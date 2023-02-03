Nikka Ramen imageView gallery
Ramen

Nikka Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

5701 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Aka
Shiro
Kuro

Ramen

Shiro

$16.50

Kuro

$17.00

Aka

$17.00

Shoyu

$16.00

Yuzu

$17.00

Tsukemen

$17.50

Vegetable

$16.50

Cold Shoyu

$16.00

Curry Ramen

$17.50

Gyoza Ramen

Noodles only

Broth only

Toppings

Rice

Small Chashu Bowl

$8.00

Large Chashu Bowl

$13.50

Small Poke bowl

$9.00

Large Poke Bowl

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Spam Musubi

$5.50

Inari Sushi

$4.50

Chashu Nori Wrap

$5.00

Natto Rice

$4.50

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Crispy Rice only

$4.00

Sides

Ramen Burrito

$16.00

Hiyashi Chuka

$15.50

Ramen Salad

$15.00

Pork Shoulder Chashu

$6.00

Pork Belly Chashu

$6.50

Chicken Chashu

$5.50

Karaage

$8.00

Ebi Appetizer

$10.50

Edamame

$5.50

Fried Baby Octopus

$9.00

Gyoza

$6.50

Kimchi

$5.50Out of stock

Mixed Green Salad

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Natto Only

$3.00

Shishito

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Takoyaki

$6.50

Okonomiyaki

$8.50

Side of avocado

$1.50

Chashu Pork Buns

$7.50

Fried Pork Chashu

$7.50

Shell-on Prawns

$6.50Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7-up

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ramune

$4.00

Itoen Oi Ocha

$3.50

Calpico

$3.50

Kona Coffee

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Boba

$2.50

Iced Bk Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Milk Tea

$3.50

Dessert

Ice Cream Cone

$3.50

Boba Ice Cream

$3.50

Wafer Ice Cream

$3.50

Tiramisu Cup

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5701 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

Gallery
Nikka Ramen image

Popular restaurants in Goleta

Kyle's Kitchen - Hollister Village
orange star4.5 • 2,119
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Kyle's Kitchen - Calle Real
orange star4.3 • 1,106
5723 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nikka Fish Market & Grill - Goleta
orange star4.1 • 544
5722 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Goleta-Calle Real
orange star4.2 • 375
5668 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Anna's Marketplace Bakery
orange star4.3 • 346
7018 Marketplace Dr Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170 - Santa Barbara-Goleta, CA
orange star4.3 • 43
5784 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Goleta
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston