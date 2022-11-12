Nina's imageView gallery
Popular Items

Margarita Chicken Enchiladas
Margarita Grilled Chicken Tacos
Nina's Guacamole

Shared Plates

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Orange and green salsa, spicy bean dip

Nina's Guacamole

$12.00

Lime, jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro

Street Corn

$6.00

Tajin, lime crema, cotija, hot sauce, cilantro

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese

Nina's Nachos

$17.00

Montana ground bison, queso, guacamole, cotija, crema, jalapeno, cilantro

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Chorizo, pico de gallo, chips

Loaded Crispy Jalapenos

$9.00

Chihuahua, bacon, pico de gallo, crema, Iconic hot sauce

Plates

Margarita Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Cotija, crema, radish, cilantro

MT Ribeye Quesadilla

$20.00

Chihuahua, Queso, Peppers and Onions

Surf n Turf Fajitas

$23.00

carne asada, shrimp, peppers onions, tortillas

Sides

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Drunken Black Beans

$4.00

Refried Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Chihuahua

$2.00

Side Cotija

$2.00

Side Crema

$3.00

Side Dirty Rice

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Mango Salsa

$2.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Radish

$1.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Tacos

Roasted Sweet Potato & Grilled Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Pico de gallo, lime crema, Iconic hot sauce

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli (raw, sliced tuna)

Tajin Seared Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Citrus slaw, Mango Corn poblano Salsa, cilantro

Citrus Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Citrus slaw, Mango Salsa, Radish, Cilantro

Al Pastor Pork Tacos

$16.00

Citrus slaw, Mango corn poblano salsa, cilantro

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

Citrus slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro

Margarita Grilled Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Citrus slaw, radish, cilantro

Mixed Taco POS

$17.00

Montana Ground Bison Tacos

$15.00

pico de gallo, cilantro

Burritos & Bowls

Al Pastor Pork Burrito

$17.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

MT Shaved Ribeye Burrito

$19.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Margarita Grilled Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Carne Asada Burrito

$19.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Citrus Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Tajin Seared Mahi Mahi Burrito

$18.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Tuna Burrito

$19.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Roasted Sweet Potato & Grilled Veggie Burrito

$17.00

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Montana Ground Bison Burrito

$17.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$17.00

Served over rice

MT Shaved Ribeye Bowl

$19.00

Served over rice

Margarita Grilled Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Served over rice

Carne Asada Bowl

$19.00

Served over rice

Citrus Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Served over rice

Tajin Seared Mahi Mahi Bowl

$18.00

Served over rice

Tuna Bowl

$19.00

Served over rice

Roasted Sweet Potato & Grilled Veggie Bowl

$17.00

Served over rice

Montana Ground Bison Bowl

$17.00

Dessert

Churros with Mexican Chocolate Sauce

$7.00

Retail

Iconic Hot Sauce

$14.00Out of stock

Margarita Kit

$55.00

Hornitos Margarita Kit

$55.00Out of stock

Sour Mix To Go

$5.00

Salsa To Go POS

$8.00

Iconic Rib Rub

$12.00

Tots

Totchos

$15.00

TFT Donation $5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nina’s Tacos & Tequila is Chefs Joseph and Megan Romano’s vision on taking a fresh look into Mexican cuisine. With meticulous attention to detail, their hand picked Tequila and Mezcal selection is second to none in the entire state of Montana!

5 west Mendenhall street, Bozeman, MT 59715

