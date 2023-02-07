Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nilly's Neighborhood Burger Shop

No reviews yet

17603 Pioneer Blvd

Artesia, CA 90701

BURGERS

Single Burger

$7.50

Fresh Ground Beef, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

Double Burger

$10.00

Fresh Ground Beef X2, American Cheese X2, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

Triple Burger

$12.50

Fresh Ground Beef X3, American Cheese X3, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

Single Chili Burger

$9.50

Fresh Ground Beef, House Chili, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

Double Chili Burger

$12.00

Fresh Ground Beef X2,House Chili, American Cheese X2, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

Impossible Single Burger

$10.50

Impossible Patty (Meat Substitute), American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

Impossible Double Burger

$13.00

Impossible Patty (Meat Substitute) X2, American Cheese X2, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Scratch Pickles, Potato Bun **WE DO NOT CARRY LETTUCE/TOMATO AT OUR SHOP

HOT DOGS

Regular Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

9 Inch All Beef Hot Dog, Onion Sauce, Mustard, Scratch Relish, Potato Bun

Chili Dog

$8.00Out of stock

9 Inch All Beef Hot Dog, House Chili, Onion, Mustard, Potato Bun

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00Out of stock

9 Inch All Beed Hot Dog, House Chili, American Cheese, Onion Mustard, Potato Bun

FRIES

Fries

$4.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

Chili Cheese Fries (Small)

$7.00

Crinkle Cut Fries, House Chili, Shredded Cheese, Onion, Scratch Pickles, Sour Cream

Chili Cheese Fries (Large)

$13.00

Crinkele Cut Fries, House Chili, Shredded Cheese, Onion, Scratch Pickles, Sour Cream

OTHERS

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

American Cheese X2, Grilled Onion, Scratch Pickles, Mustard, Potato Bun

Patty Melt

$15.00

8oz HOUSE BLEND PATTY, GRILLED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE x3, AMERICAN CHEESE x3, BETWEEN RYE BREAD

Ranch

$1.50

Ranch (Made In-House)

Cup Of Pickles

$2.00

5.5Oz Cup Of Pickles

Cup Of Chili

$2.00

4Oz Cup Of Chili

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Xtra Slice Cheese

$1.00

DRINKS

MEXICAN COKE LARGE 500ml

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE SMALL 355ml

$3.50

MEXICAN FANTA LARGE 500ml

$4.00

MEXICAN SPRITE LARGE 500ml

$4.00

MEXICAN SPRITE SMALL 355ml

$3.50

DIET COKE CAN

$2.50

COKE ZERO CAN

$2.50

DR PEPPER CAN

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

DASANI

$2.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$7.00

**MIXING OF FLAVORS ARE POLITELY DECLINED

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$7.00

**MIXING OF FLAVORS ARE POLITELY DECLINED

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$7.00

**MIXING OF FLAVORS ARE POLITELY DECLINED

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're a burger shop that serves up simple and delicious burgers, done right!

Website

Location

17603 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701

Directions

