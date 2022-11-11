Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo 1270 N Belt Line Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1270 N Belt Line Rd

Mesquite, TX 75149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz
32oz
party wings

Catfish

Catfish

$5.00+

Party Wings

party wings

$2.00+

Pork Chops

1pc Pork Chop With No Fries

$5.00

2pc Pork Chop with Fries

$9.00

4pc Pork Chop with Fries

$16.00

Shrimp

Shrimp

$2.00+

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00+

Extra Sauces

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Daquiris

8oz

$5.00

16oz

$8.00

32oz

$16.00

64oz

$25.00

1 Gallon

$45.00

1 Shot

$2.00

Jello Shot

1 shot

3 shot

$5.00

Catfish

Catfish

$5.00+

Party Wings

party wings

$2.00+

Pork Chops

1pc Pork Chop With No Fries

$5.00

2pc Pork Chop with Fries

$9.00

4pc Pork Chop with Fries

$16.00

Shrimp

Shrimp

$2.00+

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00+

Extra Sauces

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1270 N Belt Line Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149

Directions

Gallery
Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo image
Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo image
Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,168
2014 Irving Blvd. Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
The Bells Sweet Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2109 w Parker rd Suite 210 Plano, TX 75023
View restaurantnext
Michael's of Las Colinas - 925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100
orange starNo Reviews
925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mesquite
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston