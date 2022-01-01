Niko's Tavern imageView gallery

Niko's Tavern Elgin, IL

3145 US-20

Elgin, IL 60124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

(16) Boneless Wings

$26.00

(16) BONE IN

$26.00

(8) Bonless Wings

$14.00

(8) BONE IN

$14.00

Basket Green Bean Fries

$14.00

Basket loaded fries

$13.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of TatorTots

$8.00

Basket Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari

$18.00

Lightly breaded and served with cocktail sauce

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

5pc served with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Pickle spears lightly battered and served with chipotle ranch

Italian Beef Eggrolls

$15.00

Wontons rolled with thin-cut Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella and fried golden brown. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce

Meatloaf Sliders (3)

$14.00

Mini buns topped with sliced meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy

Mini Cheeseburgers (3)

$14.00

Mini Pulled Porks (3)

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Jumbo potato boats topped with melted cheese, bacon and served with sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Reuben Eggrolls

$15.00

Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing

Saganaki

$13.00

Authentic Greek cheese lightly breaded and sautéed, then set aflame. served with pita bread

Shrimp Dejon

$18.00

Shrimp Onassis

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter sauce, topped with melted feta and fontinella cheeses

TatorTot Nachos

$15.00

Tator tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Salads

Fresh greens topped with chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onion, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad*ASK

$16.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese

Chicken Finger Salad

$16.00

Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens topped with, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers. Served with our homemade Greek dressing.

Sante Fe Salad

$16.00

Crisp lettuce topped with shredded cheese, corn, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle dressing

Very Berry Salad

$16.00

Baby greens tossed with dried cranberries, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles . Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

LARGE House Salad

$13.00

Wraps

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and spicy giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and tortilla strips smothered in ranch and BBQ sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap*ASK

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Gyro Wrap

$16.00

Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries

Italian Beef Wrap

$16.00

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$16.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

Breaded Pork Sandwich * ASK

$16.00

Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich * ASK

$16.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Chic Parm Sand

$16.50

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepper jack cheese

Chicken Montana

$17.00

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato

Italian Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved beef soaked in au ju, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served with giardineira

Loaded Grilled Cheese * ASK

$16.00

Meatball Sub * ASK

$16.00

Homemade meatballs tossed in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella on French bread

Pig Shack * ASK

$17.00

Sliced smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, bacon and creamy coleslaw piled high on a toasted pretzel bun with BBQ sauce

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Tender, slow roasted pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce and served on a bun

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Layers of lean corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with 1000 island dressing on rye bread

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Burgers

All 10oz. fresh USDA Certified Angus beef patties served with lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.00

10oz burger blackened and topped with melted bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun

Niko Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring

Tavern Burger

$16.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

Steak & Egg Burger

$18.00

10oz burger topped with a fried egg, bacon and choice of cheese

Patty Melt

$16.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese, served on grilled rye

Tavern Favorites

16oz Rib Eye* ASK

$35.00

Cooked to your liking served with vegetable and your choice of potato

Baby Back Ribs (full)

$26.00

Full slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad

BFO UP FIRST

$2.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Dinner * ASK

$17.00

With garlic mashed potatoes and brown gravy

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with zesty marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese over pasta

Chopped Steak*ASK

$18.00

Certified Angus ground beef topped with grilled onion and served with garlic mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon * ASK

$35.00

Charbroiled and cooked to your liking with vegetable and your choice of potato

Fire Roasted Rigatoni

$20.00

Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Topped with a lemon butter sauce and served with vegetable and choice of potato

Gyro Platter

$23.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Seven breaded jumbo fried shrimps served with choice of side, cocktail sauce and lemon

Mile High Meatloaf

$18.00

Layers of homemade meat loaf, stacked with garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

Pork Chops

$23.00

Two center cut bone-in chops grilled to perfection with vegetable and choice of potato

PRIME RB SPECIAL

$34.00

SD Caesar

$2.00

SD Garlic Bread

$2.00

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Traditional marinara sauce with fresh garlic and herbs over spaghetti with homemade meatballs and garlic bread

Split Entee Upcharge

$4.00

Entrees

1/2 Slab Ribs W/4 Fried Shrimp

$29.00

Athenian Lamb Chops with choice of potato

$31.95

Crab Stuffed Salmon W spinach & Tarragon Sauce

$25.00

Lobster Artesian Mac &Cheese

$23.00

Meat Lasagna

$19.00

Prime Rib

$34.00

Tacos

$14.00

Dessert

Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Lava Cake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Kids

Kid Gr. Cheese

$8.50

Kid Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Kid Sliders

$8.50

2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries

Kid Spaghetti

$8.50

Kid Tenders

$8.50

Sides

3 FRIED SHRIMP $$

$7.00

3 GRILLED SHRIMP $$

$7.00

Baked French Onion

$4.00

EXTRA pita

$1.00

Loaded baked potato

$4.00

Quart of soup

$9.00

Sd AVOCADO

$3.00

Sd Baked potato

$3.00

Sd Caesar

$4.00

Sd Cheese Curds

$4.00

Sd Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Sd Cole Slaw

$1.00

Sd Cottage Cheese

$1.00

Sd Fries

$3.00

sd fruit

$5.00

Sd Greek Salad

$8.00

Sd House Salad

$4.00

Sd Loaded Fries

$4.00

Sd Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Sd Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Sd Onion Rings

$4.00

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sd Tator Tots

$4.00

Sd Veggies

$4.00

Soup

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Barqs Root Beer

$3.65

Coffee

$3.65

Coke

$3.65

Cranberry

$3.65

Diet Coke

$3.65

Gingerale

$3.65

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.65

Lemonade

$3.65

Mr. Pibb

$3.65

Raspberry Tea

$3.65

Sprite

$3.65

Tonic

$3.65

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Voss Water

$4.00

Bottomless Mimosa Special

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

BUCKETS

VARIETY

$25.00

ONE FLAVOR

$25.00

1/2 & 1/2

$25.00

ALL MILLER

$20.00

ALL COORS LT

$20.00

ALL BUD LT

$20.00

VARIETY

$20.00

DAILY DRINK SPECIALS

TUESDAY MULE

$5.00

Beas Game Day Draft Special

12 oz Domestic Drafts Lite/Coors/Bud lt

$1.00

RETAIL

CAMO HOODIE

$40.00

W TANK

$15.00

WOMENS SHIRT

$20.00

MENS SHIRT

$20.00

BASEBALL TEE

$20.00

HATS

$20.00

FULL ZIP UP

$50.00

COOZIE

$5.00

BANDANA

$5.00

BEANIE

$20.00

Taco Tuesdays

Tacos

$14.00

Wings

10 wings

$10.00

20 wings

$20.00

30 wings

$30.00

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$19.00

12oz Domestic Drafts Lite/Coors/Bud

12 oz Coors LT

$1.00

12oz ML LT

$1.00

12oz Bud LT

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3145 US-20, Elgin, IL 60124

Directions

Gallery
Niko's Tavern image

