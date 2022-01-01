Nina's imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Nina's Norwich NY

32 S. Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

Appetizers

$14.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

$8.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Jumbo Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.00

Jumbo Boneless Chicken Wings

$14.00

Served with choice of sauce

$5.00

Served with ketchup

$14.00

Served with Spaghetti Sauce

$7.00

Served with Spaghetti Sauce

$14.00

Beautiful fresh mozzarella plate stacked with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and topped with balsamic drizzle

$10.00

Fresh house baked bread topped with fresh chopped tomato, garlic & mozzarella

$9.00

House baked bread topped with buttery garlic spread & mozzarella. Served with side of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$14.00

Fried mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini & onion rings. Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$10.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

$15.00

Served with marinara

Buffalo Crunch Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

$5.00

Please call for daily selection

$7.00

Please call for daily selection

$6.00

$8.00

$5.00

Served with cucumber, tomato, onion, black olive, pepperoncini, provolone cheese & croutons

$11.00

Served with cucumber, tomato, onion, black olive, pepperoncini, provolone cheese & croutons

$12.00

Served with romaine lettuce, parmigiana reggiano & croutons

$13.00

Fresh house marinated grilled chicken served over fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, provolone cheese & croutons

$13.00

Loaded with Boar's Head pepperoni & salami served over fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, provolone cheese & croutons

$14.00

Fresh greens and veggies topped with marinated mushrooms, roasted red peppers, assorted olives & fresh house marinated grilled chicken

$14.00

Fresh greens and veggies topped with breaded chicken tossed in mild sauce

$13.00

Fresh greens and veggies topped with ham, egg & cheddar cheese

$14.00

Fresh baked Nina's Round filled with house marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh greens and veggies

$13.00

Served with romaine lettuce, parmigiana reggiano, croutons and topped with fresh house marinated grilled chicken

$13.00

Fresh greens and veggies topped with fresh house marinated grilled chicken, bacon, egg & cheddar cheese

$14.00

Loaded with Boar's Head Ham, Turkey & Roast Beef served over fresh greens and veggies

$13.00

Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with walnuts, cranberries & feta cheese

$13.00

Choice of Boar's Head Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef served of fresh greens and veggies

$13.00

Fresh greens and veggies topped with two heaping portions of Nina's house made fresh Tuna Salad

Don't forget your favorite dipping sauce!!

Pizza Slices

$3.00

Classic slice of cheese pizza.

$3.00

Perfect combination of garlic and Grande Mozzarella.

$3.25

Please choose one topping

$3.25

Please choose one topping

$3.50

Please choose 2 toppings

$3.50

Please choose 2 toppings

$3.75

Please choose 3 toppings

$3.75

Please choose 3 toppings

$3.50

Please choose one of our daily selections

$3.50

Perfect combination of Grande Mozzarella, Broccoli, Grande Ricotta Cheese and spices. A must try!

$3.25

Nina's White Garlic Pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and spices.

$3.50

Boar's Head diced ham and fresh Dole Pineapple chunks topped with Grande Mozzarella.

$4.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs & Ham

$4.00

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli & Black Olives

$4.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Meatballs

Don't forget your favorite dipping sauce!!

Pizza Rolls

$0.60

Nina's house baked Garlic Knot served with side of dipping sauce.

$5.00

Nina's house baked Garlic Knots served with choice of dipping sauce.

$7.00

Nina's house baked Garlic Knots served with side of dipping sauce.

$12.00

Build it just the way you like it! All Calzones start with Grande Ricotta Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of dipping sauce.

$10.00

Nina's Famous Pepperoni Roll filled with sliced pepperoni and Grande Mozzarella. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

$10.00

Nina's Ham Roll filled with Boar's Head Ham and Grande Mozzarella. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

$10.00

Nina's Famous Chicken Wing Roll filled with the perfect combination of Grilled Chicken tossed in Bleu Cheese Wing Sauce and Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of dipping sauce.

$12.00

Loaded with ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and Grande mozzarella cheese. Served with side of dipping sauce.

Don't forget your favorite dipping sauce!!

