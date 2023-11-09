Ninas pizza kitchen - Canton 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle
15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle
Canton, GA 30114
Salads & Starters
Starters
- Cheesy Bread$6.00
Stuffed slices of cheese-filled bread with marinara sauce
- 4 Pieces Pepperoni Rose$8.00
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
- 8 Pieces Pepperoni Rose$15.00
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella, topped with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
- Meatballs and Parm$7.00
Two large meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella topped with shaved parmesan. Served with 2 garlic rolls
- Pizza Fries$7.00
- Spinach Artichoke$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
- Garlic Knots$6.00
Salads
- House Salad$5.00+
House salad with iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons
- Spinach and Arugula Salad$7.00+
Small salad with arugula, spinach, tomatoes, feta, and balsamic dressing
- Greek Salad$7.00+
Iceberg with tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Romaine with shaved parm cheese, croutons
- Caprese Salad$7.00+
Fresh mozzarella cheese slices with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Pizza
Pizza
Personal Specialty
- Personal The Works$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- Personal The Vegetarian$13.00
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
- Personal Greek$13.00
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
- Personal The Florentine$13.00
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
- Personal Maui BBQ$14.00
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
- Personal Hot Honey Pepperoni$13.00
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
- Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Personal The Five Cheese$14.00
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
- Personal All The Meats$15.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
- Personal Margarita$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Personal The Hawaiian$13.00
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
- Personal Hot Buffalo$13.00
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Personal Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
- Personal Italian Beef$14.00
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
- Personal Lemon Pepper$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
- Personal Philly Cheese$14.00
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Medium Specialty
- Medium The Works$15.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- Medium The Vegetarian$17.00
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
- Medium Greek$17.00
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
- Medium The Florentine$17.00
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
- Medium Maui BBQ$18.00
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
- Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni$17.00
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Medium The Five Cheese$18.00
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
- Medium All The Meats$19.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
- Medium Margarita$17.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Medium The Hawaiian$17.00
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
- Medium Hot Buffalo$17.00
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Medium Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
- Medium Italian Beef$18.00
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
- Medium Lemon Pepper$18.00
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
- Medium Philly Cheese$18.00
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Large Specialty
- Large The Works$19.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- Large The Vegetarian$22.00
Spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic
- Large Greek$22.00
Olive oil base with, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onion, and kalamata olives with feta cheese
- Large The Florentine$22.00
Olive oil base with chicken, ricotta dollops, tomatoes, spinach, onions, and black olives
- Large Maui BBQ$24.00
BBQ sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion jalapeño peppers
- Large Hot Honey Pepperoni$21.00
Double pepperoni with Mikes Hot Honey® sauce
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.00
Grilled chicken, red onions, peppers and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Large The Five Cheese$24.00
No sauce olive oil base with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, provolone and Romano - the cheesiest!
- Large All The Meats$25.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
- Large Margarita$21.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Large The Hawaiian$21.00
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and black olives
- Large Hot Buffalo$21.00
Franks hot buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Large Chicken Alfredo$24.00
Cheesy alfredo sauce base with chicken, bacon, and red onions
- Large Italian Beef$24.00
Olive oil base with seasoned Italian roast beef, giardiniera peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
- Large Lemon Pepper$24.00
Grilled chicken tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with red onions, arugula and garlic covered in mozzarella cheese
- Large Philly Cheese$24.00
Oil base with shaved Philly meat, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Stromboli & Calzones
Stromboli and Calzones
- Regular Cheese Calzone$13.00
Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Regular House Calzone$16.00
Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina
- Regular Cheese Stromboli$12.00
Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
- Regular The Works Stromboli$15.00
Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
- Large Cheese Calzone$17.00
Folded and sealed pizza dough with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Large House Calzone$20.00
Folded pizza dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, ham, onions, and green peppers topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marina
- Large Cheese Stromboli$16.00
Rolled pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
- Large The Works Stromboli$19.00
Rolled pizza dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and peppers mozzarella cheese topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Shaved ribeye beef with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
- Meatball Parmesan$12.00
Classic with four meatballs mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing and bacon with peppers, onions, and mozzarella
- Italian Beef$12.00
Classic Chicago-style seasoned roast beef dipped in au jus with provolone cheese. Topped with giardiniera pepper mix
- Meatball Parm and Fries SP$12.00
Meatball Parm Sandwich with three meatballs and marinara sauce and cheese served with fries
Wings & Pasta
Wings and Fries
Pasta
- Small Spaghetti Marinara$9.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
- Small Spaghetti Meatballs$11.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
- Family Spaghetti Marinara$18.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
- Family Spaghetti Meatballs$20.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
- Lasagna$15.00
Italian sausage and beef seasoned and mixed with ricotta and parmesan cheese and layered in lasagna pasta. Baked with mozzarella cheese on top. Made to order 20 minutes and worth it
- Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese
- Baked Zita$13.00
Penne pasta baked with ricotta and parmesan cheese blended with our homemade marinara sauce
- Chicken Parm$15.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
Dessert
Desserts
- TLG Pound Calke Alm Glz GF$6.00
- TLG Pound Cake Citrus GF$6.00
- Cookies$4.00
- Pair Cannoli$8.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Single Cannoli$5.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with Italian cream and mascarpone drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Tiramisu$7.00
Lady fingers soaked and covered with Italian cream and espresso dust with chocolate sauce
- Large Gelato$7.00
Ask your server for flavors
- Regular Gelato$5.00
Ask your server for flavors
- Brownie$6.00
Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce
- Choc Peanut Butter Cake$7.00
Decadent chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and chocolate ganache
- Cheesecake$6.00
NY style cheesecake served with a choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
Drinks
Can/Bottles
Fountain
Dough
Medium Dough
Large Dough
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your Neighborhood Pizza Kitchen serving New York Style Pizza and Italian food. With full bar. Located in Publix Laurel Canyon Village, convenient to Soliel, Laurel Canyon, Great Sky, Waleska and Lake Arrowhead
