown (750 ml)

$80.00

BTL Barcadi White (750 ml)

$80.00

BTL Bombay (750 ml)

$100.00

BTL Tres Gen Blanco 750ml

$180.00

BTL Tres Gen Repo 750ml

$200.00

BTL Don 1942 (750 ml)

$500.00

Gran Coramino (750 ml)

$150.00

BTL Woodford Reserve (750 ml)

$160.00

BTL 1800 Coconut (750 ml)

$150.00

BTL Cincoro (750 ml)

$400.00

BTL Hennessy (1L)

$240.00

BTL Jack Daniels (1L)

$160.00

BTL Jack Daniels Honey (1L)

$160.00

BTL Jameson (1L)

$160.00

BTL Jose Quevo (1L)

$140.00

BTL Crown Apple (1L)

$200.00

BTL Makers Mark (1L)

$180.00

BTL Remy (1L)

$250.00

BTL Remy Martin 1738 (1L)

$300.00

BTL Titos (1L)

$180.00

BTL Crown Peach (1L)

$200.00

BTL Crown Royal (1L)

$200.00

BTL Captain Morgan 1L

$120.00

BTL P1 Vodka 1L

$140.00

BTL Jim Beam 1L

$160.00

BTL Corazon Tequila 1L

$160.00

BTL Casamigo 1L

$300.00

BTL Bacardi 1L

$120.00

BTL Upgrade IL

$40.00

BTL Grand Marnier (1L)

$200.00

BTL Upgrade 1IL

$100.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$12.50

Remy Martin

$11.50

Remy XO

$32.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Dusse

$15.00

Remy Martin 1738

$13.50

Hennessey VSOP

$20.00

Hennessey Black

$13.00

Hennessey xo

$52.00

Hennessey DBL

$19.50

Remy Martin DBL

$18.00

Remy XO DBL

$52.00

Courvoisier DBL

$13.00

Dusse DBL

$22.00

Remy Martin 1738 DBL

$20.50

Hennessey VSOP DBL

$32.00

Hennessey Black DBL

$20.00

Hennessey xo DBL

$75.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanquerey

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.00

Bombay DBL

$13.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Tanquerey DBL

$10.00

Liqueurs

Dissorono

$9.00

Villon

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bailey's Isrish Cream

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Armoretto sour

$4.00

Midori

$4.00

Hqnotiq

$9.00

Dissorono DBL

$13.00

Villon DBL

$13.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.00

Bailey's Isrish Cream DBL

$10.50

Kahlua DBL

$10.50

Hqnotiq

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Barcadi White

$6.00

Barcadi Gold

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Cruzan

$6.00

Appleton

$9.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Wray & Nephew

$8.00

RumChata

$7.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.00

Barcadi White DBL

$9.00

Barcadi Gold DBL

$9.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$9.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Cruzan DBL

$9.00

Appleton DBL

$13.00

Mount Gay DBL

$19.00

Wray & Nephew DBL

$12.00

RumChata DBL

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$40.00

Woodford

$11.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$55.00

Woodville Rye

$15.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$6.00

Jim beam

$8.00

Bullet Rye Green

$9.00

Bullet Rye Red

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Macallan 15

$28.00

Well Scotch DBL

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$10.00

Johnnie Walker BLUE DBL

$60.00

Woodford DBL

$18.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$22.00

Macallan 18 DBL

$75.00

Woodville Rye DBL

$22.00

Kentucky Gentleman DBL

$8.00

Jim beam DBL

$12.00

Bullet Rye Green DBL

$13.00

Bullet Rye Red DBL

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$20.00

Macallan 15 DBL

$40.00

Specialty Drinks

Church Street Mule

$13.00

Night Shade Margarita

$15.00

Ciroc Potion

$15.00

Coquito

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Denali

$14.00

Downtown

$15.00

Georgia Peach

$12.00

Gin Sin

$10.00

Green Tea Drink

$12.00

Green tea shot

$6.00

Hennerita

$17.00

Irish Gold

$13.00

Jamaican Rum Punch

$14.00

Liquid marijuana

$13.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Moon Martini

$11.00

Ms. Sherry Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Night Shade Slushy with NS CUP