Cold Sub

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$11.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$12.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$12.00

Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$12.00

House made Tuna prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

Nina's Round

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$11.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$12.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$12.00

Boar's Head ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola & cheese prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$10.00

Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

$12.00

House made tuna prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce

Hot Sandwiches

$9.00

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with Boar's Head Ham

$13.00

Boar's Head corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 dressing built on classic rye bread

$15.00

Fresh fried chicken cutlet served on a fresh baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

$15.00

House marinated grilled chicken breast served on a fresh baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

$15.00

Golden fried cod served on a fresh baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and tartar sauce

$13.00

House made tuna served on classic rye bread melted with tomato and Swiss cheese

Hot Heroes

$12.00

Classic Meatball Parmigiana Sub served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$12.00

Classic Sausage Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$13.00

Classic Sausage Peppers Onions Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$12.00

Classic Eggplant Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$13.00

Classic Roast Beef Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$14.00

Classic Chicken Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$15.00

Classic Veal Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

$15.00

Classic Philly Steak served with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with American cheese served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll

Pasta

$15.00

Pasta topped with Nina's Famous house made Meatballs in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Pasta topped with 2 Italian Sausage links topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$14.00

Pasta topped with Nina's house made mushroom sauce seasoned to perfection topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$12.00

Pasta topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$12.00

Pasta topped with our house made Marinara. Our house Marinara is a meatless prepared sauce and a great vegetarian sauce option. Dinner is served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$12.00

Pasta tossed and coated in the perfect amount of butter. Dinner served with dinner salad and house baked dinner bread.

$12.00

Pasta tossed and coated perfectly with sautéed extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$14.00

Pasta topped with Nina's house Siciliana Sauce. Diced fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and the perfect amount of seasoning completes this lite fresh sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$11.00

Pasta topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$18.00

Pasta topped with Nina's house Clam Sauce. You won't be disappointed with the amount of chopped clams we include with our house Clam Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$18.00

Pasta topped with Nina's house Clam Sauce and house Marinara Sauce combined for a perfect combination of flavor. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Scampi Sauce and generous portion of shrimp. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Pasta tossed in sautéed extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and Nina's Siciliana Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce and Marinara topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Pasta coated in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce. You can taste the high quality Parmigiana Reggiano in every bite!! Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Cheese filled tri-color tortellini coated in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce. You can taste the high quality Parmigiana Reggiano in every bite!! Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and fresh broccoli. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and fresh sautéed mushrooms. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$18.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and fresh house marinated grilled chicken. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$18.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and Boar's Head Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce, fresh house marinated grilled chicken and broccoli. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce, fresh house marinated grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$19.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and flaked crab stick. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and generous portion of shrimp. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$16.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Creamy Pesto Sauce. This flavorful sauce will leave you wanting more! Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce. Try adding your favorite add on to your dish e.g. chicken, broccoli, shrimp just to name a few. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Creamy Riggies Sauce. Do you like a little kick to your pasta dish? Our Creamy Riggies Sauce is what you're looking for! The perfect combination of flavor and spice tossed with fresh house marinated grilled chicken. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Portobello Mushroom Stuffed Raviolis tossed in Nina's Famous Marsala Mushroom Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$1.50

$2.00

$3.00

$2.00

$2.00

$4.00

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

Add On's / Sides

$1.50

$2.00

$3.00

$2.00

$2.00

$4.00

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00
$5.00

$5.00

Served with cucumber, tomato, onion, black olive, pepperoncini, provolone cheese & croutons

$1.00

Oven Baked

$15.00

Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella baked and melted to perfection. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$16.00

Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce mixed with Grande Ricotta Cheese making for a creamy baked perfection. Dinner is topped with melted Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Nina's Famous Lasagna piled high with layers of noodles, stuffed lasagna meat, Grande Ricotta Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house made dinner bread.

$15.00

Cheese filled Manicotti covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Cheese filled Stuffed Shells covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Cheese stuffed Raviolis covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Cheese filled Tortellini covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese served with a Nina's house meatball. Dinner served with a dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Nina's Famous house prepared Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$17.00

Nina's Famous Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with choice of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$16.00

Nina's Famous Eggplant rolled and stuffed with Grande Mozzarella and Grande Ricotta Cheese covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella served with a meatball. Dinner served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$18.00

Nina's Famous Eggplant layered and covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Boar's Head Ham, fresh sliced tomatoes and Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served side of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Crumbled Nina's Meatballs served over sliced bread smothered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Sliced Italian Sausage served over sliced bread smothered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with salad and fresh house made dinner bread.

$16.00

Sliced Italian Sausage and Peppers & Onions served over sliced bread smothered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with salad and fresh house made dinner bread.

$17.00

Boar's Head Roast Beef served over sliced bread smothered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner Served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

Chicken

$20.00

Classic Chicken Parmigiana Dinner sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Chicken topped in a white wine lemon sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Chicken covered in a white wine lemon sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$19.00

Fresh house marinated chicken and side of pasta topped with Nina's Siciliana Sauce. Diced fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and spices make up this lite sauce option. Served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Fresh house marinated grilled chicken topped with Nina's Siciliana Sauce (diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and spices). Served with side of pasta Alfredo, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Chicken covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Chicken covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce topped with melted Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$19.00

Stuffed Chicken and Broccoli pocket smothered with Tortellini Alfredo served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$23.00

Chicken topped with prosciutto, eggplant, sliced tomatoes and melted Grande Mozzarella cheese served in a creamy rose sauce. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$23.00

Veal

Fresh Veal covered in a white wine lemon sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
$23.00

Traditional Veal Parmigiana sauced with Nina's traditional spaghetti sauce and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in traditional spaghetti sauce, salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$22.00
$22.00

Fresh Veal covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$23.00

Fresh Veal covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce topped with melted Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$25.00

Fresh Veal topped with prosciutto, sliced tomatoes and melted Grande Mozzarella cheese served in a creamy rose sauce. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

Seafood

$20.00

Fresh Haddock prepared in Lemon Butter Sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Fresh Haddock prepared in Nina's house Siciliana Sauce served with a side of pasta in Siciliana Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$21.00

Fresh Haddock prepared in a white wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Dinner served with side pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$22.00

Fresh Haddock prepared in a lite red garlic sauce with fresh mushrooms, capers, black olives and grape tomatoes. Dinner served with side pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$22.00

Fresh Battered Haddock sauced with Nina's Marinara Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella cheese and oven baked. Dinner served with side of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$20.00

Fresh Golden Battered Haddock served with choice of dinner salad or french fries.

$20.00

Golden Breaded Sea Scallops served with choice of dinner salad or french fries.

Weekly Dinner Specials

$20.00

The Daily Dinner Board Special is the Chef's Special that changes daily. We try to post these daily on our Facebook page.

$12.00

The Daily Lunch Board Special is the Chef's Special that changes daily. We try to post these daily on our Facebook page.

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiana and Eggplant Rollatini sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella cheese. Dinner served with a side of Fettuccine Alfredo, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$13.00

Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella baked and melted to perfection. Dinner served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$13.00

Pasta topped with Nina's Famous house made Meatballs in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Nina's Famous Lasagna piled high with layers of noodle stuffed lasagna meat Grande Ricotta Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with salad and fresh house made dinner bread.

$13.00

Nina's Famous house prepared Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Nina's Famous Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with choice of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$13.00

Cheese filled Stuffed Shells covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$13.00

Cheese stuffed Raviolis covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh baked dinner bread.

$13.00

Cheese filled Manicotti covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese served with a Nina's house prepared Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$15.00

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$22.00

Pasta topped with Nina's house Clam Sauce. You won't be disappointed with the amount of chopped clams we include with our house Clam Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$19.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$19.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce and Marinara topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$19.00

Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce flaked crab stick and broccoli. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.

$25.00

$25.00

Desserts

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00Out of stock

$6.00Out of stock

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

$3.00

$5.00

Kids

Kids size pasta tossed and coated in the perfect amount of butter.

$7.00

Kids size Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella baked and melted to perfection.

$7.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce.

$7.00

Kids size portion of pasta coated in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce. You can taste the high quality Parmigiana Reggiano in every bite!!

$7.00

Kids size pasta topped with Nina's Famous house made Meatball in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce.

$6.00

Kids size pasta topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce.

$7.00

Kids size pasta topped with an Italian Sausage link and Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce.

$6.00

Pizza Large

$17.00

Classic NY Style Cheese Pizza topped with Grande Mozzarella.

$17.00

Perfect combination of Garlic and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$26.00

Please select 3+ toppings.

Select your favorite combination of 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas.

$24.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Mild Chicken Wing Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken and garlic topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Hot Chicken Wing Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's Creamy Hot Chicken Wing Sauce with Bleu Cheese topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$26.00

Nina's diced breaded chicken, Boar's Head ham, Boar's Head swiss cheese and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's diced breaded chicken sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Creamy Pesto sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Grande Ricotta Cheese and chopped broccoli topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$25.00

Grande Ricotta Cheese chopped broccoli and Boar's Head ham topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$25.00

Grande Ricotta Cheese, chopped broccoli and sliced fresh tomatoes topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Garlic, Grande Mozzarella Cheese and Nina's house made Bruschetta Tomato Sauce topped with balsamic glaze drizzle.

$24.00

Sliced tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$26.00

Meat Lovers this Pizza is for you! Pepperoni, sausage, Boar's Head ham and Nina's sliced meatballs topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$26.00

This is your ultimate Veggie Supreme Pizza loaded with mushroom, green pepper, onion, broccoli, sliced tomato & black olive topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$26.00

The Ultimate Supreme Pizza!! Nina's Special is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper and onion topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$23.00

Classic Hawaiian Pizza loaded with Boar's Head ham and diced Dole pineapple chunks topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$29.00

Classic Philly Steak built on a Pizza! Pizza loaded with sautéed Philly meat, mushrooms, green peppers and onions topped with Boar's Head American Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$26.00

Chopped BBQ Rib tossed in savory BBQ Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$29.00

Do you love Taco's?? If so this pizza is a must try!! Nina's Taco Pizza is loaded with salsa, taco meat, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese topped with cold shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

$30.00

Nina's Famous Spaghetti Pizza! Spaghetti tossed in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$30.00

Nina's Famous Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$30.00

Penne tossed in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$30.00

Penne tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$30.00

Choose up to 3 toppings and build your own Stuffed Pizza. Stuffed Pizza filled with 3 toppings of your choice and Grande Mozzarella Cheese baked to golden brown on top and bottom.

$30.00

Thick Crust 24 Slices Pizza

Pizza Medium

$15.00

Classic NY Style Cheese Pizza topped with Grande Mozzarella.

$15.00

Perfect combination of Garlic and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$23.00

Please select 4+ toppings.

Select your favorite combination of 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas.

$22.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Mild Chicken Wing Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken and garlic topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Hot Chicken Wing Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's Creamy Hot Chicken Wing Sauce with Bleu Cheese topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Nina's diced breaded chicken sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Nina's diced breaded chicken, Boar's Head ham, Boar's Head swiss cheese and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Creamy Pesto sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Grande Ricotta Cheese and chopped broccoli topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$23.00

Grande Ricotta Cheese chopped broccoli and Boar's Head ham topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$23.00

Grande Ricotta Cheese, chopped broccoli and sliced fresh tomatoes topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.00

Garlic, Grande Mozzarella Cheese and Nina's house made Bruschetta Tomato Sauce topped with balsamic glaze drizzle.

$22.00

Sliced tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

This is your ultimate Veggie Supreme Pizza loaded with mushroom, green pepper, onion, broccoli, sliced tomato & black olive topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

The Ultimate Supreme Pizza!! Nina's Special is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper and onion topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$21.00

Classic Hawaiian Pizza loaded with Boar's Head ham and diced Dole pineapple chunks topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Meat Lovers this Pizza is for you! Pepperoni, sausage, Boar's Head ham and Nina's sliced meatballs topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$27.00

Classic Philly Steak built on a Pizza! Pizza loaded with sautéed Philly meat, mushrooms, green peppers and onions topped with Boar's Head American Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$24.00

Chopped BBQ Rib tossed in savory BBQ Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.

$27.00

Do you love Taco's?? If so this pizza is a must try!! Nina's Taco Pizza is loaded with salsa, taco meat, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese topped with cold shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Pizza Personal

$13.00

$15.00

$13.00

$15.00

Weekly Pizza Specials

$31.00

Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Dozen Boneless Wings & 1 Dozen Garlic Knots.

$12.00

Buy any Large Pizza and 1 Dozen Boneless Wings at menu price and receive a 2nd Dozen Boneless for FREE!! **Must select Large Pizza separately**

$15.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$42.00

Large Cheese Pizza, 2 Dozen Boneless Wings & 1 Dozen Garlic Knots

$30.00

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$13.00

Buy any Large Pizza at menu price and get a Medium Cheese Pizza for $13. **Must select Large Pizza separately**

$28.00

Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Dozen Boneless Wings & 2-liter Bottle of Soda.

Fountain

$2.50

$1.25

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

Hot/Cold

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$4.00

$4.00

$2.00

$3.00

$1.50

$4.00

$2.00

Bottles

$2.00

$2.50

$3.00

$3.00

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
32 S. Broad Street, Norwich, NY 13815

