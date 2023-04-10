Restaurant header imageView gallery

NiHao Chinese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2322 Boston Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Braised Pork Belly Bun（1）
Pork Soup Dumplings
Dry Fried Green Bean V. G/F


Dim Sum

Crystal Shrimp Dumpling G/F

$9.00

Savory, steamed, clear wheat starch dumpling wrap, filled with shrimps, ginger and scallion.

Sour Cabbage Pork Chili Wonton

Sour Cabbage Pork Chili Wonton

$9.00

Soy, savory wheat flour wonton wrap, filled with ground pork and sour cabbage, garnished with lettuce, and spicy garlic chili oil.

Steamed Pork Dumpling

$11.00

Steamed, wheat flour dumpling wrap, filled with cooking wine marinated savory ground pork, ginger/scallion, served with garlic red chili oil.

Pan Fried Pork Gyoza

Pan Fried Pork Gyoza

$11.00

Pan fried, wheat flour dumpling wrap, filled with cooking wine marinated savory ground pork, ginger/scallion, served with garlic red chili oil.

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings V.

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings V.

$9.00Out of stock

Steamed, savory, wheat flour dumpling wrap, filled with napa cabbage, mushroom, and scallion, served with red chili oil.

Pan Fried Vegetable Gyoza V.

Pan Fried Vegetable Gyoza V.

$9.00

Pan fried, savory wheat flour dumpling wrap, filled with napa cabbage, mushroom and scallion, served with red chili oil.

Shanghai Vegetable Spring Roll V.

$7.00

Crispy, fried spring roll, wrapped with mixed vegetables, served with sweet sour sauce; a hint spicy.

Szechuan Cold Noodles V.

Szechuan Cold Noodles V.

$7.00

Soft and chewy flour noodles, with cucumbers, carrots, and scallions Tossed with savory garlic sauce; a mix of spicy and sour.

Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings

$12.00

Savory, thin wheat flour wrap, filled with juicy crabmeat, pork, ginger, scallion, and Tobiko; served with ginger vinaigrette..

Pork Soup Dumplings

$11.00

Savory, thin wheat flour wrap, filled with juicy, and tender, cooking wine marinated ground pork, ginger, scallion. Served with a ginger vinaigrette.

Braised Pork Belly Bun（1）

$5.00

One steamed flour bun, holds a piece of braised sweet, savory, tender pork belly, topped with cucumbers and green onions.

Chicken Soup Dumpling

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan Cold Dish

Dry tofu skin rolls has been marinated in Chef's special sauce for over 24 hours, then tossed with cilantro, soy sauce and sesame chili oil.
Tofu Skin Salad

Tofu Skin Salad

$10.00

Dry tofu skin rolls have marinated in Chef's special sauce for over 24 hours, then tossed with cilantro, soy sauce and sesame oil.

Soup

Chef's family style tender pork rib soup stewed with lotus roots, garnished with scallion.
Hot & Sour Soup with Duck meat

Hot & Sour Soup with Duck meat

$6.00

Peking duck meat soup, with diced tofu, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots and cilantro. Mild savory, spicy and sour taste.

Vegetable & Tofu Egg Drop Soup

$4.00

Mild, clear, and savory vegan broth with diced tofu, shiitake mushroom and diced broccoli.

Amish Mushroom Soup

$4.00

Creamy savory vegetarian soup with Amish mushroom, onion and dairy.

Peter's Stone Pot Pork Rib Soup (for 4)

$20.00

Chef’s Family style tender pork rib soup stewed with Lotus Roots, garnished with scallion.

Peter's Small Plates

Dry Fried Cauliflower

Dry Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Wok fried cauliflower chunks with green onion and Chili powder. Crispy and spicy.

Bamboo Fish Fillet

Bamboo Fish Fillet

$13.00

Spicy & numbing flash fried breaded flounder fish filets with cumin and chili powder.

Osmanthus Honey Pork Ribs

Osmanthus Honey Pork Ribs

$13.00

Sweet and sour sauce braised tender pork ribs with dry Osmanthus/Ginger/Scallion.

Dry Fried Green Bean V. G/F

Dry Fried Green Bean V. G/F

$11.00

Wok fried savory green beans with diced garlic and pickled cabbage.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Soy flavor diced chicken breast, with onion and scallion. Serve with 6 pieces lettuce.

Jianghu Pepper Numbing Chicken

$13.00

Chef Peter's famous dish in most of his restaurants. Dry fried tender chicken chunks tossed with cilantro, dry red chili, hot chili oil and numbing peppercorn oil. A hint of sweet.

Salt & Pepper Crispy Calamari G/F

$13.00

Calamari rings soaked in a batter of corn starch, salt, then deep fried crispy. Tossed with peppercorn powder and Korean chili powder. Served with Thai sweet chili dipping dressing.

Cumin Mini Potatoes V. G/F

$12.00

Chef's Recommendation

Most famous Peking Palace traditional dish. Stuffed duck slow cooked for hours, then grilled for a crispy exterior skin & juicy tender meat. Soy savory taste. Served with house made thin wrap, shredded scallion/cucumber and sweet soy dipping paste.

To Go Half Peking Duck

$40.00

To Go Whole Peking Duck

$78.00

10 Extra Pan Cake

$3.00

Fish & Seafood

Lemon Crispy Jumbo Shrimp (6)

Lemon Crispy Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$22.00

6 pieces of Crispy Jumbo shrimp tossed with creamy dairy lemon sauce, taste sweet tart refreshing.

Prince Shrimp Ball w. Asparagus

Prince Shrimp Ball w. Asparagus

$26.00

8 pieces of fresh jumbo shrimp stir fried with Asparagus, scallion and brown sauce. Assorted flavor profile with sweet, spicy, savory and sour.

Sizzling Black Pepper Scallop

$26.00

Stir fried scallops with onion/asparagus and black pepper sauce, served on sizzling Hot iron plate.

Sweet Sour Crispy Branzino G/F

$38.00

Whole Bronzino fried crispy exterior, and tender interior fish meat. Covered with sweet sour vinaigrette and shredded scallion/red pepper.

Green Peppercorn Flounder G/F

$24.00

Pepper numbing tender fish filet, braised with sliced potato and lotus roots, served on the top of mung bean noodle.

Hot Chili Oil Flounder Fillet G/F

$24.00

Meats

Flaming Grilled Cumin Lamb Chop（3）

$34.00

Inspiration of this dish comes from Tibet tradition, 3 pieces of simply grilled lamb chops, tossed with cumin powder, mild hot-numbing flavor, flamed by Chinese Spirit liquor, served with potato, diced onion and bell peppers.

Spicy Marble Steak Cube

Spicy Marble Steak Cube

$28.00

Diced marble steak cube, dry fried with king oyster mushroom and garlic sprouts.

Triple Mushroom Chicken Tender

Triple Mushroom Chicken Tender

$20.00

Sliced chicken breast marinated with oyster sauce and soy sauce, stir fried with white mushroom/oyster mushroom/shiitake mushroom and scallion.

Stir Fried Beef Tenderloin

Stir Fried Beef Tenderloin

$28.00

Mongolian style beef tenderloin slices, stir fried with onion and scallion, savory oyster sauce.

Kong Pao Chicken

Kong Pao Chicken

$18.00

One of the most famous Chinese dish, diced chicken white meat, stir fried with onion, scallion and peanuts, sweet and spicy lychee flavor Kong Pao sauce.

Shredded Pork & Garlic Sauce

Shredded Pork & Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Shredded pork stir fried with woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots and scallion, traditional Szechuan garlic/ginger/scallion sauce combined flavor with sweet/sour/savory/spicy.

Grandma Braised Pork Belly

Grandma Braised Pork Belly

$20.00

Home style braised pork belly slow cooked with sweet savory soy sauce, garnished with fresh shiitake and bok choy.

Hot Chili Oil Braised Beef Stripe

$28.00

Hot-numbing braised tender beef stripe with garlic sprouts and napa cabbage.

Chongqing Dry Fried Red Pepper Chicken

Chongqing Dry Fried Red Pepper Chicken

$20.00

Dry fried diced chicken with plenty of red chili pepper and scallion, crispy and fragrant, spicy and numbing.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$20.00

Flash fried tender chicken breast slice, tossed with sweet sour pineapple sauce.

Vegan Dish

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$16.00

It consists of tofu set in a spicy sauce, typically a thin, oily and bright red suspension, based on Douban (fermented broad bean and chili paste)

Braised Brussel Sprout & Tofu

$18.00

Savory soy sauce braised firm tofu with Brussel sprouts, golden garlic and jalapeno.

Eggplant & Garlic Sauce

Eggplant & Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Flash fried Chinese eggplant chunk, garnished with Garlic/Ginger/Scallion sauce, taste spicy/sweet/sour.

Triple Mushroom Tofu Pot

Triple Mushroom Tofu Pot

$16.00

Firm tofu braised with Oyster mushroom/White mushroom/Shiitake mushroom, and savory brown oyster sauce.

Napa Cabbage & Tofu Skin

Napa Cabbage & Tofu Skin

$16.00

Stir fried fresh tofu skin sheet, with napa cabbage and mild white sauce.

Rice & Noodles

Sour Cabbage & Scallop Fried Rice干贝炒饭

$28.00

Stir fried white rice with small size scallops, egg, sour cabbage and scallion. Light savory sauce.

Scallion Egg Fried Rice蛋炒饭

$10.00

Simply fried white rice with egg and scallion.

Vegetable LoMein

Vegetable LoMein

$16.00

Lomein noodle stir fried with broccoli, napa cabbage, mushroom, onion and bok choy. Brown soy sauce.

Combination LoMein

Combination LoMein

$18.00

Lomein noodles stir fried with chicken/beef/shrimp and scallion/onion. Brown soy sauce.

Steamed White Rice

$1.00

Combination Fried Rice 什锦炒饭

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Chinese Food cooked by the Famous Chef Peter Chang's team!

Website

Location

2322 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Boston Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
orange star4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Baltimore
orange star4.7 • 312
2400 Boston Street Suite #120 Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Mayuree Thai Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2318 Fleet St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Smaltimore
orange starNo Reviews
2522 Fait Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston