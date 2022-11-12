Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Nina's
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Nina’s Tacos & Tequila is Chefs Joseph and Megan Romano’s vision on taking a fresh look into Mexican cuisine. With meticulous attention to detail, their hand picked Tequila and Mezcal selection is second to none in the entire state of Montana!
Location
5 west Mendenhall street, Bozeman, MT 59715
