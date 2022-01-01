Nina's Norwich NY
32 S. Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
1/2 Dozen Chicken Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Wings
1/2 Dozen Boneless Chicken Wings
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders with French Fries
Served with choice of sauce
French Fries
Served with ketchup
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Spaghetti Sauce
1/2 Dozen Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Spaghetti Sauce
Fresh Mozzarella Basil Plate with Balsamic Drizzle
Beautiful fresh mozzarella plate stacked with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and topped with balsamic drizzle
Bruschetta
Fresh house baked bread topped with fresh chopped tomato, garlic & mozzarella
Cheesy Garlic Bread
House baked bread topped with buttery garlic spread & mozzarella. Served with side of dipping sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Battered Dill Pickle Chips
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Breaded Dill Pickle Spears
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Battered Cauliflower
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Breaded Zucchini Sticks
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Combo Platter
Fried mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini & onion rings. Served with choice of dipping sauce
Jalapeno Poppers (Cheddar Cheese)
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Jalapeno Poppers (Cream Cheese)
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Fresh Fried Calamari
Served with marinara
Buffalo Crunch Rolls
Soup & Salad
Soup Cup
Please call for daily selection
Soup Bowl
Please call for daily selection
Specialty Soup Cup
Specialty Soup Bowl
Dinner Salad
Served with cucumber, tomato, onion, black olive, pepperoncini, provolone cheese & croutons
Tossed Salad
Served with cucumber, tomato, onion, black olive, pepperoncini, provolone cheese & croutons
Caesar Salad (NO Chicken)
Served with romaine lettuce, parmigiana reggiano & croutons
Marinated Chicken Antipasto
Fresh house marinated grilled chicken served over fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, provolone cheese & croutons
Italian Antipasto
Loaded with Boar's Head pepperoni & salami served over fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, provolone cheese & croutons
Nina's Antipasto
Fresh greens and veggies topped with marinated mushrooms, roasted red peppers, assorted olives & fresh house marinated grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh greens and veggies topped with breaded chicken tossed in mild sauce
Chef Salad
Fresh greens and veggies topped with ham, egg & cheddar cheese
Bread Bowl Chicken Salad
Fresh baked Nina's Round filled with house marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh greens and veggies
Chicken Caesar Salad
Served with romaine lettuce, parmigiana reggiano, croutons and topped with fresh house marinated grilled chicken
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens and veggies topped with fresh house marinated grilled chicken, bacon, egg & cheddar cheese
Combo Antipasto
Loaded with Boar's Head Ham, Turkey & Roast Beef served over fresh greens and veggies
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with walnuts, cranberries & feta cheese
Deli Meat Antipasto
Choice of Boar's Head Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef served of fresh greens and veggies
Tuna Antipasto
Fresh greens and veggies topped with two heaping portions of Nina's house made fresh Tuna Salad
Ex Dipping Sauce
Pizza Slices
Cheese Slice
Classic slice of cheese pizza.
White Garlic Slice
Perfect combination of garlic and Grande Mozzarella.
1 Topping Cheese Slice
Please choose one topping
1 Topping White Garlic Slice
Please choose one topping
2 Topping Cheese Slice
Please choose 2 toppings
2 Topping White Garlic Slice
Please choose 2 toppings
3 Topping Cheese Slice
Please choose 3 toppings
3 Topping White Garlic Slice
Please choose 3 toppings
Chicken Slice
Please choose one of our daily selections
3 Cheese Broccoli Slice
Perfect combination of Grande Mozzarella, Broccoli, Grande Ricotta Cheese and spices. A must try!
White Garlic & Tomato Slice
Nina's White Garlic Pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and spices.
Hawaiian Slice
Boar's Head diced ham and fresh Dole Pineapple chunks topped with Grande Mozzarella.
All Meat Slice
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs & Ham
Garden Slice
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli & Black Olives
Nina's Special Slice
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Meatballs
Ex Pizza Dipping Sauce
Don't forget your favorite dipping sauce!!
Pizza Rolls
Garlic Knot Each
Nina's house baked Garlic Knot served with side of dipping sauce.
1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots
Nina's house baked Garlic Knots served with choice of dipping sauce.
Dozen Garlic Knots
Nina's house baked Garlic Knots served with side of dipping sauce.
Calzone
Build it just the way you like it! All Calzones start with Grande Ricotta Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
Pepperoni Roll
Nina's Famous Pepperoni Roll filled with sliced pepperoni and Grande Mozzarella. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Ham Roll
Nina's Ham Roll filled with Boar's Head Ham and Grande Mozzarella. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Wing Roll
Nina's Famous Chicken Wing Roll filled with the perfect combination of Grilled Chicken tossed in Bleu Cheese Wing Sauce and Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of dipping sauce.
