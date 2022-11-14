Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1 Review

$$

1040 Lake Avenue

Woodstock, IL 60098

Popular Items

Red Mill Burger
Southwest Chicken Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

(16) Boneless Wings

$26.00

(16) Jumbo Wings

$26.00

(8) Boneless Wings

$14.00

(8) Jumbo Wings

$14.00

Bac Chzburg Eggrolls

$14.00
Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$16.00

Butterflied, battered and fried shrimps tossed in our boom boom spicy sauce atop a bed of bleu cheese dressing. Sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

5pc served with choice of dipping sauce

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Pickle spears lightly battered and served with chipotle ranch

Green Bean Fries

$14.00

Green beans battered and served with chipotle ranch

Italian Beef Eggrolls

Italian Beef Eggrolls

$15.00

Wontons rolled with thin-cut Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella and fried golden brown. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce

Meatloaf Sliders (3)

$14.00

Mini buns topped with sliced meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy

Mini Cheeseburgers (3)

$14.00

Mini Pulled Porks (3)

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Jumbo potato boats topped with melted cheese, bacon and served with sour cream

Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Reuben Eggrolls

$15.00

Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing

Saganaki

$13.00

Authentic Greek cheese lightly breaded and sautéed, then set aflame. served with pita bread

TatorTot Nachos

$14.00

Tator tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Salads

Fresh greens topped with chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onion, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sante Fe Salad

$16.00

Crisp lettuce topped with shredded cheese, corn, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle dressing

Very Berry Salad

$16.00

Baby greens tossed with dried cranberries, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles . Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers. Served with our homemade Greek dressing.

Chicken Finger Salad

$16.00

Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a balsamic reduction

Wraps

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and spicy giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Italian Beef Wrap

$16.00

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and tortilla strips smothered in ranch and BBQ sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$16.00

Bowls

Boom Boom Bowl

Boom Boom Bowl

$16.00

Rice, grilled shrimp, green onion, red cabbage, blue cheese, BOOM BOOM sauce, tomato

Southwest Bowl

$17.00

Chicken or steak, rice, pico, red onion, avocado, cheese, corn, black beans, cilantro, chipotle ranch sauce

Hillbilly Bowl

$16.00

Mac & cheese, BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, corn, mashed potatoes, corn bread and onion straws

Sandwiches

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepper jack cheese

Chicken Montana

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved beef soaked in au ju, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served with giardineira

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Tender, slow roasted pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce and served on a bun

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Layers of lean corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with 1000 island dressing on rye bread

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

A tender, juicy 12oz steak served on French bread, topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese

Turkey BLT Sand

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Burgers

All 10oz. fresh USDA Certified Angus beef patties served with lettuce and tomato

Red Mill Burger

$16.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

Steak & Egg Burger

$18.00

10oz burger topped with a fried egg, bacon and choice of cheese

Niko Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring

Mac Attack Burger

Mac Attack Burger

$18.00

10oz burger topped with mac n' cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese and served on a pretzel bun

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.00

10oz burger blackened and topped with melted bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

10oz burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

$16.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese, served on grilled rye

Tavern Favorites

Baby Back Ribs (full)

$25.00

Full slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad

Bourbon Salmon

Bourbon Salmon

$23.00

Topped with a bourbon glaze and served with vegetable and choice of potato

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

With grilled chicken and garlic bread

Fire Roasted Rigatoni

$19.50

Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$16.00

Gyro meat with side village style Greek salad (Kalamata olives, feta, onion, tomato) Served with pita bread and Tzatziki sauce

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Seven breaded jumbo fried shrimps served with choice of side, cocktail sauce and lemon

Mile High Meatloaf

$18.00

Layers of homemade meat loaf, stacked with garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

Pork Chops

$22.00

Two center cut bone-in chops grilled to perfection with vegetable and choice of potato

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Traditional marinara sauce with fresh garlic and herbs over spaghetti with homemade meatballs and garlic bread

Split Entree Upcharge

$4.00

BYO Pizzas

10" Gluten Free

$13.00

12" Thin Crust

$14.00
16" Thin Crust

16" Thin Crust

$18.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Meat Lovers

$20.00

sausage, pepperoni, bacon

12" Italian Beef

$20.00

sliced Italian beef, hot giardiniera

12" Vegetarian

$20.00

mushroom, green pepper, onion

12" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon

12" Greek

$20.00

spinach, feta, tomatoes

16" Meat Lovers

$24.00

sausage, pepperoni, bacon

16" Italian Beef

$24.00

sliced Italian beef, hot giardiniera

16" Vegetarian

$24.00

mushroom, green pepper, onion

16" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon

16" Greek

$24.00

spinach, feta, tomatoes

Kids

Kid Sliders

$7.00

2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

3 pc. tenders with French fries

Kid Gr. Cheese

$7.00

Served with French fries

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.00

KRAFT style Mac and Cheese, Served with French fries

Kids 6" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Sides

Side Lg coleslaw

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Soup

$4.00

House salad

$4.00

Fruit

$5.00

Rice side

$4.00

Baked French Onion

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Green Bean Ff

$6.00

Mashed Pot

$4.00

Side of Loaded Fries

$5.00

Side grilled chicken breast

$5.00

Side Veggie

$2.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Apple Cobbler

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098