$13.00

NS Cup Refill

$9.00

Small Night Shade Slushy

$7.00

Fantasy Island

$13.00

Mojito

$15.00

Purple Goddess

$14.00

Moon Martini

$11.00

Sex On the beach

$12.00

Sippin' on Gin And Fruit

$15.00

Speciality Punch

$8.00

Unlimited Mamosas

$20.00

Unlimited Mimosas Special

$15.00

Virgin drinks

$6.00

Fantasy Island Thickum Thursday

$8.00

Mimosa Tower

$50.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Honey Hush

$13.00

Tito’s Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$13.00

Tito Merry Mule

$13.00

Tito Summer Haze

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Incredible Hulk

$17.00

Spiked lemonade

$15.00

Paloma

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Juilo

$12.50

Casa Migos

$12.00

Casa Migos Respsado

$14.00

Claus Azul Reposado

$35.00

Patron

$10.50

Jose Quevo

$9.00

Avion 44

$24.00

Cincoro

$18.50

Rey Sol

$40.00

Padre silver

$14.00

Don Juilo 1942

$50.00

Gran Coramino Repo

$10.00

Tres Gen Repo

$10.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$10.00

Padre repo

$18.00

Padre anejo

$22.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Casa Dragones

$85.00

Gran coramino anejo

$12.00

1800 cristalino

$17.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.00

Don Juilo DBL

$19.50

Casa Migos DBL

$17.00

Casa Migos Respsado DBL

$19.00

Claus Azul Reposado DBL

$40.00

Patron DBL

$17.50

Jose Quervo DBL

$13.00

Avion 44 DBL

$36.00

Cincoro DBL

$30.00

Rey Sol DBL

$60.00

Padre DBL

$18.00

Don Juilo 1942 DBL

$70.00

Grand Coramino DBL

$17.00

Tres Gen Repo DBL

$19.00

Tres Gen Blanco DBL

$17.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$14.00

Gran coramino anejo DBL

$19.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ciroc Regular

$8.50

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.50

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$8.50

Ciroc Redberry

$8.50

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.50

Ciroc Apple

$8.50

Ciroc Whitegrape

$8.50

Ciroc Coconut

$8.50

Ciroc Peach

$8.50

Well Vodka (Double)

$7.00

Absolut (Double)

$10.00

Belvedere NEEDS PRICE (Double)

Chopin NEEDS PRICE (Double)

Ciroc Regular (Double)

$12.00

Titos (Double)

$10.00

Grey Goose (Double)

$12.50

Grey Goose Citron NEEDS PRICE (Double)

Jeremiah Weed NEEDS PRICE (Double)

Ketel One (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Mango (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Redberry (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Apple (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Whitegrape (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut (Double)

$12.00

Ciroc Peach (Double)

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fire Ball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50

Duke and Dame

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

WoodInville Rye

$11.00

Hibiki Suntory

$24.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.00

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

Crown Apple DBL

$13.00

Crown Peach DBL

$13.00

Crown Royal DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Fire Ball DBL

$7.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$12.50

Duke and Dame DBL

$13.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$13.00

Hibiki Suntory

$36.00

Wine

Merlot (Glass)

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$8.00

Roscato (Glass)

$8.00

Syrah (Glass)

$8.00

Merlot (Bottle)

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$32.00

Roscato (Bottle)

$32.00

Syrah (Bottle)

$32.00

Black girl magic Red (Bottle)

$60.00

Moscato (Glass)

$8.00

Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$8.00

Pinot Noir (Glass)

$8.00

Prosecco (Glass)

$15.00

Imperial (Glass)

$8.00

Zinfandel (Glass)

$8.00

Riesling (Glass)

$8.00

Roscato BIanco Dolce (Glass)

$8.00

Sauv Blanc (Glass)

$8.00

Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Moscato (Bottle)

$32.00

Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$32.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$15.00

Prosecco (Bottle)

$50.00

Imperial (Bottle)

$32.00

Zinfandel (Bottle)

$32.00

Riesling (Bottle)

$32.00

Roscato BIanco Dolce (Bottle)

$32.00

Sauv Blanc (Bottle)

$32.00

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$32.00

Freixenet Prosecco (Bottle)

$75.00

Rose (Glass)

$18.00

Stella Rose (Glass)

$18.00

Rose (Bottle)

$60.00

Stella Rose (Bottle)

$60.00

Black girl magic rose (Bottle)

$45.00

Moet & Channon (Bottle)

$225.00

Bel Aire (Bottle)

$120.00

Moët rose

$300.00

Ace of spades

$1,000.00

Sections

Mini VIP Bar side (Day Drinking)

