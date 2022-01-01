- Home
- /
- Hampshire
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
No reviews yet
2401 W US-20
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Dinner Rolls
(16) BONE IN
(16) Boneless Wings
(8) BONE IN
(8) Boneless Wings
Basket Green Bean Fries
Basket loaded fries
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of TatorTots
Basket Sweet potato fries
Boom Boom Shrimp
Calamari
Lightly breaded and served with cocktail sauce
Cheese Curds
Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch
Chicken Fingers (5)
5pc served with choice of dipping sauce
Chips and Pico
Fried Pickles
Pickle spears lightly battered and served with chipotle ranch
Italian Beef Eggrolls
Wontons rolled with thin-cut Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella and fried golden brown. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce
Meatloaf Sliders (3)
Mini buns topped with sliced meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy
Meditteranean Calamari
Mini Cheeseburgers (3)
Mini Pulled Porks (3)
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.
Potato Skins
Jumbo potato boats topped with melted cheese, bacon and served with sour cream
Pretzel Sticks
Served with cheesy bacon dip
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Reuben Eggrolls
Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing
Saganaki
Authentic Greek cheese lightly breaded and sautéed, then set aflame. served with pita bread
Shrimp Onassis
Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter sauce, topped with melted feta and fontinella cheeses
TatorTot Nachos
Tator tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole
Salads
Chicken Finger Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers. Served with our homemade Greek dressing.
Sante Fe Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with shredded cheese, corn, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle dressing
Very Berry Salad
Baby greens tossed with dried cranberries, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles . Served with raspberry vinaigrette
LARGE House Salad
Wraps
Gyro Wrap
Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Turkey BLT Wrap
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and Romaine lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Italian Beef Wrap
Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and tortilla strips smothered in ranch and BBQ sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
Sandwiches
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepper jack cheese
Chicken Montana
Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Italian Beef Sandwich
Shaved beef soaked in au ju, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served with giardineira
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, slow roasted pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce and served on a bun
Reuben Sandwich
Layers of lean corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with 1000 island dressing on rye bread
Steak Sirloin
Sliced steak, sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Turkey Club
A triple-decker bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on fresh toasted bread
BLT Sandwhich
TurkeyBLT Sandwhich
ADULT Grill Chz
Fish Filet
Breaded cod topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted bun
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
10oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Black & Bleu Burger
10oz burger blackened and topped with melted bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Jalapeno Jack Burger
10oz burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
10oz burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun
Niko Burger
10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring
Tavern Burger
Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato
Steak & Egg Burger
10oz burger topped with a fried egg, bacon and choice of cheese
Patty Melt
Our juicy 10oz burger topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese, served on grilled rye
Tavern Favorites
Add Baked French Onion
Side Caesar
Baby Back Ribs (full)
Full slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad
Baby Back Ribs (half)
Half slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad
Fettucine Alfredo
Chicken Parm Dinner
Breaded chicken breast topped with zesty marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese over pasta
Fire Roasted Rigatoni
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce
Grilled Chx Breast Dinner
Grilled Salmon
Topped with a lemon butter sauce and served with vegetable and choice of potato
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Seven breaded jumbo fried shrimps served with choice of side, cocktail sauce and lemon
Mac N Chz Dinner
Mile High Meatloaf
Layers of homemade meat loaf, stacked with garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy
Pork Chops
Two center cut bone-in chops grilled to perfection with vegetable and choice of potato
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional marinara sauce with fresh garlic and herbs over spaghetti with homemade meatballs and garlic bread
Split Entree $
SD Garlic Bread $
Kids
Sides
3 FRIED SHRIMP $$
3 GRILLED SHRIMP $$
Add Baked French Onion
DINNER ROLLS x2
EXTRA pita
Fruit
Sd Baked French Onion
Sd Baked Potato
Sd Caesar
SD Cheese Sauce
SD Chz Curds
Soup Cup Coleslaw (12oz)
Sd Cole Slaw (3.25oz)
Sd Coleslaw (2oz)
Sd Fried Pickles
Sd Fries
Sd Garlic Bread
Sd Greek Salad
Sd Green Bean FF
Sd House Salad
Sd Loaded Baked
Sd Loaded Fries
Sd Loaded Mash
Sd Loaded Tots
Sd Mac n' Cheese
Sd Mashed Potato
Sd Onion Rings
Sd Sweet Potato Fries
Sd Tator Tots
Sd Tortilla
Sd Veggies
Soup
x Garlic Bread
Drinks TO GO
Apple Juice TOGO
Coke TOGO
Cranberry Juice TOGO
Diet Coke TOGO
Ginger Ale TOGO
Grapefruit Juice TOGO
Iced Tea TOGO
Lemonade TOGO
Milk TOGO
Mr. Pibb TOGO
Orange Juice TOGO
Pineapple Juice TOGO
Raspberry Tea TOGO
Redbull SugarFree TOGO
RedBull TOGO
Redbull Tropical TOGO
Root Beer TOGO
Soda TOGO
Sprite TOGO
Tonic TOGO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove, IL 60140