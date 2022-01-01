NIKOS imageView gallery

NIKOS 385 Oxford Valley rd

385 Oxford Valley rd

Yardley, PA 19067

Popular Items

Nikos Burger
Salmon
Caesar

Small Plates

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

red onion, jalapeno, avocado, lemon aioli, potato chips

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

blue cheese

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

honey citrus yogurt + niko niko sauces on side

Mezze

$18.00

roasted hummus, olive oil, paprika, pita bread, falafel, tzatziki, tomato salad

Oysters

butcher black pepper mignonette, lemon, tobasco

Arancini

$14.00

mozzarella cheese, creamy spicy sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

cocktail sauce, lemon

Chicken Meatballs

$12.00

marinera sauce

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$18.00

Seafood Sampler

$49.00

oysters (6), shrimp (6), tuna tartar

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Calamari

$15.00

bell pepper cream sauce, lemon

Greens

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons

Greek

$12.00

field greens, red onion, cucumbers, tomato, olives, vinaigrette

Arugala

$13.00

ricotta salata, avocado, cranberries, walnuts, orange, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, lemon vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Salad- lunch and dinner

Poached Pear

$13.00

Poached Pear, gorgonzola cheese, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette

Cous Cous

$13.00

served chilled. Avocado, slivered almonds, cherry tomatoes, burrata, creamy pesto dressing

Entree

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

cioppino sauce, couscous

Filet Mignon

$49.00

chardonnay sauce, mashed potato, choice of one side

Lamb Lollipops

$38.00

eggplant sauce, red quinoa salad, lemon (gf)

Salmon

$29.00

sautéed potatoes, garlic, asparagus, lemon beurre blanc sauce (gf)

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

rolled, mozzarella, mascarpone, ricotta, burrata, vodka sauce

Prime New York Strip (14oz)

$52.00Out of stock

au poivre sauce, pickled shallots, baby watercress, mashed potato, choice of one side

Branzino

$35.00

garlic, spinach, evoo

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

brown butter sauce, lemon, choice of one signature side

Nikos Burger

$15.00

Scallops

$35.00

saffron risotto, roasted vegetables (gf)

Chicken Fingers KIDS

$8.00

Mac + Cheese KIDS

$8.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti

Crab Cake

$38.00

lemon caper aioli

Ribeye

$59.00

Vegan Crabcake

$16.00Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$32.00

goat cheese polenta, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives

Pastas

Gnocchi

$17.00

vodka sauce, crispy pancetta, parmesan cheese, basil

Casarecce

$25.00

short rib, white wine, garlic, creme fraiche, parmesan, shallots

Ravioli

$17.00

sage brown sugar

Squid Ink

$20.00

white wine sauce, peas, chorizo, clams, tomatoes

Spaghetti Crab

$25.00

mixed mushrooms, garlic, white wine, parmesan cheese

Lasagna

$25.00

beef bolognese, cheddar + bechamel sauce, crispy parmesan

Sides

Mushroom

$8.00

Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

spicy ketchup

French Fries

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

shallots, butter, balsamic glaze, bacon

Bread Service

Bread Service

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Choc Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Bananna Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley, PA 19067

Gallery
NIKOS image

