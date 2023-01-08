Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nik's Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7900 Ranch Road 620 North Suite 100

Austin, TX 78726

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan Your Way
Fettuccine Alfredo
Jalapeño Lime Chicken

Appetizers & Snacks

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

(4) Strips of mozzarella cheese breaded and fried in house, served with a side of marinara

Longhorn Ravioli

$11.00

Fried cheese ravioli with vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese

Wings

$12.00

(6) Bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. One sauce per order.

Meatballs in Marinara

$8.00

3 meatballs and classic marinara

Queso & Salsa

$9.00

Served with tortilla chips

Pair of Pretzels

$11.00

Soft Pretzel served with a side of queso

Salads

Southern Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, cheddar & jack cheese, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and croutons.

Blue Cheese Wedge

$10.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, balsamic marinated tomatoes and blue cheese dressing

Entree Caesar

$9.00

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Entree Countryside

$9.00

Mixed lettuce, red onions, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles tossed with a sweet dijon vinaigrette

Entree House

$8.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Side Countryside

$6.00

Mixed lettuce, red onions, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles tossed with a sweet dijon vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed lettuce, balsamic marinated tomatoes and croutons tossed with our house Italian dressing

Classics

5 Layer Lasagna

$14.00

Ricotta, mozzarella and asiago cheese made with classic marinara

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine and house made alfredo sauce cooked to order

Vodka Penne

$12.00

Penne with our creamy tomato basil vodka sauce cooked to order

Linguine Marinara

$9.00

Linguini topped with our signature marinara made daily

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Eggplant breaded and fried with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a bed of linguine marinara

Grilled Salmon

$16.50

Wild caught salmon, seasoned and grilled served with your choice of side item

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of side item

Favorites

Chicken Parmesan Your Way

Chicken Parmesan Your Way

$17.00

Texas size chicken parmesan, linguine noodles with your choice of sauce

Jalapeño Lime Chicken

Jalapeño Lime Chicken

$16.00

Fan favorite! A grilled chicken breast served on a bed of linguine tossed in our signature jalapeño lime sauce

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

A grilled chicken breast served on a bed of linguine with our lemon cream sauce mixed with mushrooms and spinach

Chicken & Mushroom Penne

$16.00

Penne, creamy marsala sauce, basil onions and sauteed chicken

Veggie Parmesan

$17.00

Eggplant breaded and fried, served on a bed of sautéed vegetables topped with our signature jalapeño lime sauce

Salmon Diablo

$20.00

Salmon with cajun seasoning, linguine and jalapeño lime sauce

Sandwiches

All American Cheeseburger

$14.00

7oz beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served with french fries

BBQ Burger

$15.00

7oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. served with french fries.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon. Served with french fries

Blue Mushroom Burger

$15.00

7oz beef patty, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, blue cheese crumbles. served with french fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, pickles, lettuce. Served with french fries

Meatball Sub

$15.00

3 meatballs, marinara, mozzarella cheese on a hoagie served with french fries

Kids

Corn Dog Bites & Fries

$8.00

Toasted Ravioli & Fries

$8.00

Linguine Marinara

$7.00

Linguine Meat Sauce

$7.00

Linguine Alfredo

$8.00

Linguine Butter

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$7.00

Bananas Foster

$14.00

Side Items

Lemon Garlic Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Alfredo Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Jalapeño Lime Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Vodka Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Marinara (8oz)

$4.00

Meat Sauce (8oz)

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

N/A Bev

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.00

Soda Water

Juice Box

$1.50

Red BTB

Trinity Oaks Cab Sauv BTL

$26.00

Simi Cab Sauv Bottle

$52.00

Bella Union Cab Sauv Bottle

$80.00

Boen Pinot Noir Bottle

$47.00

Ruffino Chianti Bottle

$30.00

Sartori Valpolicella Bottle

$50.00

Saldo Zinfandel Bottle

$62.00

Fontanafredda Barolo Bottle

$70.00

White BTB

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Robert Mondavi Fume Blanc BTL

$49.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operator Austin original. We are a neighborhood restaurant honored to be celebrating 10 years of operations in the wonderful Four Points community.

Location

7900 Ranch Road 620 North Suite 100, Austin, TX 78726

Directions

