Nik n Willies

Salads
Garden Salad Individual
a Bed of lettuce covered with mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and Mozzarella
Garden Salad Family
Sky Salad Individual
Everything from the garden and then some. A bed of lettuce topped with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, pepperoni and cheese.
Sky Salad Family
Greek Salad Individual
A bed of lettuce and spinach with green olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, feta cheese, oregano and tomatoes!
Greek Salad Family
Taco Salad Individual
A bed of lettuce with taco seasoned lean beef, olives, onions, cheddar & provolone cheeses and tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Taco Salad Family
Antipasto Salad Individual
A bed of lettuce with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, salami, smoked ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, provolone & cheddar cheeses
Antipasto Salad Family
Sides
2 oz Ranch Dressing
2 oz Blue Cheese Dressing
2 oz Italian Dressing
2 oz Greek Vinaigrette
2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
2 oz Honey
4oz Dessert Icing
8oz Red Pizza Sauce
8oz White Pizza Sauce
8oz BBQ Sauce
8oz Pesto Sauce
8oz Buffalo Sauce
2oz Pesto Sauce
2oz Red Sauce
Side Topping
Chicken Wings
6 Wings
12 Wings
Oven baked, not deep fried. Fully cooked and sauced medium (mild on request), ready for your oven or ours. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing
18 Wings
24 Wings
Sandwiches
Build Your Own
1 meat / 1 Cheese
Hot Meatball Sandwich
Our signature sandwich will not leave you Hungry! Zesty meatballs marinated in red sauce, covered with a generous helping of melted mozzarella cheese.
Pig Out
Roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, salami and cheese
Gobbler
Turkey, cranberries, real cream cheese, red onions, sunflower kernels, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes.
Hot Pizza Sandwich
Any one pizza topping served on a French roll with our home-made pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Hot Italian Dip
Marinated sliced roast beef on a toasted French roll with a side of our homemade au-jus
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Served hot on a French roll with our white sauce loaded with sliced roast beef, green peppers and onions. Topped off with melted cheddar and provolone cheese.
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Lean Pastrami on rye. Served with melted swiss cheese, cold lettuce and pickle spear!
Veggie Sandwich
All the veggies that will stay on the bread! mushrooms, olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts, plus sunflower kernels and your choice of cheese.
Garlic Bread
Calzones
Chips
X-Large 16"
Cheese Only X-Large 16"
One Topping X-Large 16"
Two Toppings X-Large 16"
Three Toppings X-Large 16"
Four Toppings X-Large 16"
Lowe Down X-Large 16"
Sliced smoked ham & juicy pineapples trimmed with mandarin oranges. WOW!
Jim's Creation X-Large 16"
Our homemade cream cheese white sauce, fresh spinach, fresh garlic & real smoked bacon
Taco Pizza (The Burn) X-Large 16"
Refried beans & salsa sauce, seasoned beef, black olives, red onions & tomatoes
Devil's Pizzapile X-Large 16"
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms & black olives
BLTizza X-Large 16"
Our unique cream cheese white sauce, real smoked bacon, sides of shredded lettuce & chunked tomatoes.
Comstock Load X-Large 16"
Cream cheese white sauce, mushrooms, red onions & real smoked bacon
Texas BBQ X-Large 16"
Tangy BBQ sauce with Italian sausage, chopped onions and smoked bacon
Sierra X-Large 16"
Our white sauce with feta cheese, red onions, smoked bacon and tomatoes
Little Nell X-Large 16"
Olive oil glaze topped with chicken marinated in a sweet bar-b-que sauce, red onions & fresh cilantro.
Philly Cheese Steak X-Large 16"
Our famous cream cheese white sauce with lots of lean sliced roast beef, fresh green peppers, and onions with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone cheeses.
Garlic Chicken Dijon X-Large 16"
Dijon sauce (or our white sauce on the EXTREME!), tender chunks of chicken, red onions, fresh garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes & parmesan cheese
Garlic Chicken Extreme X-Large 16"
Big Nik-N-Wild Willie's (Combo) X-Large 16"
Italian sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions & tomatoes (Anchovies upon request)
The Carnivore X-Large 16"
Italian Sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and Smoked bacon
The Tahoe X-Large 16"
Our famous white sauce, topped with chicken, smoked bacon, freshly chopped basil & garlic.
Washoe Zephyr (Margarita) X-Large 16"
Olive oil glaze, freshly chopped garlic & basil with tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Popeye X-Large 16"
Olive oil glaze, fresh spinach & chopped garlic.
Spinach-n-Feta X-Large 16"
Our homemade pizza sauce loaded with fresh spinach, garlic, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and feta cheeses garnished with oregano.
Earthborn X-Large 16"
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts & tomatoes. Try it with freshly chopped garlic!
Mediterranean X-Large 16"
Fresh spinach buried in 3 cheeses and topped with freshly chopped garlic, green olives, sliced pepperoncini, feta cheese and tomatoes. Garnished with oregano
Pam's Favorite X-Large 16"
Our cream cheese white sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, fresh garlic & tomatoes
Large 14"
Cheese Only Large 14"
One Topping Large 14"
Two Toppings Large 14"
Three Toppings Large 14"
Four Toppings Large 14"
Lowe Down Large 14"
Sliced smoked ham & juicy pineapples trimmed with mandarin oranges. WOW!
Jim's Creation Large 14"
Our homemade cream cheese white sauce, fresh spinach, fresh garlic & real smoked bacon
Taco Pizza (The Burn) Large 14"
Refried beans & salsa sauce, seasoned beef, black olives, red onions & tomatoes