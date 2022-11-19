- Home
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
130 Reviews
$
6125 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Order Again
Popular Items
Recomendations
Carne Guisada
Chilaquiles & Cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs cooked to your liking, with ranchera sauce on top, served with a side of refried bean and potatoes. Comes with two tortillas
Porkchop Ala Mexicana
Grilled porkchop with pico de gallo served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Tortas
Traditional mexican sandwich served with your choice of meat. Comes with refried bean, guacamole, lettuce and tomato
Mexican Plate
Three cheese enchildas, topped with cheese and the option of a crispy taco or a bean and cheese chalupa. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Tito's Plate
Two Cheese Enchiladas served with one crispy taco, a side of lettuce and tomatoes. rice and refried bean, two tortillas.
Tito's Taco
Bean & cheese with lettuce & tomatoes
Niki's Special
One cheese enchilada, one crispy taco, one bean and cheese chalupa, and one flauta, with a side of guisada served, Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Appetizers
3 Crispy Taco Party
Three crispy taco A la carte
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Our homemade chips topped with refried bean, cheese lettuce and tomatoes with sourcream on the side
6 Crispy
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon & Egg
Bean & Bacon
Bean & Cheese
Bean & Chorizo
Bean & Egg
Chilaquiles & Cheese
Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo & Egg Ala Mexicana
Country Sausage & Bean
Country Sausage & Egg
Country Sausage Ranchera
Egg Ala Mexicana
Ham & Egg
Migas & Cheese
Papa Ala Mexicana
Papa Ranchera
Potato & Bean
Potato & Chorizo
Potato & Egg
Refried Bean
Sunday Taco
Potato & country sausage in ranchera sauce
Papach
Egg
Lunch Tacos
Al Pastor
Asada
Asada en Salsa Quemada
Avocado Taco
Barbacoa
Chalupa
Beef Fajita
Carne Guisada
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicharron & Egg
Chicharron en Salsa
Chicken Fajita
Crispy Taco
Crispy shell filled with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Gordita (Beef or Chicken)
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Gordita Asada
Machacado & Egg
Nopales & Egg Ala Mexicana
Picadillo
Pirata
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
Pork Chop
Pork Chop Ala Mexicana
Puffy Taco
Homemade puffy taco filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Steak Ala Mexicana
Enchilada
Nopales
Breakfast Plates
2 Pancake & 2 Eggs
Two Pancakes served with two eggs cooked to your liking.
2 Pancakes & 2 Bacon
Two pancakes served with two slices of bacon and two eggs cooked to your liking.
2 Pancakes & 2 Bacon, & 2 Eggs
Two pancakes served with two slices of bacon and two eggs cooked to your liking.
Bacon & Egg Mix
Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Barbacoa Plate
Homemade barbacoa with a side of refried beans and potatoes. Served with two tortillas two tortillas
Chicharron & Egg
Crunchy chicharron scrambled with two eggs. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Chilaquiles & Cheese
Two eggs scrambled with pico de gallo and tortilla chips, topped with cheese. Served with a side of refried bean and potatoes, with two tortillas.
Chilaquiles Ranchera with Pollo
Two eggs scrambled with pico de gallo and tortilla chips, topped with cheese, ranchera sauce, and shredded chicken. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Chorizo & Egg Mix
Two eggs scrambled with our homemade chorizo. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Country & Egg Mix
Two eggs scrambled with country sausage served with a side of refried bean and potatoes and two tortillas
Ham & Egg Mix
Two eggs scrambed with ham. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Huevos Ala Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, served with a side of refried beans and potatoes. Served with two tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs cooked to your liking, with ranchera sauce on top, served with a side of refried bean and potatoes. Comes with two tortillas
Machacado & Egg
Two eggs scrambled with machacado meat and pico de gallo. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Migas & Cheese
Two egg scrambled with chips topped off with cheese. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Montez Plate
Two whipped eggs with grilled stak, pico de galllo, and side of cheese. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Nopales & Egg Ala Mexicana
Nopales scrambled with two eggs and pico de gallo served with a side of refried bean and potatoes and two tortillas
Oatmeal with Bread
Omelete
Two beaten eggs encompasing ham and cheese. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Potato & Egg Mix
Two eggs scrambled with potatoes. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Steak & Egg Plate
Two eggs cooked to your liking, with ranchera sauce on top and sliced asada meat, with a side of refried beans and potatoes. Served with two tortillas
Lunch Plates
Asada Plate
Asada meat cooked with bell peppers and onions. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Callaghan Special
Two cheese enchiladas topped with guisada. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Carne Al Pastor
Marinated pork served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas
Carne Guisada
Guisada served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas
Chalupa Plate
Two chalupas served with refried beans, rice and two tortillas.
