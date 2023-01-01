Main picView gallery

Niku Nashi Sushi 7302 Melrose Ave

No reviews yet

7302 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Food

Sushi

test

Niku Nashi Sushi

Izakaya

Veggie Udon Noodles

$12.00

King Oyster Carpaccio (10pc)(GF)

$24.00

Tempura Pearl Oyster

$14.00

Ceviche Tacos

$15.00

Nigiri Set

$20.00

Gyoza

$15.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Jack Karaage

$18.00

Squashed Katsu

$16.00

Nigiri Set (2 pcs each)

Charbroiled eggplant marinated in sweet soy sauce with umami glaze (GF)

$8.00

Served as nigiri topped with shiso leaf and kizami (GF)

$8.00

Thinly sliced no-tuna with yuzu koshu and no caviar

$9.00

Thinly sliced no-eel with unagi & sesame seed

$8.00

Seared no-scallop with umami glaze and green onion

$8.00

Cajun seared tofu with spicy unagi and garlic chip

$9.00

Hand Rolls

Spicy No-Tuna Hand Roll

$12.00

Tempura Hand Roll

$12.00

No-Crab Hand Roll

$12.00

Maitake Hand Roll

$12.00

Cut Rolls

Scallop Tekka Maki (6pc) (GF)

$10.00

Philadelphia Maki (10 pc)(GF)

$14.00

Garden Roll (10 pcs)

$14.00

No-Tuna Maki (10 pc) (GF)

$14.00

Maritake Maki (10 pc) (GF)

$14.00

No-Shrimp Tempura Maki (10 pc) (GF optional)

$16.00

Jalapeno Fire Cut Roll (10 pcs)

$16.00

Citrus No-Tuna Roll (10 pcs)

$16.00

Dragon Roll (10 pcs)

$16.00

Golden Niku Nashi Roll (10 pcs)

$18.00

Pink Lady Roll (10 pcs)

$19.00

Cajun Tofu Roll (10 pcs)

$19.00

Desserts

Ube Cheesecake with Oat (V)

$14.00

Bento Box

Niku Nashi Bento Box (V)

$45.00

Bento Box Lite (V)

Sides

Side of Eel Sauce (V)

$0.50

Side of Ginger (V)

$0.50

Side of Half an Avocado (V)

$3.00

Side of Jalapeño Cilantro Sauce (V)

$0.50

Side of Kizami Wasabi (V)

$0.50

Side of Onion Garlic Aioli (V)

$0.50

Side of Ponzu Sauce (V)

$0.50

Side of Siracha (V)

$0.50

Side of Soy Sauce (V)

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo (V)

$0.50

Side of Wasabi (V)

$0.50

Side of White Rice (V)

$3.00

Otsumami

Edamame with Sea Salt

$8.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Spicy Edamame

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
7302 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

