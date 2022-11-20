Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
No reviews yet
49 E Main st
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
House-made Chips
Fresh corn tortilla cut daily and slow fried.
Fresh Salsa and Chips
Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, chopped cilantro, and lime juice are all mixed with house-made chips.
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary salsas on the side.
Meat Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with your choice of meat, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary Salsas of your choice.
Esquite (Street Corn)
Corn kernels layered with sour-cream mayo sauce and sprinkle with cotija cheese, chile powder, and spicy sauce.
Sope
Fresh hand-made in a traditional way corn masa boat fried with your choice of beans and protein, topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, cheese, avocado slices, and sour cream, with salsas of your choice on the side.
SALADS
Mama Nina's Salad
Choice of Protein, a combination of green leaf lettuce and red cabbage, with cucumber, bell peppers, roasted corn, cherry tomato, and roasted pumpkin seeds, tossed in a lime vinaigrette and topped with avocado and cheese.
Taco Salad
Choice of Protein, a mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Same as Taco Salad without the protein. A mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.
Vegetarian Mama Nina's Salad
Same as Mama Nina's Salad without the protein. A combination of green leaf lettuce and red cabbage, with cucumber, bell peppers, roasted corn, cherry tomato, and roasted pumpkin seeds, tossed in a lime vinaigrette and topped with avocado and cheese.
SOUPS
Tortilla Soup
An ancestral recipe called Sopa Tarasca it’s made with pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, guajillo chile, onions, garlic, epazote, and herbs, topped with crispy corn tortilla, sour cream, Mexican dry cheese, and chile negro flakes.
Chicken Vegetable Soup
White meat Chicken, zucchini, squash, spinach, tomato, cilantro, and carrots in seasoned chicken broth.
BURRITOS
Burrito
Your choice of Protein, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fresh salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small. Regular Burrito does not come with Guacamole or Sour Cream.
Burrito in a Bowl
Your choice of tortilla, steak, beans, and rice, with cheese, fresh salsa, guacamole, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small.
Seafood Burrito
Grilled Fish or Shrimp Burrito marinated in a garlic butter sauce with your choice of tortilla, rice, and beans, filled with fresh salsa, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Complimentary salsas on the side.
Vegetables Burrito
Grilled Vegetables or Sauteed Cauliflower, beans, rice, cheese, fresh salsa, guacamole, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile poblano fills with queso asadero and coated in egg your choice of beans and rice, with fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Salsas of your choice.
Breakfast Burrito
Scramble Egg and Potatoes, your choice of protein Bacon, Chorizo or Ham wrapped in your choice of tortilla with fresh salsa and cheese.
Eggs and Cheese Burrito
Scramble Egg with Monterey Cheese wrapped in your Choice of Tortilla with Fresh Salsa.
Beans and Cheese Burrito
Choice of beans with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, salsas of your choice.
Beans, Rice and Cheese Burrito
Choice of Beans and Rice with Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and salsa of your choice.
TACOS
Street Taco
Corn tortilla or Flour tortilla, with your choice of protein topped with chopped cilantro and onions.
Taco Americano
Corn tortilla, Flour tortilla, or Crispy shell, your choice of protein topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Salsas of your choice.
Avocado Taco
Corn o Flour tortilla filled with avocado and topped with lettuce, fresh salsa, and grilled corn with salsas of your choice.
Taco Plate
2 Tacos with your choice of corn, flour, or crispy shell tortilla filled with your choice of Protein and topped with cilantro and onions, served with your choice of rice and beans. Complementary salsas on the side.
Fish Taco
Marinated grilled fish on a corn or flour tortilla topped with romaine lettuce, fresh salsa, avocado slices, and house-made avocado chipotle dressing. Complimentary salsas on the side.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp on a corn or flour tortilla, topped with romaine lettuce, fresh salsa, avocado slices, and house-made avocado chipotle dressing. Complementary on the side.
NACHOS
Cheese Nachos
Fresh cut and every day made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.
Cheese and Meat Nachos
Our daily House-made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans Protein and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.
TAMALES
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
Kids Burrito
Your choice of tortilla, protein, beans, and rice with cheese.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
A Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese and choice of rice and beans.
Kids Meat Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese choice of protein, rice, and beans on the side.
Kids Taco Plate
2 Corn or flour tortillas with your choice of protein with beans and rice on the side and topped with cheese.
Apple Juice
Milk
SIDES
DRINKS
Agua Fresca Seasonal Fruit
Fresh fruit peeled cored and blended with sugar and fresh water.
Bottle Water
Mineral Water Topochico
Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.
Horchata
Mexican drink made of raw rice, milk, water, sugar and cinnamon.
Jarritos
The all-natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico.
Coke
Coca-Cola, or Coke, is a carbonated soft drink manufactured by The Coca-Cola Company. Originally marketed as a temperance drink and intended as a patent medicine, it was invented in the late 19th Century.
Diet-Coke
Diet Coke® is the perfect balance of crisp + refreshing. It's your deliciously fizzy go-to companion.
Mexican Bottled Glass Coca-Cola
Mexican Coke uses natural cane sugar, and even if it has the same number of calories and really isn't healthier than high fructose corn syrup — it just tastes better!
7UP
Lemon-lime-flavored non-caffeinated soft drink. Whatever the flavor, every moment is crisp, clean, and refreshing
Squirt
Squirt is a caffeine-free, citrus-flavored, carbonated soft drink, created in 1938.
Marquis, Lychee Peach
Marquis Lychee Peach delivers refreshing energy, vitamins, and antioxidants whenever you need them.
Marquis, Mango Ginger
Marquis Mango Ginger delivers refreshing energy, vitamins, and antioxidants whenever you need them.
Monster, Energy Drink
Monster is the ideal combo of the right ingredients in the right proportion to deliver the big bad buzz that only Monster can.
Redbull, Energy Drink
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
Snapple Fruit Flavors
Snapple is one of those ultra-nostalgic brands, especially for millennials who used to pop the lids off these bottles while spending days on the playground.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Homemade, fresh, local ingredients and passion for traditional Mexican savor. Whether you choose to order take-out, our delivery services, or dine-in, your taste buds will transport you to México.
49 E Main st, Los Gatos, CA 95030