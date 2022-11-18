A map showing the location of Nikki’s Family Diner 1245 Abbott RoadView gallery

Nikki’s Family Diner 1245 Abbott Road

review star

No reviews yet

1245 Abbott Road

Lackawanna, NY 14218

Popular Items

2 french toast
steak ,egg, cheese,bagel
Bowl of grits

breakfast

2 eggs

$1.99

3 egg

$2.20

bacon

$4.40

(4) bacon

Big Mike special

$13.85

(3) turkey bacon or 4 turkey sausage, 2 french toast, 2eggs, and grits

Bowl of grits

$4.50
Chicken &Waffles

Chicken &Waffles

$15.54

1 waffle 2 pieces of chicken

fish & Grits

$18.50

2eggs &toast

french toast

$7.50

3 texas toast

french toast breakfast

$11.50

3) bacon (2)eggs (2) french toast

Gionna's simple breakfast

$9.25

2 eggs homefries ,toast

homefries

$3.75
Nikki's Special

Nikki's Special

$11.80

2 eggs 4pork bacon or sauage links, homefries ,toast

Pancakes

$7.50

full 3

Relly's Hungover

$15.85

4 meats (pork or turkey) 3 sauage links 2 eggs, homefries, and 2 pancakes

sauage links

$3.80

3 pork

toast

$1.75

turkey bacon

$4.40

4 turkey

Waffle breakfast

Waffle breakfast

$12.80

1 waffles, 2 eggs, 3 bacon (pork or turkey) breakfast

waffles

$4.50

1 waffle

omelet w/homefries & toast (veggie)

$11.59

Meat omlete w/homefries & toast (meat)

$12.80

steak ,egg, cheese,bagel

$7.00

pancakes& bacon

$10.00

(3) bacon (3)pancakes

french toast & bacon

$10.00

(3) bacon & (3) french toast

2 french toast

$5.50
Bacon & egg cheese bagel

Bacon & egg cheese bagel

$6.25

Breakfast sandwich (bacon or sausage ) on Toasted bread

$6.00

(2) Pancakes

$6.50

shrimp & grits

$11.50

lunch

Ada Pl grilled chicken sandwich

Ada Pl grilled chicken sandwich

$8.25

grilled chicken breast on grilled toast texas bread & sauce

BLT

$7.50

6 bacon (pork or turkey)

Cheeseburger

$4.50

beef pattie

Chicken fingers (5)

$14.99

5 fingers&fries

Chicken wings (10)

$14.75

10 single

Chicken wings (20)

$23.99

20 double

Chicken wings (30)

$34.85

30 triple

Chicken wings (50)

$58.85

50 bucket

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

fish

$10.75
fish sandwich

fish sandwich

$12.00

Grill Cheese sandwich

$3.99

Hamburger

$4.00

Louisiana St. Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

fried shrimp coleslaw & special sauce

Shrimp &Fries

$15.00

steak hoagie

$13.00

banana peppers white amercian cheese

chicken hoagie (8'')

$12.00

banana pepper white american cheese

$1 chicken wings (10)

$10.00Out of stock

cheese burger grill cheese

$7.20

mayo ,tomato,cooked onion, ketchup,amercican cheese

chop cheese burger 8" sub roll

$12.25

chopped up burger w/cheese lettuce tomato

sides

mac & cheese

$4.50

dirty rice

$4.50Out of stock

candy yams

$4.50

potato salad

$4.50

coleslaw

$4.50

greens

$4.50Out of stock

string beans

$4.50

fries

$3.00

cornbread

$2.00

great northern beans

$4.00Out of stock

yellow rice

$4.50

dessert

cake

$4.00

banana pudding

$6.00

kids menu

chicken fingers (2) & fries

$8.25

Half Grilled Cheese sandwiches w/fries

$5.75

kids breakfast

$6.25

(1)egg (2) bacon (1) toast

toast

drinks

coffee

$2.50

pop

$2.65

orange juice

$3.25

bottle water

$2.00

juice

$2.30

apple,

kids drinks

$1.50

milk

$1.75

tea

$2.00

dinner menu

Fish & Fried Shrimp combo

$31.00

3 sides (no charge)

Haddock dinner

Haddock dinner

$22.00

3 sides (no charge)

Fried Shrimp dinner

$24.00

3 sides (no charge)

Fried Fish, fries & coleslaw

Fried Fish, fries & coleslaw

$16.50

Rib & Shrimp combo

$32.00

Fried Shrimp ,Fries coleslaw

$16.50

Rib& Fish combo

$34.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken 5 whole wings

$21.00

(ex )Ribs (5) bones

$15.00Out of stock

fish & chicken combo

$29.25

(1) haddock fish & (2) whole chicken wings

Ex. Fried Fish

$10.75

Turkey Wing w/gravy

$23.00

5 chicken wings

$9.00

rasta pasta

$21.00Out of stock

ribs dinner

$24.00

Barbecue Jerk Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

breast & wing

Barbecue Jerk Chicken

$23.50Out of stock

leg thigh wing

Fried Chicken Breast &wing

$23.00

(3) fried chicken thigh leg wing

$23.50

chuck Roast

$22.00

Pepper Steak & Rice

$22.00

add on dishes

(ex) cheese

$1.00

(ex) meat

$2.00

(ex) blue cheese

$1.30

(ex)sauce

$1.10

beef sauage

$1.50

ex(6) shrimp

$9.25

5 chicken whole wings

$7.50

Fries

Loaded Steak hoagie fries

$13.75

banana peppers white American cheese

Loaded Greek chicken fries

$13.75

peppers onion tom greek dressing feta olives

Loaded Chicken hoagie fries

Loaded Chicken hoagie fries

$12.75

banana peppers white american

fries

$3.00

Greek fries

$6.25

greek dressing feta

GAF (fish&shrimp loaded fry)

$15.85

haddock shrimp coleslaw sauce over Fries

Sloppy Fries

$11.75

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Other Juice

$2.30

Milk

$1.75

Pop

$2.50

Desserts

Cake Slice

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
1245 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218

