Nik n Willies

1485 Geiger Grade Road

Reno, NV 89521

Order Again

Salads

Garden Salad Individual

$5.95

a Bed of lettuce covered with mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and Mozzarella

Garden Salad Family

$10.95

a Bed of lettuce covered with mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and Mozzarella

Sky Salad Individual

$7.50

Everything from the garden and then some. A bed of lettuce topped with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, pepperoni and cheese.

Sky Salad Family

$12.25

Everything from the garden and then some. A bed of lettuce topped with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, pepperoni and cheese.

Greek Salad Individual

$7.50

A bed of lettuce and spinach with green olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, feta cheese, oregano and tomatoes!

Greek Salad Family

$12.25

A bed of lettuce and spinach with green olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, feta cheese, oregano and tomatoes!

Taco Salad Individual

$7.50

A bed of lettuce with taco seasoned lean beef, olives, onions, cheddar & provolone cheeses and tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Taco Salad Family

$12.50

A bed of lettuce with taco seasoned lean beef, olives, onions, cheddar & provolone cheeses and tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Antipasto Salad Individual

$7.50

A bed of lettuce with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, salami, smoked ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, provolone & cheddar cheeses

Antipasto Salad Family

$12.50

A bed of lettuce with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, salami, smoked ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, provolone & cheddar cheeses

Sides

2 oz Ranch Dressing

$0.60

2 oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.60

2 oz Italian Dressing

$0.60

2 oz Greek Vinaigrette

$0.60

2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.60

2 oz Honey

$0.60

4oz Dessert Icing

$2.00

8oz Red Pizza Sauce

$3.00

8oz White Pizza Sauce

$4.00

8oz BBQ Sauce

$3.00

8oz Pesto Sauce

$4.00

8oz Buffalo Sauce

2oz Pesto Sauce

$1.00

2oz Red Sauce

$0.60

Side Topping

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$16.00

Oven baked, not deep fried. Fully cooked and sauced medium (mild on request), ready for your oven or ours. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing

18 Wings

$22.50

Oven baked, not deep fried. Fully cooked and sauced medium (mild on request), ready for your oven or ours. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing

24 Wings

$29.00

Oven baked, not deep fried. Fully cooked and sauced medium (mild on request), ready for your oven or ours. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$8.99

1 meat / 1 Cheese

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Our signature sandwich will not leave you Hungry! Zesty meatballs marinated in red sauce, covered with a generous helping of melted mozzarella cheese.

Pig Out

$9.99

Roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, salami and cheese

Gobbler

$8.99

Turkey, cranberries, real cream cheese, red onions, sunflower kernels, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes.

Hot Pizza Sandwich

$8.99

Any one pizza topping served on a French roll with our home-made pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Hot Italian Dip

$9.99

Marinated sliced roast beef on a toasted French roll with a side of our homemade au-jus

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.99

Served hot on a French roll with our white sauce loaded with sliced roast beef, green peppers and onions. Topped off with melted cheddar and provolone cheese.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Lean Pastrami on rye. Served with melted swiss cheese, cold lettuce and pickle spear!

Veggie Sandwich

$8.99

All the veggies that will stay on the bread! mushrooms, olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts, plus sunflower kernels and your choice of cheese.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Calzones

BYO Calzone (Serves 1)

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak Calzone (Serves 1)

$13.50

BYO Calzone (Serves 2)

$17.50

Philly Cheese Steak Calzone (Serves 2)

$19.95

Chips

Chips

$0.99

X-Large 16"

Cheese Only X-Large 16"

$21.00

One Topping X-Large 16"

$24.00

Two Toppings X-Large 16"

$27.00

Three Toppings X-Large 16"

$28.50

Four Toppings X-Large 16"

$31.00

Lowe Down X-Large 16"

$26.49

Sliced smoked ham & juicy pineapples trimmed with mandarin oranges. WOW!

Jim's Creation X-Large 16"

$27.75

Our homemade cream cheese white sauce, fresh spinach, fresh garlic & real smoked bacon

Taco Pizza (The Burn) X-Large 16"

$29.50

Refried beans & salsa sauce, seasoned beef, black olives, red onions & tomatoes

Devil's Pizzapile X-Large 16"

$29.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives

BLTizza X-Large 16"

$29.50

Our unique cream cheese white sauce, real smoked bacon, sides of shredded lettuce & chunked tomatoes.

Comstock Load X-Large 16"

$29.50

Cream cheese white sauce, mushrooms, red onions & real smoked bacon

Texas BBQ X-Large 16"

$29.50

Tangy BBQ sauce with Italian sausage, chopped onions and smoked bacon

Sierra X-Large 16"

$29.50

Our white sauce with feta cheese, red onions, smoked bacon and tomatoes

Little Nell X-Large 16"

$31.00

Olive oil glaze topped with chicken marinated in a sweet bar-b-que sauce, red onions & fresh cilantro.

Philly Cheese Steak X-Large 16"

$31.00

Our famous cream cheese white sauce with lots of lean sliced roast beef, fresh green peppers, and onions with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone cheeses.

Garlic Chicken Dijon X-Large 16"

$31.00

Dijon sauce (or our white sauce on the EXTREME!), tender chunks of chicken, red onions, fresh garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes & parmesan cheese

Garlic Chicken Extreme X-Large 16"

$31.00

Big Nik-N-Wild Willie's (Combo) X-Large 16"

$31.95

Italian sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions & tomatoes (Anchovies upon request)

The Carnivore X-Large 16"

$31.95

Italian Sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and Smoked bacon

The Tahoe X-Large 16"

$31.00

Our famous white sauce, topped with chicken, smoked bacon, freshly chopped basil & garlic.

Washoe Zephyr (Margarita) X-Large 16"

$27.75

Olive oil glaze, freshly chopped garlic & basil with tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Popeye X-Large 16"

$27.75

Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach & chopped garlic.

Spinach-n-Feta X-Large 16"

$29.50

Our homemade pizza sauce loaded with fresh spinach, garlic, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and feta cheeses garnished with oregano.

Earthborn X-Large 16"

$31.00

Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts & tomatoes. Try it with freshly chopped garlic!

Mediterranean X-Large 16"

$31.00

Fresh spinach buried in 3 cheeses and topped with freshly chopped garlic, green olives, sliced pepperoncini, feta cheese and tomatoes. Garnished with oregano

Pam's Favorite X-Large 16"

$31.00

Our cream cheese white sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, fresh garlic & tomatoes

Large 14"

Cheese Only Large 14"

$19.00

One Topping Large 14"

$21.50

Two Toppings Large 14"

$23.75

Three Toppings Large 14"

$25.25

Four Toppings Large 14"

$26.75

Lowe Down Large 14"

$24.00

Sliced smoked ham & juicy pineapples trimmed with mandarin oranges. WOW!

Jim's Creation Large 14"

$24.00

Our homemade cream cheese white sauce, fresh spinach, fresh garlic & real smoked bacon

Taco Pizza (The Burn) Large 14"

$25.50

Refried beans & salsa sauce, seasoned beef, black olives, red onions & tomatoes

Devil's Pizzapile Large 14"

$25.50