Stromboli
Loaded with ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and Grande mozzarella cheese. Served with side of dipping sauce.
Ex Pizza Dipping Sauce
Don't forget your favorite dipping sauce!!
Cold Sub
Boar's Head Ham & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Turkey & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Salami & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Pepperoni & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Capicola & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Ham Salami & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Roast Beef & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Nina's Italian & Cheese
Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Veggie & Cheese
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Cheese Sub
Prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Tuna & Cheese
House made Tuna prepared on a house baked Nina's sub roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Nina's Round
Boar's Head Ham & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Turkey & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Salami & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Pepperoni & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Capicola & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Ham Salami & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Roast Beef & Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Italian & Cheese Round
Boar's Head ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola & cheese prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Boar's Head Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Veggie & Boar's Head Cheese Round
Prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Tuna & Cheese Round
House made tuna prepared on a house baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and sub sauce
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese with Boar's Head Ham
Reuben
Boar's Head corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 dressing built on classic rye bread
Chicken Cutlet Round
Fresh fried chicken cutlet served on a fresh baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Marinated Chicken Round
House marinated grilled chicken breast served on a fresh baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Fish Round
Golden fried cod served on a fresh baked Nina's round dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and tartar sauce
Tuna Melt
House made tuna served on classic rye bread melted with tomato and Swiss cheese
Hot Heroes
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Classic Meatball Parmigiana Sub served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Classic Sausage Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Sausage Peppers & Onions Parmigiana Sub
Classic Sausage Peppers Onions Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Classic Eggplant Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Roast Beef Parmigiana Sub
Classic Roast Beef Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Classic Chicken Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Classic Veal Parmigiana served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Philly Steak Sub
Classic Philly Steak served with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with American cheese served on a fresh baked Nina's sub roll
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Pasta topped with Nina's Famous house made Meatballs in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti & Sausage
Pasta topped with 2 Italian Sausage links topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti & Mushrooms
Pasta topped with Nina's house made mushroom sauce seasoned to perfection topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti in Sauce
Pasta topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti Marinara
Pasta topped with our house made Marinara. Our house Marinara is a meatless prepared sauce and a great vegetarian sauce option. Dinner is served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti in Butter
Pasta tossed and coated in the perfect amount of butter. Dinner served with dinner salad and house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti in Garlic & Oil
Pasta tossed and coated perfectly with sautéed extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti Siciliana
Pasta topped with Nina's house Siciliana Sauce. Diced fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and the perfect amount of seasoning completes this lite fresh sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Spaghetti Plain
Pasta topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Linguini White Clam
Pasta topped with Nina's house Clam Sauce. You won't be disappointed with the amount of chopped clams we include with our house Clam Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Linguini Red Clam
Pasta topped with Nina's house Clam Sauce and house Marinara Sauce combined for a perfect combination of flavor. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Linguini Shrimp Scampi
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Scampi Sauce and generous portion of shrimp. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Linguini Garlic & Shrimp
Pasta tossed in sautéed extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and Nina's Siciliana Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Ling Shrimp Parmigiana White
Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Ling Shrimp Parmigiana Red
Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce and Marinara topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Pasta coated in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce. You can taste the high quality Parmigiana Reggiano in every bite!! Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese filled tri-color tortellini coated in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce. You can taste the high quality Parmigiana Reggiano in every bite!! Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Broccoli
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and fresh broccoli. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Mushrooms
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and fresh sautéed mushrooms. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Chicken
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and fresh house marinated grilled chicken. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Ham
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and Boar's Head Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Chicken & Broccoli
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce, fresh house marinated grilled chicken and broccoli. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Chicken & Mushrooms
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce, fresh house marinated grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Crab
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and flaked crab stick. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Fett Alfredo W Shrimp
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce and generous portion of shrimp. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Linguini Pesto
Pasta tossed in Nina's Creamy Pesto Sauce. This flavorful sauce will leave you wanting more! Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Penne Ala Vodka
Pasta tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce. Try adding your favorite add on to your dish e.g. chicken, broccoli, shrimp just to name a few. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken Riggies
Pasta tossed in Nina's Creamy Riggies Sauce. Do you like a little kick to your pasta dish? Our Creamy Riggies Sauce is what you're looking for! The perfect combination of flavor and spice tossed with fresh house marinated grilled chicken. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Lobster Ravioli Ala Vodka
Lobster Stuffed Ravioli tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Portobello Mushroom Ravioli
Portobello Mushroom Stuffed Raviolis tossed in Nina's Famous Marsala Mushroom Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Add Meatball
Add Sausage
Add Chicken
Add Broccoli
Add Mushrooms
Add Shrimp
Add Crab
Side Pasta
Side Broccoli
Side Mixed Veggies
Add On's / Sides
Add Meatball
Add Sausage
Add Chicken
Add Mushroom
Add Broccoli
Add Shrimp
Add Crab
Side Pasta
Side Broccoli
Side Mixed Veggies
Side French Fries
Dinner Salad
Served with cucumber, tomato, onion, black olive, pepperoncini, provolone cheese & croutons
Extra Dinner Bread
Oven Baked
Baked Ziti
Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella baked and melted to perfection. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Baked Ziti Ala Siciliana
Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce mixed with Grande Ricotta Cheese making for a creamy baked perfection. Dinner is topped with melted Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Lasagna
Nina's Famous Lasagna piled high with layers of noodles, stuffed lasagna meat, Grande Ricotta Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house made dinner bread.
Manicotti
Cheese filled Manicotti covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Stuffed Shells
Cheese filled Stuffed Shells covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Ravioli
Cheese stuffed Raviolis covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh baked dinner bread.
Baked Tortellini
Cheese filled Tortellini covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese served with a Nina's house meatball. Dinner served with a dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana No Pasta
Nina's Famous house prepared Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana W Spaghetti
Nina's Famous Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with choice of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Eggplant Rollatini Parmigiana
Nina's Famous Eggplant rolled and stuffed with Grande Mozzarella and Grande Ricotta Cheese covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella served with a meatball. Dinner served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Eggplant Ala Siciliana
Nina's Famous Eggplant layered and covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Boar's Head Ham, fresh sliced tomatoes and Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served side of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Smothered Meatballs
Crumbled Nina's Meatballs served over sliced bread smothered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Smothered Sausage
Sliced Italian Sausage served over sliced bread smothered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with salad and fresh house made dinner bread.
Smothered Sausage Pepp/Onion
Sliced Italian Sausage and Peppers & Onions served over sliced bread smothered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner served with salad and fresh house made dinner bread.
Smothered Roast Beef
Boar's Head Roast Beef served over sliced bread smothered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Dinner Served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Classic Chicken Parmigiana Dinner sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken Francese
Chicken topped in a white wine lemon sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken covered in a white wine lemon sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken Siciliana
Fresh house marinated chicken and side of pasta topped with Nina's Siciliana Sauce. Diced fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and spices make up this lite sauce option. Served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner
Fresh house marinated grilled chicken topped with Nina's Siciliana Sauce (diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and spices). Served with side of pasta Alfredo, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chicken Livornese
Chicken covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce topped with melted Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Stuffed Chicken Alfredo
Stuffed Chicken and Broccoli pocket smothered with Tortellini Alfredo served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Chix Cardinale
Chicken topped with prosciutto, eggplant, sliced tomatoes and melted Grande Mozzarella cheese served in a creamy rose sauce. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Cordon Bleu Dinner
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Traditional Veal Parmigiana sauced with Nina's traditional spaghetti sauce and baked with Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in traditional spaghetti sauce, salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Veal Piccata
Veal Marsala
Fresh Veal covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Veal Livornese
Fresh Veal covered in Nina's Marsala Mushroom Sauce topped with melted Grande Mozzarella. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Veal Saltimbocca
Fresh Veal topped with prosciutto, sliced tomatoes and melted Grande Mozzarella cheese served in a creamy rose sauce. Served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Seafood
Haddock in Lemon Butter
Fresh Haddock prepared in Lemon Butter Sauce served with side of pasta in Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Haddock Siciliana
Fresh Haddock prepared in Nina's house Siciliana Sauce served with a side of pasta in Siciliana Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Haddock with Mushrooms
Fresh Haddock prepared in a white wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Dinner served with side pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Haddock Livorno
Fresh Haddock prepared in a lite red garlic sauce with fresh mushrooms, capers, black olives and grape tomatoes. Dinner served with side pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Haddock Parmigiana
Fresh Battered Haddock sauced with Nina's Marinara Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella cheese and oven baked. Dinner served with side of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Haddock Cutlet
Fresh Golden Battered Haddock served with choice of dinner salad or french fries.
Fried Scallops
Golden Breaded Sea Scallops served with choice of dinner salad or french fries.
Weekly Dinner Specials
Dinner Board Special
The Daily Dinner Board Special is the Chef's Special that changes daily. We try to post these daily on our Facebook page.
Lunch Board Special
The Daily Lunch Board Special is the Chef's Special that changes daily. We try to post these daily on our Facebook page.
Monday (Tour of Italy)
Chicken Parmigiana and Eggplant Rollatini sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella cheese. Dinner served with a side of Fettuccine Alfredo, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Tuesday (Baked Ziti)
Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella baked and melted to perfection. Dinner served with salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Wednesday (Spaghetti & Meatballs)
Pasta topped with Nina's Famous house made Meatballs in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Thursday (Lasagna)
Nina's Famous Lasagna piled high with layers of noodle stuffed lasagna meat Grande Ricotta Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with salad and fresh house made dinner bread.
Friday (Eggplant Parmigiana)
Nina's Famous house prepared Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Friday (Eggplant Parmigiana with Spaghetti)
Nina's Famous Eggplant Parmigiana covered with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with choice of pasta in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce, dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Saturday (Stuffed Shells)
Cheese filled Stuffed Shells covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Saturday (Ravioli)
Cheese stuffed Raviolis covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese and served with a Nina's house Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh baked dinner bread.
Saturday (Manicotti)
Cheese filled Manicotti covered in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped and baked with Grande Mozzarella Cheese served with a Nina's house prepared Meatball. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Val Heart Ravioli
Lobster Stuffed Ravioli tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Val Scallop / Shrimp
Pasta topped with Nina's house Clam Sauce. You won't be disappointed with the amount of chopped clams we include with our house Clam Sauce. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Sunday (Linguini with Shrimp Parmigiana White)
Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Sunday (Linguini with Shrimp Parmigiana Red)
Pasta tossed in Nina's house Scampi Sauce and Marinara topped with shrimp and melted Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Sunday (Fettuccini Alfredo with Crabmeat & Broccoli)
Pasta tossed in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce flaked crab stick and broccoli. Dinner served with dinner salad and fresh house baked dinner bread.
Mom Scallop & Shrimp Rose
Mom Broiled Seafood Platter
Desserts
Cannoli
Chocolate Covered Cannoli
NY Style Cheesecake
NY Style Specialty Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Peanut Butter Pie
Snickers Bar Pie
Oreo Cookie Bash
Chocolate Loving Spoon Cake
Chocolate Thunder Cake
Double Layer Carrot Cake
Gelato Small
Gelato Large
Kids
Kids Baked Ziti
Kids size Penne tossed and coated in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella baked and melted to perfection.
Kids Tenders/Fries
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Fett Alfredo
Kids size portion of pasta coated in Nina's Famous Alfredo Sauce. You can taste the high quality Parmigiana Reggiano in every bite!!
Kids Spag MB
Kids size pasta topped with Nina's Famous house made Meatball in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce.
Kids Spag Sauce
Kids size pasta topped with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce.
Kids Spag Sausage
Kids size pasta topped with an Italian Sausage link and Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce.
Kids Spag Butter
Pizza Large
Cheese Large
Classic NY Style Cheese Pizza topped with Grande Mozzarella.
White Garlic Large
Perfect combination of Garlic and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3+ Large
Please select 3+ toppings.
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Large
Select your favorite combination of 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas.
Mild Chicken Wing Large
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Mild Chicken Wing Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Marinated Chicken Large
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken and garlic topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Hot Chicken Wing Large
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Hot Chicken Wing Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Bleu Cheese Hot Chicken Wing Large
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's Creamy Hot Chicken Wing Sauce with Bleu Cheese topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Large
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Large
Nina's diced breaded chicken, Boar's Head ham, Boar's Head swiss cheese and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Large
Nina's diced breaded chicken sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Pesto Large
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Creamy Pesto sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Broccoli Large
Grande Ricotta Cheese and chopped broccoli topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Broccoli Ham Large
Grande Ricotta Cheese chopped broccoli and Boar's Head ham topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Broccoli Tomato Large
Grande Ricotta Cheese, chopped broccoli and sliced fresh tomatoes topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Bruschetta Large
Garlic, Grande Mozzarella Cheese and Nina's house made Bruschetta Tomato Sauce topped with balsamic glaze drizzle.
