Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

130 Reviews

$

6125 Callaghan Rd

San Antonio, TX 78228

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Guisada

Recomendations

Our Most Popular Option!

Carne Guisada

$2.69

Chilaquiles & Cheese

$1.85
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$6.25

Two eggs cooked to your liking, with ranchera sauce on top, served with a side of refried bean and potatoes. Comes with two tortillas

Porkchop Ala Mexicana

$10.99

Grilled porkchop with pico de gallo served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Tortas

$6.59

Traditional mexican sandwich served with your choice of meat. Comes with refried bean, guacamole, lettuce and tomato

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$11.69

Our homemade chips topped with your choice of meat, refried bean, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with a side sourcream and guacamole.

Mexican Plate

$9.69

Three cheese enchildas, topped with cheese and the option of a crispy taco or a bean and cheese chalupa. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Tito's Plate

Tito's Plate

$8.59

Two Cheese Enchiladas served with one crispy taco, a side of lettuce and tomatoes. rice and refried bean, two tortillas.

Tito's Taco

Tito's Taco

$1.79

Bean & cheese with lettuce & tomatoes

Niki's Special

$11.99

One cheese enchilada, one crispy taco, one bean and cheese chalupa, and one flauta, with a side of guisada served, Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Appetizers

3 Crispy Taco Party

3 Crispy Taco Party

$4.99

Three crispy taco A la carte

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Our homemade chips topped with refried bean, cheese lettuce and tomatoes with sourcream on the side

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$11.69

Our homemade chips topped with your choice of meat, refried bean, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with a side sourcream and guacamole.

Tortas

$6.59

Traditional mexican sandwich served with your choice of meat. Comes with refried bean, guacamole, lettuce and tomato

6 Crispy

$7.29

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg

$1.79

Bean & Bacon

$1.79

Bean & Cheese

$1.69
Bean & Chorizo

Bean & Chorizo

$1.69

Bean & Egg

$1.79

Chilaquiles & Cheese

$1.85
Chorizo & Egg

Chorizo & Egg

$1.79

Chorizo & Egg Ala Mexicana

$1.89
Country Sausage & Bean

Country Sausage & Bean

$1.79

Country Sausage & Egg

$1.79

Country Sausage Ranchera

$1.89

Egg Ala Mexicana

$1.79

Ham & Egg

$1.79

Migas & Cheese

$1.85
Papa Ala Mexicana

Papa Ala Mexicana

$1.79

Papa Ranchera

$1.79

Potato & Bean

$1.79
Potato & Chorizo

Potato & Chorizo

$1.79

Potato & Egg

$1.79

Refried Bean

$1.69
Sunday Taco

Sunday Taco

$1.89

Potato & country sausage in ranchera sauce

Papach

$1.79

Egg

$1.69

Lunch Tacos

Al Pastor

$3.49

Asada

$3.49

Asada en Salsa Quemada

$3.49

Avocado Taco

$2.59

Barbacoa

$3.49

Chalupa

$2.15

Beef Fajita

$3.49

Carne Guisada

$2.69

Cheese Quesadilla

$1.89

Chicharron & Egg

$2.39

Chicharron en Salsa

$2.39

Chicken Fajita

$3.49

Crispy Taco

$2.15

Crispy shell filled with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Gordita (Beef or Chicken)

$2.99

Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Gordita Asada

$3.49

Machacado & Egg

$2.39

Nopales & Egg Ala Mexicana

$2.39

Picadillo

$2.59
Pirata

Pirata

$3.99

Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese

Pork Chop

$3.49

Pork Chop Ala Mexicana

$3.49
Puffy Taco

Puffy Taco

$2.99

Homemade puffy taco filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Steak Ala Mexicana

$3.49
Tito's Taco

Tito's Taco

$1.79

Bean & cheese with lettuce & tomatoes

Enchilada

$2.15+

Nopales

$2.00

Breakfast Plates

2 Pancake & 2 Eggs

$6.25

Two Pancakes served with two eggs cooked to your liking.

