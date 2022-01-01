Restaurant header imageView gallery

NiMarco's Pizza - N Kaspar Dr

32 Reviews

$$

3715 N Kaspar Dr

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Medium Cheese
10 ct. Traditional Wings

Whole Pizza (BYO Pizza)

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$13.50

Feeds 2-3 People

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$17.50

Feeds 3-4 People

Medium Specialty Pizza

Medium S.O.B

Medium S.O.B

$19.00

A green chili sauce based, topped with jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes

Medium Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

Medium Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$19.00

A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions!

Medium Popeye Pizza

Medium Popeye Pizza

$19.00

Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago

Medium Gary’s Special Pizza

Medium Gary’s Special Pizza

$19.00

It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers

Medium Monster Meat Pie

Medium Monster Meat Pie

$19.00

WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon!

Medium Pesto Chicken

Medium Pesto Chicken

$18.00

This delicious create begins with a base of basil pesto and topped with mozzarella cheese. Simply delicious! Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts. CONTAINS NUTS

Medium Very Veggie Pie

Medium Very Veggie Pie

$18.00

A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Choose two of our specialties, or build half of your own!

Large Specialty Pizza

Large Popeye Pizza

Large Popeye Pizza

$24.50

Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago

Large S.O.B

Large S.O.B

$24.50

A green chili sauce based, topped with jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes

Large Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

Large Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$24.50

A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jacke, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.50

Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.

Large Gary’s Special Pizza

Large Gary’s Special Pizza

$24.50

It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers

Large Monster Meat Pie

Large Monster Meat Pie

$24.50

WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon!

Large Pesto Chicken

Large Pesto Chicken

$23.50

This delicious create begins with a base of basil pesto and topped with mozzarella cheese. Simply delicious! Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts. CONTAINS NUTS

Large Very Veggie Pie

Large Very Veggie Pie

$23.50

A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Choose two of our specialties, or build half of your own!

Gluten-Free Pizza (Contains Egg & Dairy)

BYO Gluten-Free Pizza

BYO Gluten-Free Pizza

$12.00

Build it how you want it. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free S.O.B

Gluten Free S.O.B

$15.50

A green chili sauce based, topped with jack-cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$15.50

A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jack- cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack-cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free The Popeye Pizza

Gluten Free The Popeye Pizza

$15.50

Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Gary's Special Pizza

Gluten Free Gary's Special Pizza

$15.50

It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Monster Meat Pizza

Gluten Free Monster Meat Pizza

$15.50

WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon! BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Very Veggie Pie

Gluten Free Very Veggie Pie

$15.50

A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Pesto Chicken

Gluten Free Pesto Chicken

$15.50

Basil pesto base, topped with mozzarella cheese. Simply delicious! Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts. CONTAINS NUTS BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Wings

Plump, juicy, and fresh fried. Choose from Sweet Teriyaki, Golden BBQ, Not-so-Hot, Spicy Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Red Chili, Hot Sauce, and WAY-Too-Hot sauce. Max 2 flavors per order. Served with carrots and celery, and a choice of ranch or blue cheese

Small Boneless (1/2 lb)

$7.50

Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.

Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)

Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)

$14.50

Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.

XL Boneless Wings (2 lb)

$27.50

Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.

5 ct. Traditional Wings

$8.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

10 ct. Traditional Wings

10 ct. Traditional Wings

$16.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

20 ct. Traditional Wings

$30.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

30 ct. Traditional Wings

$45.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

Appi-Teezers

T- Ravs

T- Ravs

$7.75

Ten pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, coated in herb-Italian dressing. Served with pizza sauce for dipping

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$7.75

A half pound of crispy beer battered zucchini finished with our secret seasoning. Served with ranch dressing

Cauli-Fire

Cauli-Fire

$7.75

Eating your vegetables never tasted so good! 3/4 of a pound of cauliflower dipped in a spicy buffalo batter and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing

CGB

CGB

$9.00

Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping

Buffalo Bread

Buffalo Bread

$9.00

Our homemade dough drizzled with mild, hot or WAY too hot buffalo wing sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese. Served with ranch for dipping

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.50

A half-pound of lightly breaded calamari rings, fried crisp. Served with sweet red chili sauce and a lemon wedge.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch

Small Antipasto Salad

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.50

A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch

Large Antipasto Salad

$11.00

A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese

XL Garden Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch

XL Antipasto Salad

$23.00Out of stock

A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing

XL Caesar Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

6 Pack Soda

$6.75

Soda Can

Bubly Sparkling (Mango)

$1.50

Stubborn Soda (Vanilla Cream)

$1.50

Yerba Matte (Mint)

$3.00

Hog Wash (Red)

$1.50

Rockstar

$2.50

Side Orders

Ranch

$0.67

Blue Chz

$0.67

Caesar

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.75

Olives

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

NSH Sauce

$0.75

WTH

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Gold BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Sweet Chilli

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Sm Chx

$1.50

Lrg Chx

$2.50

XXL Chx

$5.00

Anchovy

$0.75

Pizza Kits & The Like

Make your own NiMarco’s Pizza at home! Whether you cook it in your oven or on the grill, use our fresh ingredients to make your masterpiece. Each kit comes with just the right amount of our homemade dough, zesty pizza sauce, and freshly grated whole milk mozzarella cheese. Recommended cooking temperature is 450° until cheese is golden. Check out our Pizza Kit Instructions on our website! NiMarcosPizza.com
Medium Pizza Kit

Medium Pizza Kit

$10.00
Large Pizza Kit

Large Pizza Kit

$12.00

Medium Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$3.50

Medium Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Large Pizza Sauce

$3.50

Med Mozzarella

$4.00

Lg Mozzarella

$5.00

Delivery Add-Ons

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Plates

Napkins

Forks

Contactless Delivery

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!

Location

3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Directions

Gallery
NiMarco's Pizza image
NiMarco's Pizza image
NiMarco's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff
orange starNo Reviews
4650 US-89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
The Toasted Owl - East Side
orange starNo Reviews
5200 E. Cortland Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ - (928) 774-7292
orange starNo Reviews
2320 N. 4th Street Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Oakmont
orange starNo Reviews
2380 N Oakmont Dr Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1500 E Cedar Ave #40 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston