Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar Edmonds

review star

No reviews yet

178 Sunset Ave

Edmonds, WA 98020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
My Hot Date
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Hummus & Veggies

$9.00

Smoked paprika hummus served with fresh veggies and rustic crackers.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Oven roasted brussels sprouts with bacon, grated parmesan, and reduced balsamic glaze,

Meatballs

$14.00

3 Hand-rolled Meatballs with marinara sauce, shaved parmesan cheese, and fresh basil.

Salads

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Layered fresh tomato and mozzarella cheese slices, with a pesto drizzle base. Topped with a balsamic reduction and fresh basil.

Goat Cheese & Beets

$14.00

Roasted beets and goat cheese with roasted pistachios, and a raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Traditional Caesar salad with croutons, shaved parmesan and a lemon wedge.

Pizzas

3 Cheese

$20.00+

Marinara, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and parmesan.

Baja Roasted Garlic Shrimp

$22.00+

BBQ Chicken

$20.00+

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onions and chicken.

Breakfast for Dinner

$20.00+

Pesto, mozzarella, bacon, topped with a cracked egg and parmesan.

Brussel Wilson

$21.00+

Olive oil, mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan and a balsamic reduction glaze.

Canadian

$20.00+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Carne Asada Situation

$22.00+

Olive oil, mozzarella, marinated carne asada, house made pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. Served with a side of our spicy house-made salsa on the side.

Classic Cheese

$18.00+

Traditional cheese pizza with house made marinara, and mozzarella cheese.

Hunt and Gather

$22.00+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes.

Margherita

$20.00+

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and an olive oil drizzle.

More Cow Bell

$21.00+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sausage, and meatballs.

My Hot Date

$20.00+

This is our award winning pizza! Olive oil base, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and dates with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Pepperoni

$20.00+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Pesto Chicken

$20.00+

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, and chicken.

The Garden

$20.00+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.

The Hot Wheel

$20.00+

Chipotle adobo cream sauce, mozzarella, spicy sausage, onion, fresh jalapenos with a siracha drizzle.

The Italian Job

$20.00+

Olive oil base, mozzarella, gorgonzola, arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan and an olive oil drizzle.

Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Stranger Things

$21.00+

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Olive Oil

$2.00

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Chipotle Cream Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Dessert for Dinner

$16.00+

Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwiches

$6.00

Skillet Cookie

$8.00Out of stock

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Gelatiamo Gelato(chocolate)

$9.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

Madeira Dessert Wine

$10.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.00

Brownie

$9.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

178 Sunset Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020