$30.00

Comedy Show Small Section

$25.00

Comedy Show Large Section

$50.00

Comedy Front Table

$20.00

Stage Large VIP

$150.00

Mini VIP Bar Side

$50.00

Stage Side Table

$50.00

Stage VIP up to 8

$90.00

Bar VIP up to 12

$125.00

Bar Side VIP SE

$80.00

Bar VIP up to 12 SE

$250.00

Night Shade Shots ****

Ms Sherry *

$6.00

O-Town Apple

$8.00

Night Cap

$8.00

The (Shady)

$10.00

Hard Setlzers

Nutrl vodka seltzer

$5.00

White claw

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Blue Wave

$6.75

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Ultra

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Miller light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Yuengling

$6.00

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Import Bucket

$30.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Yuengling

$7.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Coke Diet

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Big Red Bull

$6.00

Perier

$4.50

Na Heineken

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Fiji

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$10.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Aqua Pana

$5.00

Cup water

$1.00

Hookah

Bar Hookah

$20.00

Upgraded Bar Hookah

$25.00

Premium Hookah

$35.00

VIP Hookah

$50.00

Platium Hookah

$70.00

Hookah Upgrade

$20.00

Hookah Refills

Kali Drizzle (Blueberry Mint)

$5.00

Hydroponics (Peach)

$5.00

Tropical Storm (Mango)

$5.00

Jamaican Mint

$5.00

Blue Viper (Blueberry)

$5.00

Red Venom (Cherry)

$5.00

Hydroponics (Peach)

$5.00

White Yummi (Gummy Bear)

$5.00

BDC (Birthday Cake)

$5.00

Jolly Molly (Candy Watermelon)

$5.00

Molly Mint (Watermelon Mint)

$5.00

King Louie G (Guava)

$5.00

Melon Dew (Melon)

$5.00

Summer Ray (Sweet Orange)

$5.00

Green Ice (Spearmint)

$5.00

Aurora (Pineapple)

$5.00

Lemon Mint

$5.00

Hurricane (Mixed Fruit)

$5.00

Maui (Coconut Pineapple)

$5.00

Apple bottom

$5.00

Prizm (Rainbow Candy)

$5.00

Electric X (Wild Berry)

$5.00

Dr 23

$5.00

Hydro Java (Coffee

$5.00

Flower Power (Sweet Rose)

$5.00

Qing Rubus (Blue Raspberry)

$5.00

After Dark (Peppermint)

$5.00

Hydo Purple (Grape)

$5.00

Purple Breeze (Grape Mint)

$5.00

D8 Blueberry Mint

$12.00

D8 Blueberry

$12.00

D8 Mango

$12.00

D8 Going Grape

$12.00

D8 Pink Lemonade

$12.00

D8 Fizzy Bubble

$12.00

D8 Double Apple

$12.00

Ultra Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Ultra Mint

$10.00

Ultra Mango

$10.00

Ultra Blueberry Mint

$10.00

Ultra Double Apple

$10.00

Ultra Fizzy Grape

$10.00

Ultra Fizzy bubble

$10.00

Ice bowl

$5.00

Extra Tip

$0.50

Extra Hose

$3.00

Island Dreams

$5.00

Bohemian Chic

$5.00

Florida Sun

$5.00

Melon Sunset

$5.00

Vibe Air Assorted. Flavors

Icy Grape

$25.00

White Gummy

$25.00

Blue Berry Lemonade

$25.00

Watermelon Bubble Gum

$25.00

Aloe Mango

$25.00

Peach Raspberry

$25.00

Dragonfruit Refesher

$25.00

Mint Green

$25.00

Frosted Energy

$25.00

HoneyDew Boba Tea

$25.00

Shot-O-Clock

Shot-O-Clock Wells

$5.00

Shot-O-Clock Calls

$7.00

Shot-O-Clock Top Shelf

$9.00

3 dollar wells

$3.00

Thickum

Lollipop Shot

$5.00

Cotton Candy Slushie

$7.00

Thickum Potion

$15.00

Wild Wild West

Rodeo Orange

$25.00

Buffalo Blue

$25.00

Flavored

Chocolate

$5.00

White Rum

$5.00

Maduro

Short Pig Tail

$15.00

Torpedo

$20.00

Habana

Habana large

$20.00

Drink Ticket

Drink Ticket

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Night Belongs To You!

Website

Location

536 W Church St, orlando, FL 32805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vera Asian - Creative Village
orange starNo Reviews
422 North Terry Ave Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
534 W Church St Orlando, FL 32805
View restaurantnext
Tacos My Guey DT - TMG Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
131 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
CFS - Downtown Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
54 West Church Street 150S Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
The Robinson - 63 East Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
63 East Pine Street Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
13 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston