Nikki’s Family Diner 1245 Abbott Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1245 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
4.6 • 165
2249 South Park Ave Buffalo, NY 14220
View restaurant