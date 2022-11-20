Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

No reviews yet

49 E Main st

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Street Taco
Burrito in a Bowl

APPETIZERS

House-made Chips

House-made Chips

$1.95

Fresh corn tortilla cut daily and slow fried.

Fresh Salsa and Chips

Fresh Salsa and Chips

$4.75

Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, chopped cilantro, and lime juice are all mixed with house-made chips.

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$6.95

Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary salsas on the side.

Meat Quesadilla

Meat Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour tortilla grilled with your choice of meat, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary Salsas of your choice.

Esquite (Street Corn)

Esquite (Street Corn)

$5.75

Corn kernels layered with sour-cream mayo sauce and sprinkle with cotija cheese, chile powder, and spicy sauce.

Sope

Sope

$12.75

Fresh hand-made in a traditional way corn masa boat fried with your choice of beans and protein, topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, cheese, avocado slices, and sour cream, with salsas of your choice on the side.

SALADS

Mama Nina's Salad

Mama Nina's Salad

$13.75

Choice of Protein, a combination of green leaf lettuce and red cabbage, with cucumber, bell peppers, roasted corn, cherry tomato, and roasted pumpkin seeds, tossed in a lime vinaigrette and topped with avocado and cheese.

Taco Salad

$13.75

Choice of Protein, a mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.

Vegetarian Taco Salad

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$12.50

Same as Taco Salad without the protein. A mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.

Vegetarian Mama Nina's Salad

$12.50

Same as Mama Nina's Salad without the protein. A combination of green leaf lettuce and red cabbage, with cucumber, bell peppers, roasted corn, cherry tomato, and roasted pumpkin seeds, tossed in a lime vinaigrette and topped with avocado and cheese.

SOUPS

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.65

An ancestral recipe called Sopa Tarasca it’s made with pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, guajillo chile, onions, garlic, epazote, and herbs, topped with crispy corn tortilla, sour cream, Mexican dry cheese, and chile negro flakes.

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$9.75

White meat Chicken, zucchini, squash, spinach, tomato, cilantro, and carrots in seasoned chicken broth.

BURRITOS

Regular Burrito does not come with Guacamole or Sour Cream.
Burrito

Burrito

$12.50+

Your choice of Protein, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fresh salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small. Regular Burrito does not come with Guacamole or Sour Cream.

Burrito in a Bowl

Burrito in a Bowl

$12.50+

Your choice of tortilla, steak, beans, and rice, with cheese, fresh salsa, guacamole, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small.

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$15.90

Grilled Fish or Shrimp Burrito marinated in a garlic butter sauce with your choice of tortilla, rice, and beans, filled with fresh salsa, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Complimentary salsas on the side.

Vegetables Burrito

Vegetables Burrito

$11.50+

Grilled Vegetables or Sauteed Cauliflower, beans, rice, cheese, fresh salsa, guacamole, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$12.50

Chile poblano fills with queso asadero and coated in egg your choice of beans and rice, with fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Salsas of your choice.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Scramble Egg and Potatoes, your choice of protein Bacon, Chorizo or Ham wrapped in your choice of tortilla with fresh salsa and cheese.

Eggs and Cheese Burrito

Eggs and Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Scramble Egg with Monterey Cheese wrapped in your Choice of Tortilla with Fresh Salsa.

Beans and Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Choice of beans with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, salsas of your choice.

Beans, Rice and Cheese Burrito

Beans, Rice and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Choice of Beans and Rice with Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and salsa of your choice.

TACOS

Street Taco

Street Taco

$3.95

Corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, with your choice of protein topped with chopped cilantro and onions.

Taco Americano

Taco Americano

$4.50

Corn tortilla, Flour tortilla, or Crispy shell, your choice of protein topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Salsas of your choice.

Avocado Taco

Avocado Taco

$4.95

Corn o Flour tortilla filled with avocado and topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, and grilled corn with salsas of your choice.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$12.90

2 Tacos with your choice of corn, flour, or crispy shell tortilla filled with your choice of Protein and topped with cilantro and onions, served with your choice of rice and beans. Complementary salsas on the side.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$8.25

Marinated grilled fish on a corn or flour tortilla topped with romaine lettuce, fresh salsa, avocado slices, and house-made avocado chipotle dressing. Complimentary salsas on the side.

