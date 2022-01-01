Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Niko's Pointers Saloon

622 Reviews

$$

106 S State St

Marengo, IL 60152

Appetizers

(16) Boneless Wings

$21.00

(16) Jumbo Wings

$21.00

(8) Boneless Wings

$11.00

(8) Jumbo Wings

$11.00
Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$16.50

Butterflied, battered and fried shrimps tossed in our boom boom spicy sauce atop a bed of bleu cheese dressing. Sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

5pc served with choice of dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$12.00

Jumbo potato boats topped with melted cheese, bacon and served with sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Onion Ring Basket

$11.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$13.00

Burgers

All 10oz. fresh USDA Certified Angus beef patties served with lettuce and tomato

Saloon Burger

$13.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

Niko Burger

$14.00

10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

10oz burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun

BYO Pizzas

10" Personal pizza

$5.00

12" Thin Crust

$14.00

14" Thin Crust

$16.00

16" Thin Crust

$18.00

Free 12" cheese (w/16" 2topping)

Free Breadstick (w 16" 2 topping)

12" Chicago Stuffed

$21.00

14" Chicago Stuffed

$23.00

Calzone

$14.00

Kids

Kid Sliders

$7.00

2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Gr. Cheese

$7.00

Salads

Fresh greens topped with chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onion, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sante Fe Salad

$14.50

Crisp lettuce topped with shredded cheese, corn, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle dressing

Chicken Finger Salad

$15.00

Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing

Chopped Salad

$16.50

Pastas

Fire Roasted Rigatoni

$17.00

Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce

Mile High Meatloaf

$17.00

Layers of homemade meat loaf, stacked with garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Traditional marinara sauce with fresh garlic and herbs over spaghetti with homemade meatballs and garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Split Entree Upcharge

$4.00

ADD BFO

$1.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Montana

$15.00

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved beef soaked in au ju, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served with giardineira

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Homemade meatballs tossed in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella on French bread

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

A tender, juicy 12oz steak served on French bread, topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Big side coleslaw

$2.50

House salad

$3.00

Side Cheese Curds

$4.50

Side cheese sauce

$0.50

Side FF

$3.00

Side ORings

$4.00

Side Sweet FF

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Bag of chips

$1.00

UPCHARGE BFO

$1.00

Soup

$3.00

Baked French Onion

$4.00

Side Chip Ranch

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Bowl of chili

$4.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Meat Lovers

$22.00

12" Italian Beef

$22.00

12" Veggie Delight

$20.00

12" Aloha

$23.00

12" Italian Dream

$22.00

12" Southwestern

$24.00

12" Margherita

$22.00

12" Famous Four

$24.00

12" Papa G

$24.00

14" Meat Lovers

$24.00

14" Italian Beef

$24.00

14" Vegetarian

$26.00

14" Papa G

$26.00

14" Italian Dream

$24.00

14" Aloha

$25.00

14" Margherita

$24.00

14" Southwestern

$26.00

14" Famous Four

$26.00

16" Meat Lovers

$26.00

16" Italian Beef

$26.00

16" Vegetarian

$28.00

16" Papa G

$28.00

16" Italian Dream

$26.00

16" Aloha

$27.00

16" Southwestern

$28.00

16" Margherita

$26.00

16" Famous Four

$28.00

Wraps

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and spicy giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Italian Beef Wrap

$15.00

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Barqs Root Beer

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.50

Coffee/Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$8.00

Harvest Cranapple Mule

$8.00

Autumn Texas Tea

$8.00

Royal Mayflower

$8.00

Pumpkin pie shot

$6.00

Harvest Coffee

$7.00

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Bucket Beer 5-$12

Bucket Bud Light

$12.00

Bucket Budweiser

$12.00

Bucket Busch light

$12.00

Bucket Coors Light

$12.00

Bucket High Life

$12.00

Bucket MGD

$12.00

Bucket Miller Lite

$12.00

Bucket Mixed

$12.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Ribs- Full slab

$25.00Out of stock

Ribs-Half Slab

$17.00Out of stock

Roast Beef Tips

$16.99

Grilled Cheese W/tomato Soup

$9.00

Saganaki

$12.00Out of stock

Meatloaf sandwich

$13.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.00

Giambotta

$15.00

Gyro Wrap

$11.00

Gyro Platter

$15.00

FRIDAY SPECIALS

Fish Fry

$17.00

Baked Cod

$15.00

RE-UP Fish

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.00

Walleye

$17.00

Extra piece of fish, To Go

$1.50

Beer

$1 Miller

$1.00

$1 Coors

$1.00

Food

$2 Brat

$2.00Out of stock

10 jumbo wings

$10.00

10 boneless wings

$10.00

Jumbo dog With Chips

$3.00

Chili bar

AYCE Chili Bar

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 S State St, Marengo, IL 60152

Directions

Gallery
Niko's Pointers Saloon image
Niko's Pointers Saloon image

