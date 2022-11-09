Restaurant header imageView gallery
Niko's Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7509 S Grant Hwy

Marengo, IL 60152

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled Crostinis, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Bruschetta, Aged Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction

Boom-Boom Shrimp

$20.00

Butterflied,Battered and fried Shrimp tossed in our boom boom spicy sauce, atop a bed of blue cheese dressing. Sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles and green onions.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Cocktail Sauce & Fresh Lemon

Calamari

$18.00

Lightly Dusted and Fried, Served with Lemon and Cocktail Sauce

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Sweet Basil Marinara

Shrimpo Onassis

$20.00

Sauted in Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Imported Feta & Fontinella Chesse, Baked in the Oven

Saganaki

$13.00

Fried Cheese Served in a Skillet

Potato Skins

$13.00

Baked Potato Skins, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream

Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Cucumbers, Chives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Smoked APplewood Bacon, and Topped with our homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Roasted Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Peperoncini, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Homemade Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing with herbed Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Niko Salad

$16.00

Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Topped with Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with rasberry Vinaigrette

Pub Favorites

Petite Filet

$44.00

6oz Center Cut, Lean yet succulent and elegant

Ribeye

$59.00

24oz of juicy Flavorful Ribeye, Served on the bone for Extra tenderness and Flavor

Steak Diane

$36.00

Filet Mignon Medallions Seared with Brandy, Butter, Wild Mishrooms, Shallots and Diane Sauce

NY Strip

$32.00

12oz Premium Steak is a Steakhouse Classic

Pork Chops

$32.00

2-10oz Center Cut Chops Marinated in Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper & Grilled to perfection, Greek Style

Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

This Tender & Meaty Full Rib Rack has a 24hr Dry Rub, Then cooked slow & low to Perfection

Filet Kabobs

$32.00

Tender Filet, Greek Style with Green & REd Peppers, Tomato, Onion and Mushroom Caps, Served on a bed of rice Pilaf

Mile High Meatloaf

$19.00

Meatloaf with garlic mash layers in between vegetable sauce

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.00

Homemade Cremy Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Cream, Nutmeg, Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded Chicken Breast Topped With Sweet Basil Marinara, Provolone Cheese With Linguine Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Layered Pasta with Meat,Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano, Topped with Marinara Sauce

Sandwiches

Nikos Burger

$16.00

10oz of angus Steak, with Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, American Cheesem, Pickles on a Toasted Buttery Brioche Bun

Sriracha Steak

$24.00

Angus Filet, Provolone Cheese, Haystack Onions, Sriracha Sauce & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Potato Tuscan Bread

Chicken Avocado

$18.00

Pan Fried Cajun Style with Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce on a Potato Tuscan Bread

Smokehouse Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Haystack Onions, BBQ sauce on a Toasted Buttery Brioche Bun

Steak & Egg Burger

$18.00

10oz ground angus steak topped with fried egg, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.00

10oz ground angus steak, blackened with cajun spice and topped with melted bleu cheese

Smokehouse Burger

$18.00

10oz ground angus steak, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onion and BBQ sauce

Trailblazer Bison Burger

$25.00

8oz grass fed bison patty, cheddar cheese, homemade guacamole, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Seafood

Salmon

$26.00

House Seasoning WIth a Lemon Butter Sauce

Grouper Dijon

$26.00

Wild Caught USA Red Grouper, Broiled with Dijon Butter

Shrimp DIjon

$24.00

Sauted Shrimp, Green Onions, Garlic, Chives, Topped with Dijon Butter

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Eight jumbo breaded fried shrimp served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Parm Seabass

$28.00

White meaty fish, garlic, olive oil, white wine and parmesan crust cheese and baked to perfection

Chicken

Pressure Cooked Chicken

$18.00

Juicy Half Chicken Cooked to Perfection

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sauted Chicken Breast with Shallots, Garlic and Wild Mushrooms

Greek Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Breast Sauted in Garlic, White Wine, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese & Spinach

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Lightly Dusted Chickewn Breast Served with Mushrooms Capers and a Cream sauce

Chicken Kabob

$25.00

Tenders Chicken Breast Greek Style, with Green adn Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion and Mushroom Caps Served on a bed of rice Pilaf

Sides

Side Mashed Pot

$3.00

Side Baked Pot

$3.00

Side Loaded Baked

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side RIce

$3.00

Soup

$3.00

Baked Fr Onion

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Veggie

$3.00

Side Berry Salad

$4.00

Chili

$8.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Chix Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Filet

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake with FRESH Berries

$10.00

SATURDAY SPECIALS

Prime Rib

$35.00

Parmesan Seabass

$32.00

Bread Bowl

$12.99

Homemade French Onion or Soup of the day served in a Rustic Sourdough Loaf

party kabob

$16.00

party alfredo

$16.00

party shrimp dijon

$16.00

party niko salad

$16.00

party smokehouse chicken

$16.00

niko burger

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