Shrimp Taco

$8.25

Grilled Shrimp on a corn or flour tortilla, topped with romaine lettuce, fresh salsa, avocado slices, and house-made avocado chipotle dressing. Complementary on the side.

NACHOS

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.50

Fresh cut and every day made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.

Cheese and Meat Nachos

Cheese and Meat Nachos

$12.75

Our daily House-made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans Protein and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.

TAMALES

Tamales

Tamales

$9.95

2 House-made corn masa tamales filled with Pork, Chicken, or Vegetables served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and a special tomato sauce.

Corn Tamales

Corn Tamales

$9.95

2 House-made fresh corn in cob tamales, made with butter, milk, salt, and sugar served with sour cream and green sauce.

DESSERTS

Churros and Dipping Chocolate

Churros and Dipping Chocolate

$8.95

3 Churros tossed in sugar and cinnamon served with a signature melted.

Whole Churro

Whole Churro

$4.25

Traditional Churro 15 inches long tossed in a mix of sugar and cinnamon.

Traditional Flan

Traditional Flan

$5.50

Traditional Mexican custard is made of milk, sugar, and eggs.

KIDS MENU

All Kids menu items comes with a cup or seasonal.
Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$7.95

Your choice of tortilla, protein, beans, and rice with cheese.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

A Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese and choice of rice and beans.

Kids Meat Quesadilla

Kids Meat Quesadilla

$7.95

A flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese choice of protein, rice, and beans on the side.

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$7.95

2 Corn or flour tortillas with your choice of protein with beans and rice on the side and topped with cheese.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Milk

Milk

$2.50

SIDES

4 oz Guacamole

$5.00

4 oz Any Salsa

$2.75

4 oz Sour Cream

$2.25

4 oz Cheese

$3.25

4 oz Grilled Corn

$2.25

8 oz Rice

$4.00

8 oz Beans

$4.00

8 oz Steak

$8.75

8 oz Pork

$7.00

8 oz Chicken

$7.00

8 oz Grilled Vegetables

$6.00
3 Tortillas Taco size Corn or Flour

3 Tortillas Taco size Corn or Flour

$1.50
1 Chile Relleno

1 Chile Relleno

$8.50

DRINKS

Agua Fresca Seasonal Fruit

Agua Fresca Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Fresh fruit peeled cored and blended with sugar and fresh water.

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.50
Mineral Water Topochico

Mineral Water Topochico

$3.50

Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

Mexican drink made of raw rice, milk, water, sugar and cinnamon.

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50

The all-natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico.

Coke

Coke

$3.50

Coca-Cola, or Coke, is a carbonated soft drink manufactured by The Coca-Cola Company. Originally marketed as a temperance drink and intended as a patent medicine, it was invented in the late 19th Century.

Diet-Coke

Diet-Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke® is the perfect balance of crisp + refreshing. It's your deliciously fizzy go-to companion.

Mexican Bottled Glass Coca-Cola

Mexican Bottled Glass Coca-Cola

$3.50

Mexican Coke uses natural cane sugar, and even if it has the same number of calories and really isn't healthier than high fructose corn syrup — it just tastes better!

7UP

7UP

$2.50

Lemon-lime-flavored non-caffeinated soft drink. Whatever the flavor, every moment is crisp, clean, and refreshing

Squirt

Squirt

$2.50

Squirt is a caffeine-free, citrus-flavored, carbonated soft drink, created in 1938.

Marquis, Lychee Peach

Marquis, Lychee Peach

$4.25

Marquis Lychee Peach delivers refreshing energy, vitamins, and antioxidants whenever you need them.

Marquis, Mango Ginger

Marquis, Mango Ginger

$4.25

Marquis Mango Ginger delivers refreshing energy, vitamins, and antioxidants whenever you need them.

Monster, Energy Drink

Monster, Energy Drink

$3.75

Monster is the ideal combo of the right ingredients in the right proportion to deliver the big bad buzz that only Monster can.

Redbull, Energy Drink

Redbull, Energy Drink

$3.75

Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.

Snapple Fruit Flavors

Snapple Fruit Flavors

$4.50

Snapple is one of those ultra-nostalgic brands, especially for millennials who used to pop the lids off these bottles while spending days on the playground.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Homemade, fresh, local ingredients and passion for traditional Mexican savor. Whether you choose to order take-out, our delivery services, or dine-in, your taste buds will transport you to México.