Tomato Bacon Ranch Large
Sliced tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
All Meat Large
Meat Lovers this Pizza is for you! Pepperoni, sausage, Boar's Head ham and Nina's sliced meatballs topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Nina's Garden Large
This is your ultimate Veggie Supreme Pizza loaded with mushroom, green pepper, onion, broccoli, sliced tomato & black olive topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Nina's Special Large
The Ultimate Supreme Pizza!! Nina's Special is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper and onion topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Hawaiian Large
Classic Hawaiian Pizza loaded with Boar's Head ham and diced Dole pineapple chunks topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Philly Steak Large
Classic Philly Steak built on a Pizza! Pizza loaded with sautéed Philly meat, mushrooms, green peppers and onions topped with Boar's Head American Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Rib Large
Chopped BBQ Rib tossed in savory BBQ Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Taco Large
Do you love Taco's?? If so this pizza is a must try!! Nina's Taco Pizza is loaded with salsa, taco meat, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese topped with cold shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Spaghetti Pizza Large
Nina's Famous Spaghetti Pizza! Spaghetti tossed in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Fettuccini Alfredo Pizza Large
Nina's Famous Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Ziti Pizza Large
Penne tossed in Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Penne Vodka Large
Penne tossed in Nina's Creamy Ala Vodka Sauce piled high topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Stuffed Pizza
Choose up to 3 toppings and build your own Stuffed Pizza. Stuffed Pizza filled with 3 toppings of your choice and Grande Mozzarella Cheese baked to golden brown on top and bottom.
Sheet Pizza
Thick Crust 24 Slices Pizza
Pizza Medium
Cheese Medium
Classic NY Style Cheese Pizza topped with Grande Mozzarella.
White Garlic Medium
Perfect combination of Garlic and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
4+ Medium
Please select 4+ toppings.
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Medium
Select your favorite combination of 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas.
Mild Chicken Wing Medium
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Mild Chicken Wing Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Marinated Chicken Medium
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken and garlic topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Hot Chicken Wing Medium
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Hot Chicken Wing Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Bleu Cheese Hot Chicken Wing Medium
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's Creamy Hot Chicken Wing Sauce with Bleu Cheese topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Medium
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Medium
Nina's diced breaded chicken sauced with Nina's Traditional Spaghetti Sauce and topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Medium
Nina's diced breaded chicken, Boar's Head ham, Boar's Head swiss cheese and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Pesto Medium
Nina's chopped fresh house grilled marinated chicken tossed in Nina's house Creamy Pesto sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Broccoli Medium
Grande Ricotta Cheese and chopped broccoli topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Broccoli Ham Medium
Grande Ricotta Cheese chopped broccoli and Boar's Head ham topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
3 Cheese Broccoli Tomato Medium
Grande Ricotta Cheese, chopped broccoli and sliced fresh tomatoes topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Bruschetta Medium
Garlic, Grande Mozzarella Cheese and Nina's house made Bruschetta Tomato Sauce topped with balsamic glaze drizzle.
Tomato Bacon Ranch Medium
Sliced tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Nina's Garden Medium
This is your ultimate Veggie Supreme Pizza loaded with mushroom, green pepper, onion, broccoli, sliced tomato & black olive topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Nina's Special Medium
The Ultimate Supreme Pizza!! Nina's Special is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper and onion topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Hawaiian Medium
Classic Hawaiian Pizza loaded with Boar's Head ham and diced Dole pineapple chunks topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
All Meat Medium
Meat Lovers this Pizza is for you! Pepperoni, sausage, Boar's Head ham and Nina's sliced meatballs topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Philly Steak Medium
Classic Philly Steak built on a Pizza! Pizza loaded with sautéed Philly meat, mushrooms, green peppers and onions topped with Boar's Head American Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Rib Medium
Chopped BBQ Rib tossed in savory BBQ Sauce topped with Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
Taco Medium
Do you love Taco's?? If so this pizza is a must try!! Nina's Taco Pizza is loaded with salsa, taco meat, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Grande Mozzarella Cheese topped with cold shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Pizza Personal
Weekly Pizza Specials
Monday Pizza Special
Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Dozen Boneless Wings & 1 Dozen Garlic Knots.
Tuesday Wing Special
Buy any Large Pizza and 1 Dozen Boneless Wings at menu price and receive a 2nd Dozen Boneless for FREE!! **Must select Large Pizza separately**
Wednesday Pizza Special
Large Cheese Pizza
Thursday Pizza Special
Large Cheese Pizza, 2 Dozen Boneless Wings & 1 Dozen Garlic Knots
Friday Pizza Special
2 Large Cheese Pizzas
Saturday Pizza Special
Buy any Large Pizza at menu price and get a Medium Cheese Pizza for $13. **Must select Large Pizza separately**
Sunday Pizza Special
Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Dozen Boneless Wings & 2-liter Bottle of Soda.
Fountain
Hot/Cold