Cheese Chalupa & Crispy Taco
One cheese chalupa and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
Cheese Enchilada & Crispy Taco
One cheese enchilada and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
Enchiladas Plate
Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, picadillo, or pulled chicken served with refried bean, rice, side of salad, and two tortillas.
Fajita Plate (Beef & Chicken)
Beef or chicken fajita grilled with bell peppers and onions. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Gordita Plate
Two homemade gorditas filled with your choice of meat. Comes with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas.
Mexican Plate
Three cheese enchildas, topped with cheese and the option of a crispy taco or a bean and cheese chalupa. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Niki's Special
One cheese enchilada, one crispy taco, one bean and cheese chalupa, and one flauta, with a side of guisada served, Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Pork Sirloin Ranchero
Gilled pork topped with ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Porkchop Ala Mexicana
Grilled porkchop with pico de gallo served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Puffy Taco & Cheese Enchilada
One puffy taco and one cheese enchilada served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
Puffy Taco & Crispy Taco
One puffy taco and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
Puffy Taco (Beef or chicken)
Two homemade puffy tacos filled with your choice of meat served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas.
Puffy Taco Ala Carte
Three puffy tacos filled with your choice of meat.
Quesadilla Plate
Two chicken or beef quesadillas served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
Soft Taco
Three soft tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with ranchera sauce served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with two tortillas.
Steak Ala Mexicana
Grilled steak with pico de gallo. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled steak with ranchera sauce on top. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueno
Two cheese enchiladas paired with carne asada served with refried bean, rice, and two tortillas.
Sunday Plate
Chopped beef, chicken , and country sausaged topped with ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of refried bean and potatoes, and two tortillas.
Tito's Plate
Two Cheese Enchiladas served with one crispy taco, a side of lettuce and tomatoes. rice and refried bean, two tortillas.
Lone Star
Two cheese enchiladas paired with our carne guisada and a puffy taco served with rice, refried beans, and two tortillas.
Flauta
Tejano
Nikis
Crispy Taco
Pic
Child Plate
1 - Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon
One pancake, one slice of bacon, and one egg cooked to your liking
Bean & Cheese Chalupa
Bean and cheese chalupa served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas
Cheese Enchilada Child
One cheese enchilada served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas
Guisada Plate Child
Carne guisada served with a side of rice, refry beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas
Picadillo Child
Picadillo served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and one tortillas
Mini rancheros
Drinks
Family Platters Specials
Guisada Family Meal
Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa
Picadillo Family Meal
Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa
Enchiladas Family Meal
Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa
Fajita Family Meal
Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa
Pork Chop Ranchero Family Meal
Your choice of entree served with 24 oz of refried beans, 24 oz of rice, 24 oz of lettuce and tomatoes, 8 tortillas with chips and salsa
Soups
Add
Cheese
Bacon
Tortilla
Guacamole 6oz
Rice 6oz
Beans 6oz
Egg
Guisada
Small Togo
Potatoes
Pancake
Carne Con Chile Y Fideo
Ice bag
Bread
Cilantro
Bacon Order
Pico de gallo 2 oz
Dozen
32 Oz Of Fideo
32 Oz Of Calabacita
Special
Beans 16
Hr Togo
Chips
32 Togo Cup
12oz Rice
Half
Bunelo
Salsa 16oz
Quesadilla Bites
Sour Cream 2oz
Extra P
Half Beef Nachos
Salsa 6oz
Avacado 2oz
M Special
Turky
Jalapenos
Nopales
Upgrade
Bird
Side Of Fideo
Chicles
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nikis Cafe is a family owned taqueria. We serve Mexican breakfast and lunch with popular favorites as well as some of our own unique creations. We have been serving the people of San Antonio since 2006 and would like to continue to provide delicious Mexican food.