2 Pancakes & 2 Bacon

$6.25

Two pancakes served with two slices of bacon and two eggs cooked to your liking.

2 Pancakes & 2 Bacon, & 2 Eggs

$8.79

Two pancakes served with two slices of bacon and two eggs cooked to your liking.

Bacon & Egg Mix

$7.29

Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Barbacoa Plate

$8.79

Homemade barbacoa with a side of refried beans and potatoes. Served with two tortillas two tortillas

Chicharron & Egg

$7.59

Crunchy chicharron scrambled with two eggs. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Chilaquiles & Cheese

Chilaquiles & Cheese

$7.59

Two eggs scrambled with pico de gallo and tortilla chips, topped with cheese. Served with a side of refried bean and potatoes, with two tortillas.

Chilaquiles Ranchera with Pollo

$8.59

Two eggs scrambled with pico de gallo and tortilla chips, topped with cheese, ranchera sauce, and shredded chicken. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Chorizo & Egg Mix

$7.59

Two eggs scrambled with our homemade chorizo. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Country & Egg Mix

Country & Egg Mix

$7.59

Two eggs scrambled with country sausage served with a side of refried bean and potatoes and two tortillas

Ham & Egg Mix

Ham & Egg Mix

$7.59

Two eggs scrambed with ham. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$6.25

Two scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, served with a side of refried beans and potatoes. Served with two tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$6.25

Two eggs cooked to your liking, with ranchera sauce on top, served with a side of refried bean and potatoes. Comes with two tortillas

Machacado & Egg

$8.79

Two eggs scrambled with machacado meat and pico de gallo. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Migas & Cheese

$7.59

Two egg scrambled with chips topped off with cheese. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Montez Plate

$9.99

Two whipped eggs with grilled stak, pico de galllo, and side of cheese. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Nopales & Egg Ala Mexicana

$7.89

Nopales scrambled with two eggs and pico de gallo served with a side of refried bean and potatoes and two tortillas

Oatmeal with Bread

$4.69

Omelete

$7.89

Two beaten eggs encompasing ham and cheese. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Potato & Egg Mix

$7.29

Two eggs scrambled with potatoes. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Steak & Egg Plate

$8.79

Two eggs cooked to your liking, with ranchera sauce on top and sliced asada meat, with a side of refried beans and potatoes. Served with two tortillas

Lunch Plates

Asada Plate

Asada Plate

$12.99

Asada meat cooked with bell peppers and onions. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Callaghan Special

$8.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with guisada. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Carne Al Pastor

Carne Al Pastor

$10.99

Marinated pork served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas

Carne Guisada

$10.99

Guisada served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas

Chalupa Plate

Chalupa Plate

$8.99

Two chalupas served with refried beans, rice and two tortillas.

Cheese Chalupa & Crispy Taco

$7.69

One cheese chalupa and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas

Cheese Enchilada & Crispy Taco

$7.69

One cheese enchilada and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas

Enchiladas Plate

Enchiladas Plate

$7.59

Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, picadillo, or pulled chicken served with refried bean, rice, side of salad, and two tortillas.

Fajita Plate (Beef & Chicken)

$12.99

Beef or chicken fajita grilled with bell peppers and onions. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Gordita Plate

$9.69

Two homemade gorditas filled with your choice of meat. Comes with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas.

Mexican Plate

$9.69

Three cheese enchildas, topped with cheese and the option of a crispy taco or a bean and cheese chalupa. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Niki's Special

$11.99

One cheese enchilada, one crispy taco, one bean and cheese chalupa, and one flauta, with a side of guisada served, Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Pork Sirloin Ranchero

$11.99

Gilled pork topped with ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Porkchop Ala Mexicana

$10.99

Grilled porkchop with pico de gallo served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Puffy Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$7.69

One puffy taco and one cheese enchilada served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas

Puffy Taco & Crispy Taco

$7.69

One puffy taco and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas

Puffy Taco (Beef or chicken)

$9.99

Two homemade puffy tacos filled with your choice of meat served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas.

