Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Wrap
Fire Roasted Rigatoni
Kid Tenders

Appetizers

Dinner Rolls

$1.00

(16) BONE IN

$26.00

(16) Boneless Wings

$26.00

(8) BONE IN

$14.00

(8) Boneless Wings

$14.00

Basket Green Bean Fries

$14.00

Basket loaded fries

$12.00

Basket of Fries

$10.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$14.00

Basket of TatorTots

$12.00

Basket Sweet potato fries

$14.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari

$18.00

Lightly breaded and served with cocktail sauce

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch

Chicken Fingers (5)

$14.00

5pc served with choice of dipping sauce

Chips and Pico

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Pickle spears lightly battered and served with chipotle ranch

Italian Beef Eggrolls

$15.00

Wontons rolled with thin-cut Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella and fried golden brown. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce

Meatloaf Sliders (3)

$14.00

Mini buns topped with sliced meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy

Meditteranean Calamari

$19.00

Mini Cheeseburgers (3)

$14.00

Mini Pulled Porks (3)

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Jumbo potato boats topped with melted cheese, bacon and served with sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Served with cheesy bacon dip

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Reuben Eggrolls

$15.00

Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing

Saganaki

$13.00

Authentic Greek cheese lightly breaded and sautéed, then set aflame. served with pita bread

Shrimp Onassis

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter sauce, topped with melted feta and fontinella cheeses

TatorTot Nachos

$10.50

Tator tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Salads

Fresh greens topped with chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onion, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Finger Salad

$16.00

Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens topped with, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers. Served with our homemade Greek dressing.

Sante Fe Salad

$16.00

Crisp lettuce topped with shredded cheese, corn, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle dressing

Very Berry Salad

$16.00

Baby greens tossed with dried cranberries, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, bleu cheese crumbles . Served with raspberry vinaigrette

LARGE House Salad

$13.00

Wraps

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and spicy giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

Gyro Wrap

$16.00

Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$16.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and Romaine lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Italian Beef Wrap

$16.00

Layers of lean Italian beef, mozzarella cheese and giardiniera wrapped in a flour tortilla

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and tortilla strips smothered in ranch and BBQ sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla

Sandwiches

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepper jack cheese

Chicken Montana

$17.00

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.50

Italian Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved beef soaked in au ju, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served with giardineira

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Tender, slow roasted pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce and served on a bun

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Layers of lean corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with 1000 island dressing on rye bread

Steak Sirloin

$22.00

Sliced steak, sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Turkey Club

$16.00

A triple-decker bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on fresh toasted bread

BLT Sandwhich

$16.00

TurkeyBLT Sandwhich

$16.00

ADULT Grill Chz

$15.00

Fish Filet

$16.00

Breaded cod topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted bun

Burgers

All 10oz. fresh USDA Certified Angus beef patties served with lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.00

10oz burger blackened and topped with melted bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun

Niko Burger

$17.00

10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring

Tavern Burger

$16.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

Steak & Egg Burger

$18.00

10oz burger topped with a fried egg, bacon and choice of cheese

Patty Melt

$16.00

Our juicy 10oz burger topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese, served on grilled rye

Tavern Favorites

Add Baked French Onion

$2.00

Side Caesar

$2.00

Baby Back Ribs (full)

$25.00

Full slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad

Baby Back Ribs (half)

$20.00

Half slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with zesty marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese over pasta

Fire Roasted Rigatoni

$20.00

Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce

Grilled Chx Breast Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Topped with a lemon butter sauce and served with vegetable and choice of potato

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Seven breaded jumbo fried shrimps served with choice of side, cocktail sauce and lemon

Mac N Chz Dinner

$18.00

Mile High Meatloaf

$18.00

Layers of homemade meat loaf, stacked with garlic mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

Pork Chops

$23.00

Two center cut bone-in chops grilled to perfection with vegetable and choice of potato

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Traditional marinara sauce with fresh garlic and herbs over spaghetti with homemade meatballs and garlic bread

Split Entree $

$4.00

SD Garlic Bread $

$2.00

Kids

Kid Sliders

$8.50

2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries

Kid Spaghetti

$8.50

Kid Tenders

$8.50

Kid Gr. Cheese

$8.50

Kid Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Sides

3 FRIED SHRIMP $$

$9.00

3 GRILLED SHRIMP $$

$9.00

Add Baked French Onion

$4.00

DINNER ROLLS x2

$1.00

EXTRA pita

$2.00

Fruit

$5.00

Sd Baked French Onion

$4.00

Sd Baked Potato

$3.00

Sd Caesar

$5.00

SD Cheese Sauce

$1.00

SD Chz Curds

$5.00

Soup Cup Coleslaw (12oz)

$5.00

Sd Cole Slaw (3.25oz)

$2.00

Sd Coleslaw (2oz)

$0.75

Sd Fried Pickles

$4.00

Sd Fries

$3.00

Sd Garlic Bread

$1.50

Sd Greek Salad

$8.00

Sd Green Bean FF

$4.00

Sd House Salad

$4.00

Sd Loaded Baked

$4.00

Sd Loaded Fries

$4.00

Sd Loaded Mash

$4.00

Sd Loaded Tots

$4.00

Sd Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Sd Mashed Potato

$3.00

Sd Onion Rings

$4.00

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sd Tator Tots

$4.00

Sd Tortilla

$1.00

Sd Veggies

$4.00

Soup

$3.00

x Garlic Bread

$1.50

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Brownie

$6.00

Halloween Chz Cake Cookies N Cream

$8.00

Drinks TO GO

Apple Juice TOGO

$3.65

Coke TOGO

$3.65

Cranberry Juice TOGO

$3.65

Diet Coke TOGO

$3.65

Ginger Ale TOGO

$3.65

Grapefruit Juice TOGO

$3.65

Iced Tea TOGO

$3.65

Lemonade TOGO

$3.65

Milk TOGO

$3.65

Mr. Pibb TOGO

$3.65

Orange Juice TOGO

$3.65

Pineapple Juice TOGO

$3.65

Raspberry Tea TOGO

$3.65

Redbull SugarFree TOGO

$4.50

RedBull TOGO

$4.50

Redbull Tropical TOGO

$4.50

Root Beer TOGO

$3.65

Soda TOGO

$3.65

Sprite TOGO

$3.65

Tonic TOGO

$3.65

FRIDAY SPECIALS

REUP FISH

Fish Fry

$20.00

Baked Cod

$20.00

Fish Filet

$16.00

Breaded cod topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted bun

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Honey Glazed Walleye

$19.00

SZN Specials

Parm Crust Talapia

$24.00

LOADED Chop Stk

$20.00

16oz Ribeye

$33.00

Chicken Rib COMBO

$28.00

NY Strip Steak

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Directions

Gallery
Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill image
Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill image