Puffy Taco Ala Carte

Puffy Taco Ala Carte

$9.99

Three puffy tacos filled with your choice of meat.

Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Two chicken or beef quesadillas served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes.

Soft Taco

$7.89

Three soft tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with ranchera sauce served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas.

Steak Ala Mexicana

Steak Ala Mexicana

$12.99

Grilled steak with pico de gallo. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

Grilled steak with ranchera sauce on top. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueno

Steak Tampiqueno

$10.99

Two cheese enchiladas paired with carne asada served with refried bean, rice, and two tortillas.

Sunday Plate

$9.99

Chopped beef, chicken , and country sausaged topped with ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.

Tito's Plate

Tito's Plate

$8.59

Two Cheese Enchiladas served with one crispy taco, a side of lettuce and tomatoes. rice and refried bean, two tortillas.

Lone Star

Lone Star

$10.89

Two cheese enchiladas paired with our carne guisada and a puffy taco served with rice, refried beans, and two tortillas.

Flauta

$9.59

Tejano

$10.89

Nikis

$11.99

Crispy Taco

$7.99

Pic

$9.59

Child Plate

1 - Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon

$5.69

One pancake, one slice of bacon, and one egg cooked to your liking

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$5.69

Bean and cheese chalupa served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas

Cheese Enchilada Child

$5.69

One cheese enchilada served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas

Guisada Plate Child

Guisada Plate Child

$5.69

Carne guisada served with a side of rice, refry beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas

Picadillo Child

$5.69

Picadillo served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas

Mini rancheros

$5.69

Drinks

Can Sodas

$1.50

Coffee

$1.49+

Mexican Cokes

$2.99

Tea (Sweet & Unsweet)

$1.50+

Water Bottles

$1.39

Limonade

$1.50+

Hot Tea

$2.69

Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.50+

Water

$1.00

Family Platters Specials

Includes 24 oz Refry Beans 24 oz Rice 24 oz Lettuce and Tomatoes 8 Tortillas Chips & Salsa

Guisada Family Meal

$35.00

Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa

Picadillo Family Meal

$35.00

Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa

Enchiladas Family Meal

$30.00

Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa

Fajita Family Meal

Fajita Family Meal

$35.00

Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa

Pork Chop Ranchero Family Meal

$35.00

Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa

Soups

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$10.69+

Chicken soup served a side of rice and two tortillas

Menudo

$10.69+
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$10.69+

chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.

Add

Cheese

$1.89

Bacon

$0.69

Tortilla

$0.50

Guacamole 6oz

$2.89

Rice 6oz

$1.69

Beans 6oz

$1.69

Egg

$1.49

Guisada

$2.69

Small Togo

$0.25

Potatoes

$1.49

Pancake

$1.50

Carne Con Chile Y Fideo

$5.00

Ice bag

$0.99

Bread

$0.50

Cilantro

Bacon Order

$2.10

Pico de gallo 2 oz

$0.69

Dozen

$5.40

32 Oz Of Fideo

$10.99

32 Oz Of Calabacita

$11.99

Special

$6.99

Beans 16

$4.99

Hr Togo

$3.99

Chips

$1.50

32 Togo Cup

$0.50

12oz Rice

$3.00

Half

$4.99

Bunelo

$1.00

Salsa 16oz

$4.99

Quesadilla Bites

$4.50

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.89

Extra P

$2.99

Half Beef Nachos

$7.99

Salsa 6oz

$1.85

Avacado 2oz

$0.96

M Special

$3.25

Turky

$14.99

Jalapenos

$0.50

Nopales

$2.00

Upgrade

$1.20

Bird

$5.00

Side Of Fideo

$3.00

Chicles

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nikis Cafe is a family owned taqueria. We serve Mexican breakfast and lunch with popular favorites as well as some of our own unique creations. We have been serving the people of San Antonio since 2006 and would like to continue to provide delicious Mexican food.

Location

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

Directions

Gallery
Niki's Cafe Restaurant image
Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

Map
